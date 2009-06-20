« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 507282 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

Facists don't won't armageddon. Donnie heel spurs is weak as piss in reality.  They want total power over the plebs. He'll talk the talk and fill his and his cronies pockets whilst doing nothing for the plebs who vote for him.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

He won't pick a military fight. He'll just put up economic barriers and allow China to run free through the Pacific.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Thanks for that.

So her selfish desire to stay in post matches Bidens.? Personal glory above the greater good.

I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty.  Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.

Same with Biden.  He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump.  He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also).  In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.

Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.

After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time."  It's usually "I could keep doing this."

In RBG's case, she was just a few months away.  Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
MAGA are trying to sell it as the latest 'Deplorables' episode. They'll use to get lazy MAGA fans off their arses to vote.

Yeah, the two major effects of it will be a bit of a boost to the GOTV effort and, more importantly, taking some of the spotlight off of Trump's totally-not-Nazi rally (and Harris' big speech last night). Definitely not a good thing. But what it won't do is change any votes. No person who was going to vote for Harris looks at that comment and says "Oh, Biden thinks Trump supporters are garbage? I'm all MAGA now!" Not that any Harris voter thinks Biden actually was calling Trump supporters garbage anyway.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
Well played, in fairness.

I dunno. Even trying to view it as objectively as possible, it looks incredibly stupid to me. He's a garbage man in a garbage truck. Garbage trucks get rid of garbage. One of his speakers called Puerto Ricans garbage, and he's trying to say Biden called his supporters garbage. So, he's getting rid of...Puerto Ricans and his own supporters? The garbage truck image would have worked much better when he was just playing off of his own reference to the US as "the garbage can for the world."

Plus, it led to this scene: https://meidasnews.com/news/shock-video-trumps-leg-drags-as-he-struggles-to-open-truck-door
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Trump turning up to his latest rally in a garbage truck ffs
Biden gave him an open goal with his comment.

Im not from the US, I probably havent been keeping up with the election enough to comment, but from the outside looking in, it all seems rather bleak. I think Trump will win. I dont think Harris is all that exciting and actually think she just comes across weird the more I see of her and the mudslinging doesnt help. Feels like a continuity of Biden, and the current regimes management of Ukraine and Gaza (the policies that, as a non-American, speak loudest to me) have been uninspiring to say the least. Happy to be enlightened or corrected though. It just feels like this is closer than it should be and Trump has been given too many chances to win over those on the fence.

Maybe the state of the leadership in the west has made me pessimistic about it all.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:42:43 am
I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty.  Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.

Same with Biden.  He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump.  He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also).  In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.

Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.

After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time."  It's usually "I could keep doing this."

In RBG's case, she was just a few months away.  Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.

Pelosi stepped down. Others have.

RBG had cancer. She was a ticking time bomb. She could have been replaced by someone equally great. Selfish.

Biden had to have a disastrous debate and have Pelosi and donors to convince him to get out. He was physically diminished but still thought only he could do it when the Dems had a half dozen excellent alternatives.

He has been a senator for decades, VP for 8 and Pres for 4. But he wanted another 4 as President at 80 years old. Selfish.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:40:56 am
Biden gave him an open goal with his comment.

Im not from the US, I probably havent been keeping up with the election enough to comment, but from the outside looking in, it all seems rather bleak. I think Trump will win. I dont think Harris is all that exciting and actually think she just comes across weird the more I see of her and the mudslinging doesnt help. Feels like a continuity of Biden, and the current regimes management of Ukraine and Gaza (the policies that, as a non-American, speak loudest to me) have been uninspiring to say the least. Happy to be enlightened or corrected though. It just feels like this is closer than it should be and Trump has been given too many chances to win over those on the fence.

Maybe the state of the leadership in the west has made me pessimistic about it all.

