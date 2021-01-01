Thanks for that.



So her selfish desire to stay in post matches Bidens.? Personal glory above the greater good.



I think RBG had wanted to stay on out of a sense of duty. Some thought she wanted to step down with a Hillary win so she could be the first female president to appoint a justice (assuming Hillary had won and Dems won Senate), but I don't know if that's just speculation.Same with Biden. He genuinely felt he was the one to beat Trump. He did it in 2020 (probably would've won in 2016 also). In his mind, he's probably thinking he was the only one and could do it again.Maybe a mixture of confidence, sense of duty, and ego.After a lifetime of experience and many successes, it's kind of hard to have the introspection to say, "I should step aside at this good time." It's usually "I could keep doing this."In RBG's case, she was just a few months away. Had she made it to January 2021, her legacy would be far different.