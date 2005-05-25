« previous next »
Don't want them women making the decisions on how they live their lives.

Donald Trump's son warned young men listening to his show on Thursday to get out and vote  women are doing so in droves, and that's "not great for us."

https://www.rawstory.com/donald-trump-jr-2669551419/
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James



Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:27:03 pm
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James

All offset by Jake Paul  ::)
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.

Swift has already endorsed Harris.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm
All offset by Jake Paul  ::)

And 94 year old Buzz Aldrin. That'll swing the 90+ men vote...
Yeah, well they don't have Kid Rock, or Elon Musk, or Tony Hinchcliffe... although Trump just announced that he's never heard of that guy, has no idea who he is... so that one doesn't count.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October 29, 2024, 08:02:50 pm
Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.

The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34

Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.

Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist  :)
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:11:12 am
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!

Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.

Also, imagine how fucking morally bankrupt your party has to be to make you publicly say "lots of women are voting. If this continues, we're fucked."
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:56:17 am
Early voting exit polls, maybe? Still seems heavily skewed to me.

Also, imagine how fucking morally bankrupt your party has to be to make you publicly say "lots of women are voting. If this continues, we're fucked."

Maybe he's putting together a lawsuit against women as well...
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.

Sam, are you serious? Swift had one of the most incredible endorsements of Harris out there.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Trump campaign sues CBS over Harris interview - reports
published at 14:27
14:27
Moving away from the campaign trail for a moment, we can now bring you an update from Donald Trump.

The former president is reportedly suing CBS, the BBC's US partner, over an interview the news outlet conducted with his rival Kamala Harris, which aired earlier this month.

The lawsuit alleges that the interview was "doctored" and demands $10bn (£7.7bn) in damages, Fox News reports.

The US outlet reports that Trump attorneys filed the suit over what they allege is "CBS partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public".

The suit further alleges that CBS edited an answer by Harris to avoid a "word salad" response to interviewer Bill Whitaker's question on Israel.

The network has denied the allegations raised by Trump.

Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:43 am
Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.

No, because trump has the judges, the DA, and the chief of police (or will have soon).



Although that image paints him as strategic which of course he isnt. Its like Morrie the troupe guy from goodfellas has somehow fluked it to the top
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:43 am
Oh, Can I play this game too? I'm going to sue Elon Musk for $10.1 billion for all of the same things above.

Russia has already flipped the table by suing Google for all the money in the world times a million.
