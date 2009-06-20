« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 499947 times)

Offline reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 07:55:12 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:44:25 am
I'm not suggesting she should. I'm just noting there seems to be a growing divide between men and women. This is obviously not a good thing. There is a growing dissatisfaction with young men,  5 times more likely to kill themselves. People like Trump and Tate understand this and use it.

I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 08:00:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

I definitely didn't read it that way.
Offline reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:00:22 am
I definitely didn't read it that way.

But you're a bloke 🤷
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 08:37:18 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:04:06 am
But you're a bloke 🤷

And you a sheila.
Offline reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:11:05 am
No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all

The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.

As a man you don't see it, as a women it screams blame, discrimination, sexism.

It's a bit like a white person telling a person of colour that white privilege doesn't exist because the white person has suffered an injustice too!!
Offline reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:37:18 am
And you a sheila.

Yes I am so I see sexism that blokes don't because they're a bloke!!

FFS what century are we in??
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 08:57:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:48 am
The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.


Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:44:25 am
There is a growing dissatisfaction with young men,  5 times more likely to kill themselves. People like Trump and Tate understand this and use it.

Anyone can change a quote when you add other words to it.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 08:58:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:55:06 am
Yes I am so I see sexism that blokes don't because they're a bloke!!

FFS what century are we in??

You obviously know all blokes or stop generalising.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 08:59:04 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm
Sound insight Zlen. Been trying - to limited avail on here with so many seemingly falling for the right wing distortions -  to convey the same sentiment. Ah well, we'll see in a weeks time.

I think of a lot of UK posters are still scared by the Brexit referendum. I went to bed quietly chortling that Frottage had said hed thought theyd lost and woke up, turned on the telly in the morning and saw that blond woman in Sunderland prancing around on some blokes shoulders.
Online Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 12:22:16 pm
Good points. It's something I have noticed apparently more young men are becoming conservative and more women liberal. I read somewhere women don't want to have a relationship with someone with different political ideology. It's a worry. I have two teenager boys. Daughter 21.

When you dig into the numbers women have become 3 times as liberal as men have become conservative.

https://news.gallup.com/poll/609914/women-become-liberal-men-mostly-stable.aspx

So its interesting that the headlines are always about men and their perceived grievances and not why the hell women are so radically moving in the opposite direction and maybe that might be a big concern to address?

I'm aware of the male suicide statistics but unlike say things women experience at a far higher rate like domestic violence, sexual assault etc. the former isn't perpetrated mainly by the opposite gender and is a separate issue in itself.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 09:35:53 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:53:48 am
The way you worded your post, "there is a growing divide between men and women that's leading to disatisfaction in young men leading to suicide", indirectly blames the women for that divide and the suicides.

As a man you don't see it, as a women it screams blame, discrimination, sexism.

It's a bit like a white person telling a person of colour that white privilege doesn't exist because the white person has suffered an injustice too!!

I don't think it was meant to read that way, but perhaps poor wording.

It is true that young men are facing greater suicide rates and a mental health crisis these days, and a sense of disenfranchisement. And this isn't down to women standing up, or at least not directly or the fault of women.

Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.

So when they don't feel happy in this mold, or cannot actually achieve it due to perfectly normal societal problems (cost of living, block on careers and progression, high house prices) as well as the fallacies within the patriarchal idea itself (that you are validated by having a woman who you deserve, that you can't be struggling mentally, that you have to have certain tastes even if you don't like them, that you have to be physically strong and traditionally attractive in a manly way) there is a depression that comes, and idea that you are failing.

And the right wing grifters latch on to it. Proclaim it isn't the fault of the system, the system is perfect. The problem is women and gays making you less manly, not being with you as they need to, not validating you exclusively. Anything you can do can be solved by becoming more man, and defeating this woke liberal agenda stifling you"

The problem is of course not women, but the same thing that oppresses women - the idea of male dominance in the patriarchal system
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:11:05 am
No I didn't mean it like that. I'm saying some young men are feeling disaffected and left behind and the right wing parties are exploiting this to get them to vote for them. This is an issue that exists.i don't think I criticise women at all


It's usually people associated with these 'new right' figures who are gaslighting 'young men' into depression in the first place.

Painting a picture of a perfect life that everyone can and should attain to - an ultra-fit body, shagging loads of 'bitches' for fun, oodles of cash, flash car, lots of garish jewellery, etc. It's not that different to the bombardment of corporate advertising that is brainwashing people from an early age. The common theme in both is an undercurrent of 'if you don't/can't have all this, then you're a failure'.

It creates false standards of what is 'success' in the minds of young men.

Right-wing politicians then, as you say, exploit this.

But the fallout for society is immense - not just politically and for societal cohesion reasons, but in attitudes to women.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 09:43:36 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:35:53 am
I don't think it was meant to read that way, but perhaps poor wording.

It is true that young men are facing greater suicide rates and a mental health crisis these days, and a sense of disenfranchisement. And this isn't down to women standing up, or at least not directly or the fault of women.

Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.

So when they don't feel happy in this mold, or cannot actually achieve it due to perfectly normal societal problems (cost of living, block on careers and progression, high house prices) as well as the fallacies within the patriarchal idea itself (that you are validated by having a woman who you deserve, that you can't be struggling mentally, that you have to have certain tastes even if you don't like them, that you have to be physically strong and traditionally attractive in a manly way) there is a depression that comes, and idea that you are failing.

And the right wing grifters latch on to it. Proclaim it isn't the fault of the system, the system is perfect. The problem is women and gays making you less manly, not being with you as they need to, not validating you exclusively. Anything you can do can be solved by becoming more man, and defeating this woke liberal agenda stifling you"

The problem is of course not women, but the same thing that oppresses women - the idea of male dominance in the patriarchal system
That seems pretty much spot on to me.
Offline Rhi

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
Chill folks. I think most people here are agreeing with each other.
Online Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:57:29 am
Chill folks. I think most people here are agreeing with each other.

Yep, I think a lot just being missed in translation. I think everyone is basically saying the same thing but Stockholm put it really well.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 10:14:26 am »
Today I learned that the US has actual ballot boxes in the street for people to put their votes in. They are obviously getting set on fire. Surely this has happened before? What an idiotic idea.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:55:12 am
I'm sorry but that viewpoint is also sexist.

Are you saying that women now standing up for themselves, voicing their own opinions and realising we have a future without being propped up by a man  is the main cause of young male suicide?

And if we are the cause that we should crawl back into our box and be quiet?

Get to fuck mate!!

You don't sound like a very good negotiator or keeper of the peace/harmony etc.

It's good to try and understand others as well as yourself and your own agenda.

But to be clear: women should stand up for themselves.

And also, some men do feel lost. However, people like Coach Walz would say, "It's okay to feel lost, it is also okay to support your female partner, stand up for women yet still be a man.

Put it another way, females have the slight majority but Harris will also want the votes of young men, for whom it should be okay to vote in a Female president. As they are trying to put it: this is a different type of Strength, you can lift people UP instead of punching DOWN.
Offline goalrushatgoodison

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 10:19:24 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:14:26 am
Today I learned that the US has actual ballot boxes in the street for people to put their votes in. They are obviously getting set on fire. Surely this has happened before? What an idiotic idea.


You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 10:22:20 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:19:24 am

You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.


 :wellin
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 10:25:38 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:19:24 am

You learned today? Ffs you were the Mayor of Carmel, surely you knew the voting procedures.

Shut down the interweb; this wins today.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6701 on: Today at 10:34:01 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:57:58 am
That Madison Square Garden rally really was a rehashing of all the best hits wasn't it? It was also almost a carbon copy of the infamous 1939 Nazi Rally held there too. They're not even hiding it anymore.  :o

Anyone who says that Trump comparisons to Hitler are boring or exaggerated or not what we need really needs to look at bits from both rallies.

It's just such a weird thing to do a week away from the election.

You have to think they know what they were doing. I've seen links to videos where they were planning the speeches; not watched them, but it seems all the racist and misogynist jokes were known and agreed upon.

I understand what their tactic is: bait the Dems and progressive press into calling them racists or drawing the intended parallels with Nazi rallies in '39, so that they in n turn can roll their eyes and say "see, The Left thinks anyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi, and we are clearly not Nazis, we have a black friend and we support Israel no matter how many [redacted]!".

But even knowing that, I cannot see the logic behind risking the alienation of 300,000 people in the most critical swing states by calling their homeland a garbage island, then going after the entire ethnic group with that puerile "come inside" remark. The Latino swing to Trump is one of his big weapons, and you do this?

Does it mean anything? Are they just so lost in their little MAGA world that they didn't anticipate a negative reaction from non-wokelords? Are they so certain of winning that they've gotten a little giddy? Are they so certain of defeat that they're lashing out?

Please please please be the latter.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6702 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:57:29 am
Chill folks. I think most people here are agreeing with each other.
I disagree...  ;)

Anyway, I'm really torn on how to feel about the election, like the polls are one thing, the 'quietly confident' portion of Harris staffers another.

I'm personally worried about the hidden Trump vote, in that I think (again, personal view/observation) of those we perceive as undecided voters are more likely to come out and announce their vote if they're for Harris, but those who are for Drumpf will likely hold that back, much in the same way we have the Shy Tory vote here.  Is it me or is there something in that?  It's why the polls are a good measuring stick, but I won't ever hold confidence in them to be wholly accurate.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6703 on: Today at 10:41:13 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:38:20 am
I disagree...  ;)

Anyway, I'm really torn on how to feel about the election, like the polls are one thing, the 'quietly confident' portion of Harris staffers another.

I'm personally worried about the hidden Trump vote, in that I think (again, personal view/observation) of those we perceive as undecided voters are more likely to come out and announce their vote if they're for Harris, but those who are for Drumpf will likely hold that back, much in the same way we have the Shy Tory vote here.  Is it me or is there something in that?  It's why the polls are a good measuring stick, but I won't ever hold confidence in them to be wholly accurate.

There could be "shy Harris voters" as well, particularly young men or centrist Republicans who don't want their country to burn and be a plaything for Putin's useful fool.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6704 on: Today at 10:48:32 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:14:26 am
Today I learned that the US has actual ballot boxes in the street for people to put their votes in. They are obviously getting set on fire. Surely this has happened before? What an idiotic idea.

Drive Thru everything. 
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 10:38:20 am
I disagree...  ;)

Anyway, I'm really torn on how to feel about the election, like the polls are one thing, the 'quietly confident' portion of Harris staffers another.

I'm personally worried about the hidden Trump vote, in that I think (again, personal view/observation) of those we perceive as undecided voters are more likely to come out and announce their vote if they're for Harris, but those who are for Drumpf will likely hold that back, much in the same way we have the Shy Tory vote here.  Is it me or is there something in that?  It's why the polls are a good measuring stick, but I won't ever hold confidence in them to be wholly accurate.

There is, it's why the bookies have Trump as favourite 4/7 and Harris at 7/4 with the polls that close.

The social capital cost is higher if you are Trump sympathetic amongst democrats rather than the other way round.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 11:02:22 am »
Apparently the Puerto Rico is like a floating island of garbage "joke" is really breaking through with voters, especially in places with high Puerto Rican populations like PA
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6707 on: Today at 11:33:10 am »
The more women in important political positions the better for civilisation.
Online SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6708 on: Today at 11:40:59 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 11:33:10 am
The more women in important political positions the better for civilisation.
100% correct.
too many men in power see that and it scares the shit out of them - less chance of them getting into / retaining power and (in the US) all the grift opportunities it provides them.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6709 on: Today at 12:28:54 pm »
Thatcher, Badenoch, May, Leadsom, Patel, Bravermanand those are just the British ones. Its not about gender, is it?
Offline Draex

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6710 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:28:54 pm
Thatcher, Badenoch, May, Leadsom, Patel, Bravermanand those are just the British ones. Its not about gender, is it?

Bit harsh to put May in with the rest, she wasn't like evil.

The point is good though, more of Jacinda Ardern's in this world would make for a better one.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6711 on: Today at 12:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:30:58 pm
Bit harsh to put May in with the rest, she wasn't like evil.


Hahahaha.

Yeah, right.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6712 on: Today at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:28:54 pm
Thatcher, Badenoch, May, Leadsom, Patel, Bravermanand those are just the British ones. Its not about gender, is it?

Yeah, it is.

There are exceptions to every rule.
Online Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6713 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:51:42 am
There is, it's why the bookies have Trump as favourite 4/7 and Harris at 7/4 with the polls that close.

The social capital cost is higher if you are Trump sympathetic amongst democrats rather than the other way round.

Aren't betting odds based on the bets people are placing though, with some large bets on Trump being traced back to his allies specifically to create the type of post you just shared? You also need to consider the number of people looking at how close the polls are, remembering that Trump has overperformed in the past, then betting on him without realising the poll methodology has changed.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6714 on: Today at 12:50:00 pm »
Then again you have people looking to make money on someone else's misfortune.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6715 on: Today at 12:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:35:53 am
Rather it is the fault of the patriarchy which says that men need to be strong, verile, with a woman, with a high paying job, with a house, to be strong and silent, to be cool and collected at all times, to have manly tastes.
It isn't just 'the patriarchy' that believes this though, is it Stockholm? Do you really think women respect a weak man with a low-paying job, no house, low virility and little self control? The fact is that these expectations exist throughout all societies despite societal progress because they're intrinsically linked to biology.

In general, you're right about a lot of this, but it's also worth pointing out that feminism's response to these issues has traditionally been: "So what? Women have it much harder, and it's because of men the patriarchy. Why don't you stop whining and do something about it?" The right are winning over young men because they're at least pretending to listen, the same way as they pretend to sympathise with white working class culture while screwing over anyone who's actually in that class.
Offline Libertine

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6716 on: Today at 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:32:47 am
Also.

Wonder if the Ukrainian diaspora in Pennsylvania (2nd largest in the US) could help swing things towards the Dems.

Not to mention Polish-Americans.

Obviously will depend on how politically informed and engaged they are. But anyone with any emotional connection to central/eastern Europe and any sort of awareness of current events should be desperate to keep Trump out.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6717 on: Today at 01:03:31 pm »
America's greatness is due to immigrants and the disenfranchisment of the natives.

It's greatest weakness, unforeseen by the Foundling Fathers, was the entitled prejudice (self hate?) of their progeny.
Online Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6718 on: Today at 01:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:53:52 pm
It isn't just 'the patriarchy' that believes this though, is it Stockholm? Do you really think women respect a weak man with a low-paying job, no house, low virility and little self control? The fact is that these expectations exist throughout all societies despite societal progress because they're intrinsically linked to biology.

In general, you're right about a lot of this, but it's also worth pointing out that feminism's response to these issues has traditionally been: "So what? Women have it much harder, and it's because of men the patriarchy. Why don't you stop whining and do something about it?" The right are winning over young men because they're at least pretending to listen, the same way as they pretend to sympathise with white working class culture while screwing over anyone who's actually in that class.

Yeah this is a major problem, particularly as a lot of people who are supposedly left leaning are also the first to dismiss or mock men for speaking up about issues. There are also young men out there now scared to approach women out of fear of getting their lives ruined over false accusations, who are missing out on career opportunities due to misguided attempts at diversity, who are giving up on dating because aspects of their appearance or lifestyle make them basically worthless when only interacted with via an app, and I'm sure a lot more that I'm not clued up on.
Online oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6719 on: Today at 01:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:39:03 pm
Aren't betting odds based on the bets people are placing though, with some large bets on Trump being traced back to his allies specifically to create the type of post you just shared? You also need to consider the number of people looking at how close the polls are, remembering that Trump has overperformed in the past, then betting on him without realising the poll methodology has changed.
I can't see how ALL the betting markets on the US election can be manipulated. it can happen in ordinary Football matches but we are only talking £10s thousands to do it in the UK. control the Betfair market and it influences the bookies prices, I think it might be more about a few large bets in Vegas influencing the market more than anything. the public following the money thinking someone knows something and cashing in on it. tempting but following the money on these sort of occasions is one of the worst ways to gamble.

It's not just the outright winner, it's the state betting as well. then theres the US betting market and the UK betting market most of us on here follow. someone must have a full time job placing all these big bets on many markets all over the world. :)
Ive noticed the Democrat price for Harris to win Pennsylvania has drifted out since the weekend. we've all followed the news the last few days, I can't see how anyone can feel more confident of a Trump win in Pennsylvania since the weekend considering the negative Trump news.
Only explanation can be backers trusting the Polls, if you believed the Polls then it looks like Trump will win but we knew that anyway, not many on here think the polls can be accurate, just too many unknowns.
Trump may well win but that doesn't mean the people who plunged on Trump at the Bookies were right, gambling is about getting better odds than the true chances of wining. opposite is true. bad gamblers take worse odds than the true chances of wining.
Leaving the politics out of it, backing Trump at such a low price is a awful bet.



 