Harris is a very smart woman but she talks in riddles and doesn't have much personality. She'll make a great president but American's don't vote people in on intelligence alone so i'm very worried indeed about the next week.
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:44:20 am

I dunno. Even trying to view it as objectively as possible, it looks incredibly stupid to me. He's a garbage man in a garbage truck. Garbage trucks get rid of garbage. One of his speakers called Puerto Ricans garbage, and he's trying to say Biden called his supporters garbage. So, he's getting rid of...Puerto Ricans and his own supporters? The garbage truck image would have worked much better when he was just playing off of his own reference to the US as "the garbage can for the world."

Plus, it led to this scene: https://meidasnews.com/news/shock-video-trumps-leg-drags-as-he-struggles-to-open-truck-door

I hadnt seen that part. But still, his ownership of Bidens garbage comment is the same as Clintons deplorables. MAGAts wont blame Trump for what the comedian said. Most will agree with PR being garbage too. Hes capitalising on a big gaff and creating a good bit of noise to keep the media focused on him.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:11:29 am
Harris is a very smart woman but she talks in riddles and doesn't have much personality. She'll make a great president but American's don't vote people in on intelligence alone so i'm very worried indeed about the next week.

No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:04:28 am
No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.

Nah i think she'll do just fine. Will be great to have a woman in there also. I don't think she's Clinton or Obama levels of good but she's intelligent enough to get stuff done that needs doing, you don't need to be a great public speaker for that.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:04:28 am
No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.

Yes, PA is the election. Unless of course she bombs in all others. But the likelihood of her winning PA and losing all the others doesn't make sense and is pretty much impossible. Hopefully the Ukrainian diaspora vote. The Puerto Ricans. I hope Josh Shapiro is out there campaigning for her as well.
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Nah i think she'll do just fine. Will be great to have a woman in there also. I don't think she's Clinton or Obama levels of good but she's intelligent enough to get stuff done that needs doing, you don't need to be a great public speaker for that.

As an individual shell probably be somewhere between terrible and fine.

Shes certainly the best on offer and with a good cabinet around her she probably wont be terrible.
Given the way America currently is (and has been) I don't think there'll ever truly be a 'great' President again. The Democrats can run their perfect candidate and nearly half of the country will hate him. Obama was hated even the first time around. And then when in power they'll have their hands tied behind their backs because of Congress and other mitigating factors. Long gone are the days when nearly 80-90% of the country can truly get behind one candidate and subsequently President. Jesus can descend from the heavens and he'd still have a tough time winning an election in America.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:10:13 am
Given the way America currently is (and has been) I don't think there'll ever truly be a 'great' President again.


Get down the bookies and get some early odds, mate.

 :lmao
Sleepy Joe with another gaffe.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:26:57 am
Sleepy Joe with another gaff.

What?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:36:00 am
What?

Quote
Biden nonetheless appeared to gift the GOP a new line of attack, when he said on a Tuesday evening Zoom call with a Latino voters organization: The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters  his  his  his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and its un-American. The president later clarified that he meant to criticize the hateful rhetoric against Latinos seen at Madison Square Garden, but the Trump campaign insisted Biden was denigrating to people who voted for the former president.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:55:04 am
Yes, PA is the election. Unless of course she bombs in all others. But the likelihood of her winning PA and losing all the others doesn't make sense and is pretty much impossible. Hopefully the Ukrainian diaspora vote. The Puerto Ricans. I hope Josh Shapiro is out there campaigning for her as well.

InteractivePolls
@IAPolls2022

📊 PENNSYLVANIA polling trends by @QuinnipiacPoll (2-Way)

Sept. 16
🟦 Harris: 51% (+5)
🟥 Trump: 46%

Oct. 7
🟦 Harris: 49% (+2)
🟥 Trump: 47%

Oct. 28
🟥 Trump: 49% (+2)
🟦 Harris: 47%

Net 7 point swing towards Trump
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:41:33 am
InteractivePolls
@IAPolls2022

📊 PENNSYLVANIA polling trends by @QuinnipiacPoll (2-Way)

Sept. 16
🟦 Harris: 51% (+5)
🟥 Trump: 46%

Oct. 7
🟦 Harris: 49% (+2)
🟥 Trump: 47%

Oct. 28
🟥 Trump: 49% (+2)
🟦 Harris: 47%

Net 7 point swing towards Trump

Ouch.
Take.No.Notice.Of.Polls!!!

