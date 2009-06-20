« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6720 on: Yesterday at 01:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:11:01 pm
Yeah this is a major problem, particularly as a lot of people who are supposedly left leaning are also the first to dismiss or mock men for speaking up about issues. There are also young men out there now scared to approach women out of fear of getting their lives ruined over false accusations, who are missing out on career opportunities due to misguided attempts at diversity, who are giving up on dating because aspects of their appearance or lifestyle make them basically worthless when only interacted with via an app, and I'm sure a lot more that I'm not clued up on.

Sorry but is just dishonest right wing framing of the issue though. It's not the 'left' mocking men with mental health issues, telling men to man up or calling them too weak/soft nowadays with some pseudo-macho bravado.
Men "fearing their lives will be ruined" if they talk to a woman is just overblown far right manosphere bullshit as a backlash to MeToo and women speaking up.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6721 on: Yesterday at 01:57:25 pm »
Ironic that the social constraints young people put on themselves living life without actual conversation may lead to arranged marriages.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6722 on: Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm »
I suppose you offend Puerto Ricans you offend all Hispanics, most of the marginal states have sizeable Hispanic populations (especially Arizona, 30.7%, and Nevada. 19.7%)


It is a shame Trump is 6.2% ahead in Texas because a third of the population (11.5m) there is hispanic


Here's hoping this becomes remembered as the Tony Hinchcliffe election


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_Hispanic_and_Latino_population
Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6723 on: Yesterday at 02:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 01:54:48 pm
Sorry but is just dishonest right wing framing of the issue though. It's not the 'left' mocking men with mental health issues, telling men to man up or calling them too weak/soft nowadays with some pseudo-macho bravado.
Men "fearing their lives will be ruined" if they talk to a woman is just overblown far right manosphere bullshit as a backlash to MeToo and women speaking up.

These are issues young men are concerned about though, the issues being overblown doesn't mean there isn't a problem if it's driving men to right wing politics.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6724 on: Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm
I suppose you offend Puerto Ricans you offend all Hispanics, most of the marginal states have sizeable Hispanic populations (especially Arizona and Nevada)

Would be nice, but PR's lord it over non-citizen Latinos, so there's little sympatico.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6725 on: Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm
Would be nice, but PR's lord it over non-citizen Latinos, so there's little sympatico.


But, non-citizen latinos can't vote, surely? Or do you mean by non-citizen, those that don't come from a US state (semi official as that is). Plus, he went a bit wider than Puerto Rico;

These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do, Hinchcliffe said, setting up his joke: Theres no pulling out. They dont do that. They c-- inside, just like they did to our country.
A few moments later, the comedian took a second swing at a key voting bloc within the community: Puerto Ricans.
Theres a lot going on. I dont know if you guys know this, but theres literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think its called Puerto Rico, he said to a scattering of claps and jeers.
The comedian also made a joke about one of his Black buddies and how they carved watermelons together.
Buster Gonad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6726 on: Yesterday at 03:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm

But, non-citizen latinos can't vote, surely? Or do you mean by non-citizen, those that don't come from a US state (semi official as that is). Plus, he went a bit wider than Puerto Rico;

These Latinos, they love making babies, too. Just know that they do, Hinchcliffe said, setting up his joke: Theres no pulling out. They dont do that. They c-- inside, just like they did to our country.
A few moments later, the comedian took a second swing at a key voting bloc within the community: Puerto Ricans.
Theres a lot going on. I dont know if you guys know this, but theres literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think its called Puerto Rico, he said to a scattering of claps and jeers.
The comedian also made a joke about one of his Black buddies and how they carved watermelons together.

It's just a joke, like they have on top gear...
Black Bull Nova

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6727 on: Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm »
How bizarre is it that 'Christians' choose to vote for a convicted felon and rapist. They really are a bunch of weirdos.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6728 on: Yesterday at 03:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm


In general, many non PR Latinos resent the entitlement US PRs have.

Their children, who vote, often carry on that lack of sympatico.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6729 on: Yesterday at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm
How bizarre is it that 'Christians' choose to vote for a convicted felon and rapist. They really are a bunch of weirdos.

In 2016, I think daily show will interview a pastor.

He will point blank say that the sins of Bill has to fall on Hillary and thats why she is the devils incarnate.

The correspondent will then ask "So which is worse? Hillary allowing her husband to cheat or Trump cheating?"

To which the pastor will blank out and start mumbling something about whats in the Bible.

Its crazy that the same people who call for a state-church separation are the ones that are voting on religious lines, and of all people, Trump.
Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6730 on: Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:19:59 pm
Its crazy that the same people who call for a state-church separation are the ones that are voting on religious lines, and of all people, Trump.

