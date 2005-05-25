Donald Trump's son warned young men listening to his show on Thursday to get out and vote women are doing so in droves, and that's "not great for us."https://www.rawstory.com/donald-trump-jr-2669551419/
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.
All offset by Jake Paul
Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!
Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.Also, imagine how fucking morally bankrupt your party has to be to make you publicly say "lots of women are voting. If this continues, we're fucked."
Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reportspublished at 14:2714:27Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.
Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.
