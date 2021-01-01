« previous next »
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:14:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:09:46 pm
The Times has Harris beating Trump in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Editors gut feeling or another poll  ;) ;D
Dim Glas

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:14:46 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:22:27 pm
Before i post what i am supposed to post, i would like to ask you guys to keep a fair discussion and not just throw out names. I really just want to understand your side, as this thread is called Vote Harris-Walz.

First off, i am not american, so i won't be able to vote on the election and i know Liverpool has always been left politicaly for good reasons.

But i really want to know why people think Harris-Walz is the better choice for americans this election other than hating Donald Trump as a person. I have watched countless hours of both candidates and both VP choices in podcasts, speeches and i see hardly anyone actually liking Kamala Harris, people just seem to vote her because they hate Donald Trump. Everything Donald Trump says is taken out of context, everything is clipped up and made as a headline, when he said something completely different in the long form of the video/speech. E.g. he said, "i will protect women, wheter women like it or not, i will do it" and the MSM just aired that he said "wheter women like it or not, i will do it", which completely changes the narrative. Even if you hate Donald Trump, the last 4 years politicaly and economicaly have been way worse than the previous 4 years.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years in america and people seem to be unhappier than ever. I can remember fondly when Obama was done, people were complaining how bad he was, which was weird to me, because at that time, not knowing enough about politics, i liked Obama and thought he was a good choice.

When i was younger, i was leaning very left as you guys, but in my opinion the political parties are shifting in their beliefs and the democrats are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. Everything they are accusing Trump of, they do themselves. They say he will lock up his political opponnents, he said he could have locked up Hillary, but he didn't because it would have been a bad look on america, on the other hands, the democrats are trying to lock up Donald Trump. They say he will censor everyone and act like Hitler, but he was in office and has not done this. Meanwhile, they want to censor "hatespeech" with THEM deciding, what hatespeech is.

I really just want to know why you guys support Kamala Harris, other than hating Donald Trump, give me reasons, why i should change my opinion, because i honestly question both sides a lot and ask myself why i shifted after COVID. By the way before anyone calls me a Trump cult guy or something. I think JD Vance is the best out of the 4 relevant politicians in this election.


I have no idea what she is really like, but she comes across very well actually to the average person (me).  Shes confident, shes strong willed, shes done a really tough job and did it well apparently before turning to politics, despite the shit she gets for her skin colour and sex, she deals with it with grace and strength.

Add to the fact she isnt a racist, a sexual predator, a multiple times failed business person and a convicted felon, and isnt just in politcs to benefit herself and her family, honestly not sure why Id need more reasons?

I get the perecption by your post above that you are getting your view on democrats from sources who have no interest in covering them with honestly. The perception I got was very different to yours of Obamas time. 

And remember it can take a president a couple of years to clear the mess of a previous one. Biden has done a lot actually in 4 years.  Stuff moves very slowing here, and policies will be blocked along the way.  Its hard to actually make great progress quickly.

Not interested in changing your mind either.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:27:00 pm
Folks, it'll take an awful lot of selective deleting to clean the thread following Cuckoos posts.
It'll lose some of yours and I cba.
So please don't quote the addled egg anymore.

Nice swan.
hahahahaha
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:35:11 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:52:47 pm

And what are those policies? Because she and Walz advocate for censorship, which is not a left idea.



Where are you getting your information from? 
Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:35:12 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:27:00 pm
Folks, it'll take an awful lot of selective deleting to clean the thread following Cuckoos posts.
It'll lose some of yours and I cba.
So please don't quote the addled egg anymore.

Nice swan.
hahahahaha

I don't see the need to delete anything John, as much as I disagree with Cuckoo, there wasn't any abuse (unless I missed something).

Having these posters come in and post occasionally serves as good practive to debunk their bullshit.
PaulF

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:35:21 pm
Nice work John. Appreciated.

Edit.  Although I think Elmo has a point too .
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:36:06 pm
It's interesting that investment executives are playing nice with Trump while the markets are signalling a Harris win. I guess executives are protecting themselves from being 'an enemy within' while investors are focused on the real world.
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:42:09 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

Kinell 😦
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:45:04 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:35:11 pm
Where are you getting your information from? 

I've got an idea where it's getting pulled from.....
killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:46:47 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:14:35 pm
Editors gut feeling or another poll  ;) ;D

Another poll.
Jm55

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:57:45 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

For fuck sake, its so tiresome having to repeat this.

The fact that you didnt personally know anyone who had a serious case of Covid isnt that surprising as the majority of people who caught it did not have a serious case of it, the fact remains, however, that it caused a massive increase in excess deaths hence why it was such an issue.

