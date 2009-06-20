« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6520 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6521 on: Today at 01:47:49 pm
you win Weird Analogy of the Week.  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6522 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:41:55 pm
not that simple. by a huge amount.  the next Democrat might not show up for years if these bastards are allowed to corrupt the system all over the country - in jobs/positions nobody has heard of unless they are in the business of politics.

Project 2025 is their handbook for taking over the levers of government and the judiciary.  it all starts with firing just about anyone in gov't who is a known Democrat, or refuses to pledge allegiance to Trump.  and it covers appointing judges like Cannon in FL - ones who they know will back their extremism, not simply ones they believe will forward the cause.

So the Trumpers will instigate their very own Glorious Loyalty Oath Crusade. ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6523 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:49:43 pm
So the Trumpers will instigate their very own Glorious Loyalty Oath Crusade. ;D
yep.

not sure why the emoji to be honest.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6524 on: Today at 02:13:07 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.

Is anyone really deluding themselves? I don't personally know a single Dem who isn't shitting their pants.

The comparisons to 2016 aren't straightforward, anyway. Opinions of Trump have calcified much more since then, both good and bad. Clinton also didn't have the economic wind against her the way Harris (unfairly, in my opinion) does, nor the Gaza situation depressing the Democratic vote. Maybe the biggest positive difference for Harris is that people despised Clinton on both sides of the aisle, whereas most non-conservative negative feelings toward Harris amount to "eh, she kind of sucks, but whatever." High praise, I know! I suppose the Bernie phenomenon might have hurt Clinton a bit worse than Gaza will hurt Harris, too, but obviously it'll never really be possible to know.

But yeah, pants officially shat.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6525 on: Today at 02:27:50 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.

Has anyone actually said that the celeb endorsements will win the election? There are just a small part of the overall campaign.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6526 on: Today at 02:37:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.

It actually feels nothing like 2016 to me. Clinton was miles ahead in the polling and nobody have Trump a snowballs chance in hell.

This feels much much worse to me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6527 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.
Sorry mate that is just complete shite considering how nervous the mood is

In terms of celebrity endorsements, of course Dems are going to utilise them if it thinks it will help.  Trump isnt shy of doing the same. Just usually his are less high profile and generally complete cretins
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6528 on: Today at 02:59:20 pm
I can't keep my pulse on American politics at the moment, too much other stuff going on, but by the sounds of things in here it is basically a done deal with Trump coming in. Is that the actual mood or just this place cataatrophising.

Because if he comes in that's the end of democracy
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6529 on: Today at 03:15:05 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:37:00 pm
It actually feels nothing like 2016 to me. Clinton was miles ahead in the polling and nobody have Trump a snowballs chance in hell.

This feels much much worse to me.

Clinton wasnt miles ahead at all at this stage. The Comey letter had absolutely fucked her and a lot of us were getting a very strong oh shit feeling. Its crazy to me how many people forget what the week or so leading to the election actually felt like.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:59:20 pm
I can't keep my pulse on American politics at the moment, too much other stuff going on, but by the sounds of things in here it is basically a done deal with Trump coming in. Is that the actual mood or just this place cataatrophising.

Because if he comes in that's the end of democracy

Definitely not a done deal but Id say 65-35.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6530 on: Today at 03:19:30 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:13:07 pm
Is anyone really deluding themselves? I don't personally know a single Dem who isn't shitting their pants.

The comparisons to 2016 aren't straightforward, anyway. Opinions of Trump have calcified much more since then, both good and bad. Clinton also didn't have the economic wind against her the way Harris (unfairly, in my opinion) does, nor the Gaza situation depressing the Democratic vote. Maybe the biggest positive difference for Harris is that people despised Clinton on both sides of the aisle, whereas most non-conservative negative feelings toward Harris amount to "eh, she kind of sucks, but whatever." High praise, I know! I suppose the Bernie phenomenon might have hurt Clinton a bit worse than Gaza will hurt Harris, too, but obviously it'll never really be possible to know.

