Trump turning up to his latest rally in a garbage truck ffs



Biden gave him an open goal with his comment.Im not from the US, I probably havent been keeping up with the election enough to comment, but from the outside looking in, it all seems rather bleak. I think Trump will win. I dont think Harris is all that exciting and actually think she just comes across weird the more I see of her and the mudslinging doesnt help. Feels like a continuity of Biden, and the current regimes management of Ukraine and Gaza (the policies that, as a non-American, speak loudest to me) have been uninspiring to say the least. Happy to be enlightened or corrected though. It just feels like this is closer than it should be and Trump has been given too many chances to win over those on the fence.Maybe the state of the leadership in the west has made me pessimistic about it all.