I dont personally know anyone who had a serious case of it either, however my colleagues dad (who I never met hence me saying I dont know anyone personally) was a reasonably healthy man and he caught it and he died from it.

As to where has covid gone well were not routinely testing for it anymore, and when you stop testing for things you tend to stop finding them. It hasnt gone anywhere though, my sister in law caught it the other week, my boss a while ago. The excess deaths have hugely reduced because of the vaccine (lots of research and data available to show the reduction in excess deaths as a result of the vaccine).

mickeydocs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:00:20 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 08:22:48 pm
Where have i gotten defensive, i am trying to give my looks on things, as i said, i have no influence on this election, i just want to see the point people are making, i like to look at things other people say, its the same reason why i tend to check other fans opinions and different pundits opinions on decisions that our football club gets or not gets, to see if we are being completely biased or not.

What are your views on taxation and wealth distribution?
Are you happy that the Trump Tax laws in his previous attempt at being a President resulted in very significant tax cuts for the wealthiest in society, and that his proposed economic policies will continue in the same vein:

https://www.cbpp.org/research/federal-tax/the-2017-trump-tax-law-was-skewed-to-the-rich-expensive-and-failed-to-deliver
https://itep.org/kamala-harris-donald-trump-tax-plans/


Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:01:01 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:22:27 pm
Before i post what i am supposed to post, i would like to ask you guys to keep a fair discussion and not just throw out names. I really just want to understand your side, as this thread is called Vote Harris-Walz.

First off, i am not american, so i won't be able to vote on the election and i know Liverpool has always been left politicaly for good reasons.

But i really want to know why people think Harris-Walz is the better choice for americans this election other than hating Donald Trump as a person. I have watched countless hours of both candidates and both VP choices in podcasts, speeches and i see hardly anyone actually liking Kamala Harris, people just seem to vote her because they hate Donald Trump. Everything Donald Trump says is taken out of context, everything is clipped up and made as a headline, when he said something completely different in the long form of the video/speech. E.g. he said, "i will protect women, wheter women like it or not, i will do it" and the MSM just aired that he said "wheter women like it or not, i will do it", which completely changes the narrative. Even if you hate Donald Trump, the last 4 years politicaly and economicaly have been way worse than the previous 4 years.

Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years in america and people seem to be unhappier than ever. I can remember fondly when Obama was done, people were complaining how bad he was, which was weird to me, because at that time, not knowing enough about politics, i liked Obama and thought he was a good choice.

When i was younger, i was leaning very left as you guys, but in my opinion the political parties are shifting in their beliefs and the democrats are not what they were 10 or 20 years ago. Everything they are accusing Trump of, they do themselves. They say he will lock up his political opponnents, he said he could have locked up Hillary, but he didn't because it would have been a bad look on america, on the other hands, the democrats are trying to lock up Donald Trump. They say he will censor everyone and act like Hitler, but he was in office and has not done this. Meanwhile, they want to censor "hatespeech" with THEM deciding, what hatespeech is.

I really just want to know why you guys support Kamala Harris, other than hating Donald Trump, give me reasons, why i should change my opinion, because i honestly question both sides a lot and ask myself why i shifted after COVID. By the way before anyone calls me a Trump cult guy or something. I think JD Vance is the best out of the 4 relevant politicians in this election.

That was an impressive amount of bad faith, right wing talking points you crammed in whilst pretending to be some unbiased, confused onlooker.

"MSM"
"JD Vance is the best"

OK fella. If you had any genuine, intelligent curiosity you could debunk most of that nonsense in 10 mins and actually educate yourself on economic matters too which you seem to have little understanding of.
Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:02:09 pm
From David Plouffe on Twitter.  This is encouraging from someone who has inside info. 

For those who don't know him, he was campaign manager and a senior advisor for Obama.  He's now a campaign senior advisor for Harris

Quote
Its helpful, from experience, to be closing a Presidential campaign with late deciding voters breaking by double digits to you and the remaining undecideds looking more friendly to you than your opponent.

Close race, turnout and 4 days of hard work will be key. But good mo.

https://xcancel.com/davidplouffe/status/1852404433453216123?s=46&t=y23RiPPwSH1pH2fBPJGPjg
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:33:21 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:35:21 pm
Nice work John. Appreciated.

Edit.  Although I think Elmo has a point too .
I've written a few replies and deleted them guys. We don't want to censor people but that was a huge thread detailer which will take a lot of time.
John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:35:20 pm