But yeah, pants officially shat.

I think those are all fair points.

My post was about this thread specifically and that theres been quite a few people in this thread recently over-inflating the importance of celebrities, late night talk show hosts, actors, etc. and the impact they might have. That, to me, specifically feels a little 2016-ish.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6531 on: Today at 03:20:40 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:13:07 pm
Is anyone really deluding themselves? I don't personally know a single Dem who isn't shitting their pants.

 :wave


Joe Rogan could be seen laughing as he pressed former president Donald Trump for specifics on how the election was stolen in 2020.

The Republican nominee sat down Friday for an interview with the No. 1 podcaster. The interview ran for three hours and delayed Trumps appearance in Traverse City, Michigan, later in the day.

At one point, Trump and Rogan started to discuss the 2020 election.

I won by like, Trump said, I lost by likeI didnt lose.

Rogan could then be seen laughing.

They say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes, Trump continued. Thats like one one-tenth of one percent, its less than that. Its a tiny little thing. Twenty-two thousand votes thats spread all over this period.

Fifty-one intelligent agents lied, they lied, they knew it was Hunters, it was from his bed. They said it was created by Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was the Russia hoax.

That exchange came as Rogan continued to ask Trump for examples of how the 2020 election was crooked as Trump claimed.

Lets start at the top and the easy ones. They were supposed to get legislative approval to do the things they did, and they didnt get it in many cases, they didnt get it, Trump said.

Rogan asked what the things were, and the Republican nominee could only say anything.

Like for extensions of the voting, for voting earlier. All these different things by law, they had to get legislative approvals. You dont have to go any further than that, the 78-year-old nominee said.

If you take a look at Wisconsin, they virtually admitted that the election was rigged, robbed, and stolen. They wouldnt give access in certain areas to the ballots because the ballots werent signed. They werent originals. They were we could go into this stuff. We could go into the ballots, or we could go into the overall. Ill give you another way.

The podcaster then asked Trump if he would ever present the evidence, Trump responded with uh. He then went into a rant about Russia and Hunter Bidens laptop.

Despite there being no evidence of mass election fraud, Trump continues to push the idea that the election was stolen. Its become a centerpiece of his campaign against Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Earlier this month, during a Michigan rally, Trump addressed his stolen election claims as he spoke soon after prosecutor Jack Smith made a filing in the federal criminal case against the former president accusing him of election interference.

You know last time, last election, we did great in 2016, a lot of people dont know we did much better in 2020, Trump told the crowd on October 4. We won, we won, we did win. It was a rigged election, it was a rigged election.

You have to tell Kamala Harris, thats why Im doing it again, if I thought I lost, I wouldnt be doing this again. You know where Id be right now, on the beaches of Monte Carlo maybe, or some place. Be having a nice life.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/joe-rogan-asked-donald-trump-for-specifics-on-how-2020-was-stolen-then-could-only-laugh-at-the-answer/ar-AA1sYq5Q?ocid=mailsignout&pc=U591&cvid=d2733a9659f5430c893bbc43c6ee6470&ei=39

Unlike the polished pros, L'Oaf can't deflect, only weave the rambles.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6532 on: Today at 03:22:40 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 01:46:39 pm
Starting to feel a little 2016-ish around these parts. Clinton had all the big celebrity endorsements too (including Beyoncé), but were still gonna delude ourselves into thinking it might work this time?

Its like that scene from Arrested Development between Tobias and Lindsay thinking open marriage might just work for them and solve their many, deeper lying issues.

I doubt a UK LfC footie forum is a pointer to the USA GE outcome.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6533 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:22:40 pm
I doubt a UK LfC footie forum is a pointer to the USA GE outcome.

Oh believe me, its often like stepping onto a totally different planet when I login here.  :)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6534 on: Today at 03:31:10 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:22:40 pm
I doubt a UK LfC footie forum is a pointer to the USA GE outcome.
 
