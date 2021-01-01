« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 510948 times)

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:48 pm
Ive put some money on Harris. She is a fair amount behind Trump in the markets but its far too close looking at the polls.

At current odds that is where my money would be as well.

I don't bet with my heart either, I mean I made money on Trump and Brexit in 16, but also Biden in 20 ;)
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:26:47 pm
I like Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Maybe your perception is off?

And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,917
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 07:43:17 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

You're an anti-vaxxer, anything I say isn't going to get through.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:40:26 pm
When you say you research most of the things you're told, out of interest what sources do you use for that research?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,212
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 07:45:36 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:40:26 pm
And i am fine with that, but can you explain why, what have they said or done, that you believe they are the right way to go, as i said, i genuinely would like to hear the other side, i don't want to see an echo chamber telling me i am right and agreeing with my political views, i always want to hear what the other side has to say, so i can understand their reasoning.

To the previous post, about what shifted me, a lot of what was said during covid was just taken at face value and not questioned at all, i even believe covid lost Trump the last election, because he let himslelf get pressured into promoting the vaccine. Where has covid gone? It seems like no one has it anymore and i myself have not seen anyone having a serious case ever, vaccinated or not.

For me the pressure of being forced to get vaccinated to leave the country is what done it for me, we all want freedom, but then we let the government decide that we HAVE TO get vaccinated? Thats when i started questioning what they said and since then i tend to research most of the things that i am being told. And i just realize everyone (including Donald Trump) is lying most of the time.

Censorship in my opinion is wrong no matter how insane your opinions are and when people start censoring even doctors about opinions on untested medicines, it just is weird to me.

Don't you think it's insane that Donald Trump has had two assassination attempts, but it is a lesser headline than a racist joke by a comedian on his rally? Like even if you believe those attempts were staged, it would still usually be a headline for months, but it has just been disregarded to death, so no one talks about it.

Two "assassination attempts" - wink wink. By MAGA members no less.

They probably aren't being talked about because they were stunts.
Logged

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:25:54 pm
Wait you shifted to Trump after Covid? The guy who oversaw 1m deaths because it was all the Chinese people's fault and Covid will go away tomorrow?

And Trump the guy who will protect women based on that brilliant track record of supporting woman?

The guy who's going to take care of the enemies within the country? That same guy?


He calls the facists, extremists etc. the enemies from withing, is that wrong? Once again fully taken out of context.

What has Trump done to harm women, except from his quotes, like what legislations did he pass to harm women, he and Vance said, they will let the abortions rights be decided by each states democratic vote, so if you live in california for example, you will still be able to have the full abortions that all of the women seem to like.

And to the guy who just posted "Yikes" quoting my JD Vance reference. You are exactly why i want to have a nice debate, because no one has yet put any fact out, its once again just namecalling and giving vague references to quotes which were taking out of context.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 