I thought it was the exact opposite? That people who vote for Trump generally want religion heavily intertwined in everything?
Timbo's Goals

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6731 on: Yesterday at 08:02:50 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:59:04 am
I think of a lot of UK posters are still scared by the Brexit referendum. I went to bed quietly chortling that Frottage had said hed thought theyd lost and woke up, turned on the telly in the morning and saw that blond woman in Sunderland prancing around on some blokes shoulders.

Ha ha - you're probably right H. But the 'we're all doomed' preponderance in this thread is a real pain in the arse. I'm confident unlike Brexit that this is gonna go how any decent folks want it to.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6732 on: Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm »
Coup de grace?

What theatre.

We live in interesting times.


As Kamala Harris circled in on a major speech to make her historic campaigns final argument, one venue seemed as obvious as it was potent: the launching pad for the failed insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021perhaps the most obvious illustration of the real threats posed by sending former President Donald Trump back to the White House.

So on Tuesday evening, just one week before voters render their verdict on a presidential campaign as ubiquitous as it is exhausting, Harris will take the stage on the 52-acre lawn that stands between the White House and the Washington Monument, also known as the Ellipse. While she is not expected to speak solely about democracy or the threat Trump poses to it, that message will be impossible to miss as Harris addresses thousands in person and many more watching across the country from the very spot where Trump urged his legions to push Congress to ignore his electoral failure and keep him in power. It was an ugly, unprecedented moment in American history that ended with nine dead, about 150 law enforcement officials injured, and hundreds more traumatized.

And its not hard to imagine how Trump might respond to such a blatant provocation. The visual of Harris speaking from the hallowed ground where Presidents have lit national Christmas trees and Menorahs alike should quietly remind voters that Trumps speech was not a normal culmination of any White House term, and that the self-serving thinking behind it could be the norm if hes allowed back into power. The moment will no doubt trigger Trump, or at the very least many of his surrogates, to once again defend his own actions on Jan. 6 and those of his supporters, more than 1,500 of whom have been charged related to that day, including felony cases against 571 individuals, according to the Department of Justice. Thats exactly the message Democrats want Trump to be emphasizing in the week before Election Day.

And putting Jan. 6 aside, the setting of the speech, with the White House itself serving as a backdrop, could also inspire voters to imagine what a President from a younger generation might unleash if given the chance. The core of this argument is one that is finding receptive audiences, especially in states where voters might not love Harris but are susceptible to the suggestion that the United States needs to move past the chaos of the Trump years.

The broad outline for the event is based on an account from a senior Harris campaign official, granted anonymity to discuss sensitive planning around a speech that still is not completely closed to tweaks.

Its been apparent for weeks that Harris was increasingly honing her message around the choice voters face between her campaign vision and that of Trump, whose attempt to return to power is as fueled by grievances over Jan. 6 as his desire to avoid any culpability for it and other criminal probes, all or most of which are likely to collapse should he regain presidential powers. On its own, the either-or choice is a compelling argument for those voters who expect Presidents to follow the rules theyre charged with enforcing. Its why the Harris campaign has been coming back to the idea that the race is actually between a prosecutor in Harris and a felon in Trump.

And yet this reality remains: roughly 3-in-4 Republicans told pollsters at the third anniversary in January that its time to move on, including 4-in-5 Trump supporters. In some corners of the GOP, those in jails or prisons for actions related to Jan. 6including those who attacked law enforcement with weaponsare martyrs to a rigged political system. In fact, Trump has raised money for their legal defense funds and at rallies plays a low-fi recording of inmates singing the National Anthem as a protest against their detentions. In normal times, such an embrace of lawlessness would be disqualifying for the GOP that prides itself on law-and-order hardlines, but this is not the Republican Party of ol.

As voters see Harris making an intentional return to what some consider the scene of the crime, it could emphasize the criminal scrutiny Trump will still face if he fails to grasp the shield of a second term as President. After Trump has spent more than a year painting the pile of prosecutions against him as politically motivated, its Harris turn to make the explicit case that the American voters might be Trumps true sentencing jury.

Its sure to be an effective two-fold message at the end of a campaign that has shown Harris' knack for tapping symbolic settings to convey larger points. (Im thinking of Fridays dystopian warning on abortion staged in Texas, where a strict abortion ban is in place.) But theres no telling how Trumps apologists might do with this move, especially given how Trump has convinced so, so many people that he is actually a victim of a corrupt justice system.