Although it probably makes as much sense as the mad arsed Polls that everybody craps themselves over.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6535 on: Today at 04:12:32 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:28:30 pm
Oh believe me, its often like stepping onto a totally different planet when I login here.  :)
But how can you talk about Dems using celebrities when Trump has been on a podcast run including fucking WWE wrestlers and other sycophantic celebrity supporters.

And also has Musk cheerleading amid doing million dollar giveaways and other stunts...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6536 on: Today at 04:17:43 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 02:37:00 pm
It actually feels nothing like 2016 to me. Clinton was miles ahead in the polling and nobody have Trump a snowballs chance in hell.

This feels much much worse to me.

Shocker.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6537 on: Today at 04:24:54 pm
Fetterman disturbed by the Trump fervor in PA.

Puts a lot of it down to Musk.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6538 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm
It was great not having to track a moron for 4 years cos the strategic direction of your work (and the world really) depended on that. Biden's admin ran the country very well, you knew what the competent responses to most situations would be. Even hamstrung by a Republican congress for a period.

Not looking forward to the work load, hedging coverage and expenses under this bought for moron. Plenty in my field looking to capitalise on the potential volatility for their teams and paid access for their bosses naturally. Enjoy getting exploited.

Just a few centimetres more kid. It just had to be the kid who couldn't shoot straight in a country obsessed with the skill.

Still blows my mind how you can leave so much to chance, after gaining so much in decades to become the most important and influential economy on the planet. Like a death wish.

Sorry more a rant.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6539 on: Today at 04:36:57 pm
If the Prick gets in, Congress should be able to contain most of his shite because most will be illegal, but that's little consolation.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6540 on: Today at 04:47:27 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:12:32 pm
But how can you talk about Dems using celebrities when Trump has been on a podcast run including fucking WWE wrestlers and other sycophantic celebrity supporters.

And also has Musk cheerleading amid doing million dollar giveaways and other stunts...


Well, I havent seen anyone here celebrating that? Its just as cringe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6541 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:36:57 pm
If the Prick gets in, Congress should be able to contain most of his shite because most will be illegal, but that's little consolation.

If the Dems gain control of the House (possible) and keep control of the Senate (highly unlikely). If not, there will be no checks on him at all. 'Illegal' is already getting close to "whatever Republicans decide is illegal" thanks to the courts.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6542 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:36:57 pm
If the Prick gets in, Congress should be able to contain most of his shite because most will be illegal, but that's little consolation.

Im not very confident about that.  Plus, the Supreme Court has ruled that hed be immune and the people that hed have around him this time wouldnt be a safeguard to him really fucking up, not only the US, but potentially the world.  Its a scary proposition. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6543 on: Today at 05:10:47 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:15:05 pm
Clinton wasnt miles ahead at all at this stage. The Comey letter had absolutely fucked her and a lot of us were getting a very strong oh shit feeling. Its crazy to me how many people forget what the week or so leading to the election actually felt like.

Definitely not a done deal but Id say 65-35.

So probably actually a 95% he gets in then.

We are going to get to see what it is like if the Nazi's won then, we'll go the same way in about 5 years too
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6544 on: Today at 05:51:14 pm
Sarak Longwell's Focus Group podcast has a Pennsylvania focus group this week. They are swing voters who voted for Trump in 16 and then Biden in 20. Very interesting interviews with these people. And some great insights on PA election dynamics.


https://youtu.be/blbkGt4ePqI?si=I8ThKX1nPDkwhsAQ


Longwell was a repug pollster and focus group person for the GOP. She is also discussing the results of the group and PA with Politico's PA specialist. Sarah Longwell is from central PA.


Interesting stuff.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6545 on: Today at 05:58:26 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:19:48 pm
Or the way Barack Obama chided black men and told them to get over themselves to vote for Harris. 
I was listening to the podcast A Word which is about race etc, this week they discussed how some prominent black men have come out in support of Trump and if it should trouble the Harris camp. They suggest it shouldn't and that a lot of articles about black men supporting Trump is clickbait. They reckon he won't secure anything more than about 13% max of the black vote.

