Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Don't want them women making the decisions on how they live their lives.

Donald Trump's son warned young men listening to his show on Thursday to get out and vote  women are doing so in droves, and that's "not great for us."

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James



Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few last minute endorsements for Harris: Bloomberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, LeBron James

All offset by Jake Paul  ::)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
and no Swift, contrary to many expectations.

Swift has already endorsed Harris.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
All offset by Jake Paul  ::)

And 94 year old Buzz Aldrin. That'll swing the 90+ men vote...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yeah, well they don't have Kid Rock, or Elon Musk, or Tony Hinchcliffe... although Trump just announced that he's never heard of that guy, has no idea who he is... so that one doesn't count.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.

The Republican crossover voting is off the scale. Most recent exit polls - and bear in mind theres been 60 million votes cast to date - make sweet reading for positive thinkers and sobering "told yiz so" reassurance for all the faint hearted doubters:-

All polls show Harris leading

ABC/Ipsos - 62 to 33
CNN - 61 to 36
NYT/Sienna - 58 to 40
Harris X poll - 61 to 32
USA Today - 63 to 34

Democrat complacency in final days now seems to be the only thing standing in the way of the sensational Kamala Harris. And I do mean sensational.

Timbo the not so cockeyed blue [only in this instance] cockeyed optimist  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I'm sorry, 62 to 33 what... national vote? Undecideds? A particular state? No way things are going that well, I won't allow myself to dream!