Yet, in many ways, Trumps own orbit has spent recent weeks walking into the traps laid by Harris and her allies. It was most obvious during their lone debate, when Harris sprang one set piece after another to embarrass her rival. Yet at Trumps rally in New Yorks Madison Square Garden, Trumps campaign trapped themselves by inviting speakers who leaned into lewd and racist comments. So far, the former President is unwilling to do the bare minimum to demonstrate he rejects those hateful remarks.

As Trump has shown so many times since he launched the first of his three presidential nominations since 2015, its seldom a good bet to think he can shelve his ego in service of a bigger prize. Its why he did not call off the mob back in 2021, why he did not attend Joe Bidens inauguration in a break of basic decorum days later, and continues to work overtime to undermine faith in democracy itself. Its just a given at this point that Harriss choice of setting for perhaps the biggest speech of her campaign is assuredly going to get under Trumps skin. Harris advisers say itll be a tactic that will find daily repetition in the swing states for the final week, with the goal of bringing out Trumps worst impulses. If history serves, he wont be able to resist.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/harris-big-speech-is-a-trump-trap/ar-AA1t9wcX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5be1b7fa9cb54c47a6a7142a3047dc91&ei=9
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6733 on: Yesterday at 08:47:25 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:43:13 pm
Coup de grace?

What theatre.

We live in interesting times.


As Kamala Harris circled in on a major speech to make her historic campaigns final argument, one venue seemed as obvious as it was potent: the launching pad for the failed insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021perhaps the most obvious illustration of the real threats posed by sending former President Donald Trump back to the White House.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/harris-big-speech-is-a-trump-trap/ar-AA1t9wcX?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=5be1b7fa9cb54c47a6a7142a3047dc91&ei=9

Trump is just going to comment on how small her crowd is compared to his back on Jan 6 2021. He'll show comparison photos of course. It's all about size to Donnie.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6734 on: Yesterday at 08:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm
How bizarre is it that 'Christians' choose to vote for a convicted felon and rapist. They really are a bunch of weirdos.

just one more 'leap of faith'. It's also a simple transaction. They got their judges.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6735 on: Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm
How bizarre is it that 'Christians' choose to vote for a convicted felon and rapist. They really are a bunch of weirdos.

The modern day Barabbas?
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6736 on: Yesterday at 09:17:13 pm »
I wanna see a weird Dem ad.

Put together a melange of Trump, and Shady's weird physical motions and have Elon's Muskies jumping all over it.

What a fucking nightmare scenario.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6737 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:54:29 pm
The modern day Barabbas?

Twump is Bawabbas?

RayPhilAlan

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6738 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:12:17 pm
How bizarre is it that 'Christians' choose to vote for a convicted felon and rapist. They really are a bunch of weirdos.
Some do, some don't. As far as I can tell, it's the loudest ones who do
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6739 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm
Some do, some don't. As far as I can tell, it's the loudest ones who do

We can flesh that out:

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2021/08/30/most-white-americans-who-regularly-attend-worship-services-voted-for-trump-in-2020/

In short, fundamentalist white christians who attended regularly were most likely to vote for Trump.

How you get there:

In terms of the ability to think, if you attend the fundamentalist version regularly, you are most likely to have your critical thinking skills terminated, then ordered to vote for whoever. Or your ability to think for yourself is so poor to begin with you can't break out of your conditioning / environment you grew up in. Same end result.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6740 on: Today at 01:15:46 am »
Supreme court ruled that RFK has to stay on the ballot in Michigan and Wisconsin. :)
QC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6741 on: Today at 07:31:13 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm
We can flesh that out:

https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2021/08/30/most-white-americans-who-regularly-attend-worship-services-voted-for-trump-in-2020/

In short, fundamentalist white christians who attended regularly were most likely to vote for Trump.

How you get there:

In terms of the ability to think, if you attend the fundamentalist version regularly, you are most likely to have your critical thinking skills terminated, then ordered to vote for whoever. Or your ability to think for yourself is so poor to begin with you can't break out of your conditioning / environment you grew up in. Same end result.

For someone so anti-Trump and his offensive rhetoric, you sure dont shy away from sweeping generalisations yourself.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6742 on: Today at 07:47:28 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:31:13 am

You should read more and post less.
QC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6743 on: Today at 08:19:04 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 07:47:28 am
You should read more and post less.

Youll spend a lot less time being upset the sooner you realise this thread isnt your personal echo chamber :)
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6744 on: Today at 08:28:53 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:19:04 am
The last thing this thread needs is snipes from know-littles like you.

But do carry on.  ;D
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6745 on: Today at 08:51:56 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
I thought it was the exact opposite? That people who vote for Trump generally want religion heavily intertwined in everything?

