Opinion | Democrats Despondency May Be Premature
Democrats have had major mood swings this election cycle. During the past three months, theyve gone from gloom to relief to exuberance to apprehension and back to gloom. Their gloom after President Bidens poor debate performance and relief when he abandoned his run for a second term were justified. Since then, each mood shift has been triggered by inadequate information and short-term thinking.
Although Kamala Harriss campaign took off like a rocket, there were never compelling reasons to believe the 2024 election would yield a comfortable Democratic majority. Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed candidate with plenty of baggage, including memories of Jan. 6, 2021, dragging on his comeback bid. But Ms. Harris couldnt fully separate herself from the Biden administrations record on inflation, immigration, the Afghanistan withdrawal and other policies that had undermined Mr. Bidens job approval.
After an August surge, Ms. Harriss support peaked in September and fell in October, while Mr. Trumps numbers were improving. With a week left in the campaign, most of Ms. Harriss lead in the national popular vote has evaporated, as it has in several swing states.
But its premature to conclude that Ms. Harris will lose. While she trails in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, none of these states are out of reach. The candidates are approximately tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If Ms. Harris carries these three states, she will almost certainly win.
Each candidate faces advantages and disadvantages. Four of the seven swing states record voter registration by party, and in each case the balance has shifted toward the Republican Party. Since 2020, the Democrats registration edge has fallen in Nevada from about 111,000 to 45,000. In North Carolina, its fallen from about 399,000 to 113,000. In Pennsylvania, its fallen from about 686,000 to 281,000. And in Arizona, the Republicans 94,000 advantage in voter registrations has widened to 259,000.
As in most recent elections, the gender gap is playing a major role, but the dynamics differ from 2020. Boosted by the abortion controversy and her advocacy for increased child-care support, Ms. Harris is leading decisively among women this year, but Mr. Trumps all-out appeal to men has helped raise his edge among them above 2020 levels.
Turnout will be crucial. In the 2020 election, 52% of the total votes for president were cast by women. Ms. Harriss backers are hoping that an army of women angered by newly enacted restrictions on abortion and fearful of more to come will march to the polls, raising their share of the vote to 54% or even 55%. If this happens, Ms. Harris will win. The polls dont currently show a significant gap in enthusiasm between men and womenbut that doesnt mean that there wont be one on election day.
The gap in the polls between the national popular vote and the popular vote in swing states is smaller than it was at this point in 2020, and Mr. Trumps share of the popular vote is higher. This suggests that the undercount of his national support has narrowed since 2020. Conversely, polls have consistently shown that Ms. Harriss potential share of the vote is higher than Mr. Trumps: A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that 47% of voters wouldnt consider voting for her while 50% wouldnt consider voting for him.
A small but critical share of the electorate remains undecided about which candidate to support or whether to vote at all. The campaigns are going all-out to sway these undecided voters during the elections closing days while continuing to mobilize their bases. Unanticipated events, such as the backlash against a comedians anti-Puerto Rico slurs at a Trump event, could affect the outcome.
The contrast between the candidates closing arguments couldnt be sharper. Ms. Harris has focused on the threat that she believes her opponent poses to democracy and the rule of law, while Mr. Trump is playing to his strengths on immigration and cultural issues. Some Democrats believe that Ms. Harris is passing up an opportunity to appeal more forcefully to working-class voters on economic issues, but her campaign appears convinced that she is more likely to find the votes she needs among middle-class suburban voters.
As the nation prepares to make its decision in what could be one of the closest elections in American history, each side has reasons for both hope and concern. Republicans seem more optimistic, and Democrats more pessimistic, than the evidence warrants. If the trends of recent weeks continue, Mr. Trump will win. But theres no guarantee that he will, and a last-minute surge in key voting blocs going to the polls could put Ms. Harris over the top.