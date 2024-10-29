Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.



The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-All polls show Harris leadingABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33CNN - 61 to 36NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40Harris X poll - 61 to 32USA Today - 63 to 34Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist