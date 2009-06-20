For me the scariest thing about the way things are going is how much of a grip Trumpist populism has on young men. Previously the accepted wisdom was that the over-60s, traditionally the most right-leaning sector of the populace, was having one last fling at the next generation's expense, but that is far from the truth. Today I read about a poll done in Australia and New Zealand, asking who you'd vote for if allowed to vote in the POTUS election. Unsurprisingly, it was 50% Harris, 22%(NZ)/26%(A) Trump, but the remarkable part was that Trump support among over 60s was down in the low teens while for U30s it was something like 45-36 to Harris. Then when you split it by gender, men under 30 favored Trump over Harris by 10 points, whereas among women support for Trump was almost in single digits. So while it's good that our sisters are keeping the overall balance within the realms of sanity, there is something seriously odd going on with our younger brothers. I don't think it's just because of girls doing better at school, or wokeness or whatever. I think disparities so vast that have grown so rapidly are most likely caused by the new media landscape of podcasts, AI and social media. Tech actors are becoming far more sophisticated at targeting messages and are creating a virtual reality where young men think they're fighting an existential battle, whereas in the shared reality we had just 10-15 years ago they'd realise they still have a lot in their favour, maybe some things are harder but others are better than they were before. Young men have always been more suggestible than they'd like to admit - lord knows I let myself be led astray more than once - and it's a bit scary where they're going. With two sons under 10 of my own, I feel I have some major challenges ahead.



Life is tough, especially so if you didn't come from any money. Always has been. Whether you're a young man or young woman, you're likely to be battling against what seems like a strong current - and you'll always feel that more lucky/clever/gift-of-the-gab/privileged/whatever people have got a paddle to help give them a boost.Arseholes like Tate have taken that senses that you just can't get a break, having to battle and scrap for anything, and attributed it to girls/women having more equality, thus lads/men have to suffer as a result. It's not just about jobs and economics, but socially, too. It perpetuates the myth that a couple of generations ago, lads had it better because they could intimidate girls into compliance, sexually assault them if needs be. But now the do-gooder lefties and feminists and all those other pinkos have stopped it. And that we need to return to those golden days.That's obviously bad enough, that this message is getting through to young lads to instil this poison into their minds.But it was recognised by the more pernicious right wing operators some years ago. Tate et al do it for their own egos and to monetise it for personal gain. The more organised and shadowy right-wing - the kind of evil c*nt who, in the UK, is part of an organisation based in Tufton Street and funded by billionaires and multi-millionaires - have sought to harness this to use for their own ends. It's another 'bogeyman' to add to their arsenal, and arsenal used to gaslight plebs into blaming these created 'bogeymen' for why they believe their lives are shite. Immigrants, lefties, 'wokeists', environmentalists, feminists, even big business who [purely for PR reasons] embrace social progressive tropes. They weave a narrative that these groups are suppressing the quality of life, tailoring their gaslighting to adapt to different age groups or demographics for maximum effect.They don't do it for anything so small-time as monetising content, but rather for the purposes of subverting democracy in order to stop progressives having control of governments. Progressives that might introduce more protections for workers/the environment/consumers in the form of regulation. Progressives that might one day do something about the all the tax dodges and asset-hiding that's rife with the super-rich.the pay-off is societal fracture and discord and hate. But they don't care. Most live in leafy, affluent areas sheltered from the impacts... that's if they even live in the UK/US