FFS

They are being paid for, created and dumped in to the system by Trumps campaign to make it look like he should have won so he can proclaim another election steal.
Everyone's biggest worry should be this little secret Trump has with Speaker Mike Johnson.
Its a bit more elaborate than I can explain but it's about convincing real (not false) State Electors to miss the deadline to submit their electoral college votes where there's a Dems victory and rely on Trump appointed Judges & SCOTUS not to intervene or rule against Trumps position.
Johnson's part as Speaker is also not to intervene by extending any deadlines.

However, for many months the DNC have appointed some of the best electoral lawyers in the country so there could be a battle.

Not that there need fucking be if the Republican party hadn't become infested with weasels, cowards and corrupt liars.
Exactly. Polls are part of the steal.


False bravado is part of the steal.


Narratives like "Harris can't win with X number of blacks, hispanics, labor etc" while ignoring how unusually high she is with white women and white educated voters compared to Biden is part of the steal.



Quote from: John C on Today at 12:20:31 pm
Take.No.Notice.Of.Polls!!!

FFS

They are being paid for, created and dumped in to the system by Trumps campaign to make it look like he should have won so he can proclaim another election steal.

This is the organisation behind the polls above

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinnipiac_University_Polling_Institute

Is it really your assertion that their polls are "being paid for, created and dumped in to the system by Trumps campaign".

If so I'd be interested in the information you have to back that up?
Yeah.  They are definitely building a narrative, and have been for some time.
at this point all the polls are about as useful - actually a lot less useful - than those preseason "supercomputer predictions" about who's gonna win the league.

impossible to account for all the holes in the methodology.
When is the election?
THERE'S AN ELECTION???
Quinnipiac is a reasonable pollster. Doesn't mean we need to take the polls in general seriously, but it does indicate the same trend we've all noticed: Harris got a huge bump when she became the nominee, and it has gradually settled back down to an even race. The silver lining is that previously, Trump was leading Biden in PA in every poll by a pretty substantial margin.

I don't feel good about PA at all, or Michigan. I do have a bit of hope that the Puerto Rican vote in PA might make enough of a difference, but it's only a bit.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:41:30 am


Sums up the hypocrisy of the different standards the media and public hold the parties/candidates too.

Trump has launched far more egregious attacks and insults on Democrat voters, Jews, Muslims, Latinos, Veterans etc. but we feign outrage at the Biden stuff.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 12:31:05 pm
Is it really your assertion that their polls are "being paid for, created and dumped in to the system by Trumps campaign".
If so I'd be interested in the information you have to back that up?
Various decent podcasts mate, for example Quiet Riot did a dive in to polls last week or the week before.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:35 pm
Yeah.  They are definitely building a narrative, and have been for some time.

Musk is building it on Twitter every single day. He's putting disinformation out almost every hour about how many voters the Republicans have got in early voting and about how far ahead of Harris Trump is. Its so obvious what they're doing and how they're going to be after the election.
I think Harris will win handily. My only concerns are electoral dirty deeds and post-election fall out.

If Trump somehow wins the electoral college there will only be two (personal) options: leave all social media or go all out troll. Weve had ten wasted years of this clown. Its time for generational change. The boomers (some of them were hippies ffs!) had their go and largely failed. Harris is a centrist in a centre-right party (in world terms) but the only sane option given the alternative. I 100% believe the orange one is on the dementia train and will be lucky to see out the decade. That would leave Vance & the Project 2025 crew in the driving seat. We cant afford that. They have to be put down once & for all.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:39:51 pm
THERE'S AN ELECTION???
Apparently the world's sanity rests on that.
I certainly didnt feel any of that.
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:39:51 pm
THERE'S AN ELECTION???

You're a felon.

You can't vote.
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:58:09 pm
You're a felon.

You can't vote.

Yeah, can only stand for President
