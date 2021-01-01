« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 505872 times)

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 12:24:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

Facists don't won't armageddon. Donnie heel spurs is weak as piss in reality.  They want total power over the plebs. He'll talk the talk and fill his and his cronies pockets whilst doing nothing for the plebs who vote for him.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 12:35:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
But thats where it will be headed. That prick will be egging China on for a punch up and him and his mate who runs that country we cant talk about are gearing up to tear lumps off Iran.

He won't pick a military fight. He'll just put up economic barriers and allow China to run free through the Pacific.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 12:42:43 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Thanks for that.

So her selfish desire to stay in post matches Bidens.? Personal glory above the greater good.

I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty.  Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.

Same with Biden.  He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump.  He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also).  In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.

Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.

After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time."  It's usually "I could keep doing this."

In RBG's case, she was just a few months away.  Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,238
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 01:44:20 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:01:41 pm
MAGA are trying to sell it as the latest 'Deplorables' episode. They'll use to get lazy MAGA fans off their arses to vote.

Yeah, the two major effects of it will be a bit of a boost to the GOTV effort and, more importantly, taking some of the spotlight off of Trump's totally-not-Nazi rally (and Harris' big speech last night). Definitely not a good thing. But what it won't do is change any votes. No person who was going to vote for Harris looks at that comment and says "Oh, Biden thinks Trump supporters are garbage? I'm all MAGA now!" Not that any Harris voter thinks Biden actually was calling Trump supporters garbage anyway.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm
Well played, in fairness.

I dunno. Even trying to view it as objectively as possible, it looks incredibly stupid to me. He's a garbage man in a garbage truck. Garbage trucks get rid of garbage. One of his speakers called Puerto Ricans garbage, and he's trying to say Biden called his supporters garbage. So, he's getting rid of...Puerto Ricans and his own supporters? The garbage truck image would have worked much better when he was just playing off of his own reference to the US as "the garbage can for the world."

Plus, it led to this scene: https://meidasnews.com/news/shock-video-trumps-leg-drags-as-he-struggles-to-open-truck-door
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,193
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 02:07:00 am »
Hahaha that's hilarious (re him and the garbage truck and the inability to open the door).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Up
« previous next »
 