They want religion to reemphasize their beliefs politically.
They want a separation when it comes to things that go against their beliefs - like helping the poor and needy.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6746 on: Today at 08:57:24 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:31:13 am
For someone so anti-Trump and his offensive rhetoric, you sure dont shy away from sweeping generalisations yourself.

This isn't about Trump and the Christians, is it. Search your feelings haha. I know what it is.



So Howard Philips

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6747 on: Today at 08:58:32 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:51:56 am
They want religion to reemphasize their beliefs politically.
They want a separation when it comes to things that go against their beliefs - like helping the poor and needy.

Following a religion is no guarantee of altruism  - the Crusades and Inquisition, burning heretics, Al Queda, etc.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6748 on: Today at 09:27:00 am »
Opinion | Democrats Despondency May Be Premature
© Ron Adar/Zuma Press

Democrats have had major mood swings this election cycle. During the past three months, theyve gone from gloom to relief to exuberance to apprehension and back to gloom. Their gloom after President Bidens poor debate performance and relief when he abandoned his run for a second term were justified. Since then, each mood shift has been triggered by inadequate information and short-term thinking.

Although Kamala Harriss campaign took off like a rocket, there were never compelling reasons to believe the 2024 election would yield a comfortable Democratic majority. Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed candidate with plenty of baggage, including memories of Jan. 6, 2021, dragging on his comeback bid. But Ms. Harris couldnt fully separate herself from the Biden administrations record on inflation, immigration, the Afghanistan withdrawal and other policies that had undermined Mr. Bidens job approval.

After an August surge, Ms. Harriss support peaked in September and fell in October, while Mr. Trumps numbers were improving. With a week left in the campaign, most of Ms. Harriss lead in the national popular vote has evaporated, as it has in several swing states.

But its premature to conclude that Ms. Harris will lose. While she trails in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, none of these states are out of reach. The candidates are approximately tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Ms. Harris carries these three states, she will almost certainly win.

Each candidate faces advantages and disadvantages. Four of the seven swing states record voter registration by party, and in each case the balance has shifted toward the Republican Party. Since 2020, the Democrats registration edge has fallen in Nevada from about 111,000 to 45,000. In North Carolina, its fallen from about 399,000 to 113,000. In Pennsylvania, its fallen from about 686,000 to 281,000. And in Arizona, the Republicans 94,000 advantage in voter registrations has widened to 259,000.

As in most recent elections, the gender gap is playing a major role, but the dynamics differ from 2020. Boosted by the abortion controversy and her advocacy for increased child-care support, Ms. Harris is leading decisively among women this year, but Mr. Trumps all-out appeal to men has helped raise his edge among them above 2020 levels.

Turnout will be crucial. In the 2020 election, 52% of the total votes for president were cast by women. Ms. Harriss backers are hoping that an army of women angered by newly enacted restrictions on abortion and fearful of more to come will march to the polls, raising their share of the vote to 54% or even 55%. If this happens, Ms. Harris will win. The polls dont currently show a significant gap in enthusiasm between men and womenbut that doesnt mean that there wont be one on election day.

The gap in the polls between the national popular vote and the popular vote in swing states is smaller than it was at this point in 2020, and Mr. Trumps share of the popular vote is higher. This suggests that the undercount of his national support has narrowed since 2020. Conversely, polls have consistently shown that Ms. Harriss potential share of the vote is higher than Mr. Trumps: A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that 47% of voters wouldnt consider voting for her while 50% wouldnt consider voting for him.

A small but critical share of the electorate remains undecided about which candidate to support or whether to vote at all. The campaigns are going all-out to sway these undecided voters during the elections closing days while continuing to mobilize their bases. Unanticipated events, such as the backlash against a comedians anti-Puerto Rico slurs at a Trump event, could affect the outcome.

The contrast between the candidates closing arguments couldnt be sharper. Ms. Harris has focused on the threat that she believes her opponent poses to democracy and the rule of law, while Mr. Trump is playing to his strengths on immigration and cultural issues. Some Democrats believe that Ms. Harris is passing up an opportunity to appeal more forcefully to working-class voters on economic issues, but her campaign appears convinced that she is more likely to find the votes she needs among middle-class suburban voters.

As the nation prepares to make its decision in what could be one of the closest elections in American history, each side has reasons for both hope and concern. Republicans seem more optimistic, and Democrats more pessimistic, than the evidence warrants. If the trends of recent weeks continue, Mr. Trump will win. But theres no guarantee that he will, and a last-minute surge in key voting blocs going to the polls could put Ms. Harris over the top.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/opinion-democrats-despondency-may-be-premature/ar-AA1t9CsB?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=757e9c81fa784c93ceeb7c56c0a425e6&ei=15
