Heard a lengthy interview a week or so ago with their main operations guy. Can't recall his name but a hugely impressive fella. Epitome of calmness and rationale. He was expressing the same sort of positive yet cautious optimism borne out of a painstaking comprehensive and meticulous ground operation which pointed to a successful outcome. Those Marist polls I posted certainly seem to tie in with that - in stark contrast to the closeness being reported in the national media.



It's interesting because Anthony Scaramucci on the Rest is Politics pod has been saying that there is a lot of caution being urged within the Harris team. According to him (and Katty Kay) they're not feeling confident  but a few things:A. This was a couple of weeks ago, so perhaps there have been encouraging signs in recent daysB. There's definitely a sense that all the messaging from both camps is essentially manufactured. The Dems are trying to send the message that the race is close and everyone needs to get out to vote. The Reps are portraying this unfounded confidence, because that's what moves their base  and possibly mobilises certain members for post-election shenanigans.C. Betting markets are 100% being manipulated by Reps. This was a point that Scaramucci explicitly made on the pod last week. If you believe the latest odds, Trump is going to walk this election  that just isn't true, as highlighted by those Marist polls. He might win it, but the odds have been completely distorted to make MAGA feel like this is a clear win, and Dems to lose heart and feel like Trump is inevitable.