They also discussed Obama's recent comments to black men about voting for a woman, although they were surprised again they said it was fine.

They talked about Kamal's background and concluded it would zero impact on black people voting for her.

Re the Tim Walz situation, perhaps we're missing some of the places he's visiting - he was on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart this week.

It's mad that I'm shitting myself, but I remain confident in a Harris victory.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6546 on: Today at 06:08:09 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:19:30 pm
My post was about this thread specifically and that theres been quite a few people in this thread recently over-inflating the importance of celebrities, late night talk show hosts, actors, etc. and the impact they might have. That, to me, specifically feels a little 2016-ish.
Your first post didn't make sense but now you've clarified what you meant its worth us noting that you're doing the over-inflating. We've had a discussion about the value of celeb endorsements and a few of us have welcomed it. Nobody has suggested any of the celebs can nail the victory but moreover we welcome and encourage it, So the exaggeration is on your part, and particularly your own bit of misinformation about it being like 2016.

You say its like a different world when you log in - I'm glad we can educate you, lets face it you didn't even know what Project 2025 was until we told you  ;)

Anyway - will you be voting for Cruz or Allred?
Logged

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6547 on: Today at 06:40:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:30 pm
yep.

not sure why the emoji to be honest.

Did you get the Catch 22 reference, hence the attempt at irony?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6548 on: Today at 07:56:52 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:58:26 pm


It's mad that I'm shitting myself, but I remain confident in a Harris victory.

Have a listen to Simon Rosenberg on the Hopium Chronicles on You Tube, John lad. He'll provide you with all the reassurance you need and save on your bog paper. This will be a convincing victory for Harris and the Democrats. Too many on here seem to have fallen prey to the tsunami of right wing orchestrated polling and media propaganda which has even convinced BBC Newsnight that it's 60-40 for Trump. It's bollocks. Just as you would expect from any information hailing from the right wing.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6549 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 07:56:52 pm
Have a listen to Simon Rosenberg on the Hopium Chronicles on You Tube, John lad. He'll provide you with all the reassurance you need and save on your bog paper. This will be a convincing victory for Harris and the Democrats. Too many on here seem to have fallen prey to the tsunami of right wing orchestrated polling and media propaganda which has even convinced BBC Newsnight that it's 60-40 for Trump. It's bollocks. Just as you would expect from any information hailing from the right wing.

The disinformation is just setting up a bank of justification for more claims that this election has also been stolen.

Just hope the Dems have war gamed the post election tranche of lies and dont supinely ignore them.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6550 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:08:09 pm
Your first post didn't make sense but now you've clarified what you meant its worth us noting that you're doing the over-inflating. We've had a discussion about the value of celeb endorsements and a few of us have welcomed it. Nobody has suggested any of the celebs can nail the victory but moreover we welcome and encourage it, So the exaggeration is on your part, and particularly your own bit of misinformation about it being like 2016.

You say its like a different world when you log in - I'm glad we can educate you, lets face it you didn't even know what Project 2025 was until we told you  ;)

Anyway - will you be voting for Cruz or Allred?

Oh this place is an education alright, just not in the ways you think it is.  ;D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6551 on: Today at 08:18:53 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:16:58 pm
Oh this place is an education alright, just not in the ways you think it is.  ;D

Will you answer John's question?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6552 on: Today at 08:28:56 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 07:56:52 pm
Have a listen to Simon Rosenberg on the Hopium Chronicles on You Tube, John lad.
I've just downloaded one for my morning bike ride mate, and watched him on Alex Wagner.
Thank you. Hopefully it can relieve my unwanted concern.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6553 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:18:53 pm
Will you answer John's question?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #6554 on: Today at 08:29:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:18:53 pm
Will you answer John's question?

Because Ive already been on record about it?
