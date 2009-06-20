Aren't betting odds based on the bets people are placing though, with some large bets on Trump being traced back to his allies specifically to create the type of post you just shared? You also need to consider the number of people looking at how close the polls are, remembering that Trump has overperformed in the past, then betting on him without realising the poll methodology has changed.



I can't see how ALL the betting markets on the US election can be manipulated. it can happen in ordinary Football matches but we are only talking £10s thousands to do it in the UK. control the Betfair market and it influences the bookies prices, I think it might be more about a few large bets in Vegas influencing the market more than anything. the public following the money thinking someone knows something and cashing in on it. tempting but following the money on these sort of occasions is one of the worst ways to gamble.It's not just the outright winner, it's the state betting as well. then theres the US betting market and the UK betting market most of us on here follow. someone must have a full time job placing all these big bets on many markets all over the world.Ive noticed the Democrat price for Harris to win Pennsylvania has drifted out since the weekend. we've all followed the news the last few days, I can't see how anyone can feel more confident of a Trump win in Pennsylvania since the weekend considering the negative Trump news.Only explanation can be backers trusting the Polls, if you believed the Polls then it looks like Trump will win but we knew that anyway, not many on here think the polls can be accurate, just too many unknowns.Trump may well win but that doesn't mean the people who plunged on Trump at the Bookies were right, gambling is about getting better odds than the true chances of wining. opposite is true. bad gamblers take worse odds than the true chances of wining.Leaving the politics out of it, backing Trump at such a low price is a awful bet.