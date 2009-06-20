« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 506916 times)

Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 12:24:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

Facists don't won't armageddon. Donnie heel spurs is weak as piss in reality.  They want total power over the plebs. He'll talk the talk and fill his and his cronies pockets whilst doing nothing for the plebs who vote for him.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 12:35:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

He won't pick a military fight. He'll just put up economic barriers and allow China to run free through the Pacific.
Offline skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Thanks for that.

So her selfish desire to stay in post matches Bidens.? Personal glory above the greater good.

I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty.  Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.

Same with Biden.  He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump.  He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also).  In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.

Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.

After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time."  It's usually "I could keep doing this."

In RBG's case, she was just a few months away.  Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.
Online cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 01:44:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
MAGA are trying to sell it as the latest 'Deplorables' episode. They'll use to get lazy MAGA fans off their arses to vote.

Yeah, the two major effects of it will be a bit of a boost to the GOTV effort and, more importantly, taking some of the spotlight off of Trump's totally-not-Nazi rally (and Harris' big speech last night). Definitely not a good thing. But what it won't do is change any votes. No person who was going to vote for Harris looks at that comment and says "Oh, Biden thinks Trump supporters are garbage? I'm all MAGA now!" Not that any Harris voter thinks Biden actually was calling Trump supporters garbage anyway.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
Well played, in fairness.

I dunno. Even trying to view it as objectively as possible, it looks incredibly stupid to me. He's a garbage man in a garbage truck. Garbage trucks get rid of garbage. One of his speakers called Puerto Ricans garbage, and he's trying to say Biden called his supporters garbage. So, he's getting rid of...Puerto Ricans and his own supporters? The garbage truck image would have worked much better when he was just playing off of his own reference to the US as "the garbage can for the world."

Plus, it led to this scene: https://meidasnews.com/news/shock-video-trumps-leg-drags-as-he-struggles-to-open-truck-door
Offline newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 02:07:00 am »
Hahaha that's hilarious (re him and the garbage truck and the inability to open the door).
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 02:31:13 am »
Garbage is as garbage does.

And that's all I have to say about that!
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 02:40:56 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Trump turning up to his latest rally in a garbage truck ffs
Biden gave him an open goal with his comment.

Im not from the US, I probably havent been keeping up with the election enough to comment, but from the outside looking in, it all seems rather bleak. I think Trump will win. I dont think Harris is all that exciting and actually think she just comes across weird the more I see of her and the mudslinging doesnt help. Feels like a continuity of Biden, and the current regimes management of Ukraine and Gaza (the policies that, as a non-American, speak loudest to me) have been uninspiring to say the least. Happy to be enlightened or corrected though. It just feels like this is closer than it should be and Trump has been given too many chances to win over those on the fence.

Maybe the state of the leadership in the west has made me pessimistic about it all.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 03:21:14 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:42:43 am
I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty.  Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.

Same with Biden.  He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump.  He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also).  In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.

Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.

After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time."  It's usually "I could keep doing this."

In RBG's case, she was just a few months away.  Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.

Pelosi stepped down. Others have.

RBG had cancer. She was a ticking time bomb. She could have been replaced by someone equally great. Selfish.

Biden had to have a disastrous debate and have Pelosi and donors to convince him to get out. He was physically diminished but still thought only he could do it when the Dems had a half dozen excellent alternatives.

He has been a senator for decades, VP for 8 and Pres for 4. But he wanted another 4 as President at 80 years old. Selfish.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 08:11:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:40:56 am
Biden gave him an open goal with his comment.

Im not from the US, I probably havent been keeping up with the election enough to comment, but from the outside looking in, it all seems rather bleak. I think Trump will win. I dont think Harris is all that exciting and actually think she just comes across weird the more I see of her and the mudslinging doesnt help. Feels like a continuity of Biden, and the current regimes management of Ukraine and Gaza (the policies that, as a non-American, speak loudest to me) have been uninspiring to say the least. Happy to be enlightened or corrected though. It just feels like this is closer than it should be and Trump has been given too many chances to win over those on the fence.

Maybe the state of the leadership in the west has made me pessimistic about it all.

Harris is a very smart woman but she talks in riddles and doesn't have much personality. She'll make a great president but American's don't vote people in on intelligence alone so i'm very worried indeed about the next week.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 08:39:56 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:44:20 am

I dunno. Even trying to view it as objectively as possible, it looks incredibly stupid to me. He's a garbage man in a garbage truck. Garbage trucks get rid of garbage. One of his speakers called Puerto Ricans garbage, and he's trying to say Biden called his supporters garbage. So, he's getting rid of...Puerto Ricans and his own supporters? The garbage truck image would have worked much better when he was just playing off of his own reference to the US as "the garbage can for the world."

Plus, it led to this scene: https://meidasnews.com/news/shock-video-trumps-leg-drags-as-he-struggles-to-open-truck-door

I hadnt seen that part. But still, his ownership of Bidens garbage comment is the same as Clintons deplorables. MAGAts wont blame Trump for what the comedian said. Most will agree with PR being garbage too. Hes capitalising on a big gaff and creating a good bit of noise to keep the media focused on him.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 10:04:28 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:11:29 am
Harris is a very smart woman but she talks in riddles and doesn't have much personality. She'll make a great president but American's don't vote people in on intelligence alone so i'm very worried indeed about the next week.

No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:04:28 am
No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.

Nah i think she'll do just fine. Will be great to have a woman in there also. I don't think she's Clinton or Obama levels of good but she's intelligent enough to get stuff done that needs doing, you don't need to be a great public speaker for that.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 10:55:04 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:04:28 am
No, she won't make a great President. She'll be a terrible President. But when we are given the options between terrible and outright apocalyptic, I'll choose terrible each and every time.

Speaking to family friend of mine who's into polling data analytics, she said to me it is tight but in those key states in PA and Arizona specifically in certain counties, Harris is winning over more votes in the demos she needs to win, than Trump is winning over with his demos that he needs to win.

But it can all change but at the moment I feel PA is going to Harris and IMO that is the key state, whoever wins PA for me will win the election.

Yes, PA is the election. Unless of course she bombs in all others. But the likelihood of her winning PA and losing all the others doesn't make sense and is pretty much impossible. Hopefully the Ukrainian diaspora vote. The Puerto Ricans. I hope Josh Shapiro is out there campaigning for her as well.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 10:14:26 am
Nah i think she'll do just fine. Will be great to have a woman in there also. I don't think she's Clinton or Obama levels of good but she's intelligent enough to get stuff done that needs doing, you don't need to be a great public speaker for that.

As an individual shell probably be somewhere between terrible and fine.

Shes certainly the best on offer and with a good cabinet around her she probably wont be terrible.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Given the way America currently is (and has been) I don't think there'll ever truly be a 'great' President again. The Democrats can run their perfect candidate and nearly half of the country will hate him. Obama was hated even the first time around. And then when in power they'll have their hands tied behind their backs because of Congress and other mitigating factors. Long gone are the days when nearly 80-90% of the country can truly get behind one candidate and subsequently President. Jesus can descend from the heavens and he'd still have a tough time winning an election in America.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 11:22:02 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:10:13 am
Given the way America currently is (and has been) I don't think there'll ever truly be a 'great' President again.


Get down the bookies and get some early odds, mate.

 :lmao
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 11:26:57 am »
Sleepy Joe with another gaff.
