Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Everybody knows who they'd endorse.  They've weighed the options and decided they'd lose fewer subscribers by abstaining.

A biz deciz.

I think it's more likely that they're either trying to avoid retribution in the event of a trump presidency, or the potential boost to their profits from trump further demolishing worker rights makes the loss worthwhile.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
And yet if I murdered every billionaire on earth, *I'd* be the bad guy!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Everybody knows who they'd endorse.  They've weighed the options and decided they'd lose fewer subscribers by abstaining.

A biz deciz.

I don't think the newspaper weighed anything.  Bezos did.  He's got stakes in companies that need government contracts.  He's worried about Trump hurting his interests.  The editorial board had the endorsement ready.

Bezos weighed his own interests and decided this is the best move (which it is).  He knows the Dems will do nothing to him if Harris wins.  And if Trump wins, he can tell Donald he didn't go against him.

If everyone knows WaPo would endorse Harris, their subscribers wouldn't leave if they endorsed her.  They've been endorsing Dems for a long time.  The types of people that read WaPo wouldn't be leaving because it endorsed Harris.

If they think they can gain Trump/independents, they've got another thing coming considering how much that group despises print media.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Based on what I'm reading, the editorial board had the endorsement ready to go, but Bezos supposedly killed it.  Don't know if Will Lewis the publisher (former Telegraph and WSJ editor) influenced it also.

It's similar to the LA Times Harris endorsement being blocked by its billionaire owner.

When newspapers are owned by billionaires with their own interests, Democracy dies in darkness indeed.

Does Bezos not understand that 100% tariffs on just about everything sold on Amazon will virtually drive it out of business.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:29:41 am
Does Bezos not understand that 100% tariffs on just about everything sold on Amazon will virtually drive it out of business. Almost everything sold on there is made in China.

Obvious he won't want crazy tariffs, but he'd hope that Trump doesn't go all in on tariffs and would protect AWS' government contracts.  AWS is far far more profitable than Amazon's retail business.  Bezos is also the sole owner of Blue Origin, an aerospace defense company.  They, along with 2 other companies, recently received at $5.6B contract awarded by the Pentagon.

I'd guess that Bezos is more worried about his companies' government contracts than Trump threatening tariffs.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
When Trump was President, he had intervened to stop government contracts being awarded to Amazon because of unfavorable coverage in the WaPo.

Trump ordered Mattis to screw Amazon on Pentagon contract

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/26/politics/amazon-donald-trump-jim-mattis-pentagon-contract/index.html
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
And there it is. Vote Trump, fight the elitists (ie.academics) and MBRA (Make Billionaires Rich Again)!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
Democrats have been putting up shit candidates every time since Obama, you can only go to the well so many times. They need to realise that Americans have had enough of this bollocks, expecting people to vote for you just because youre not a disgusting human being is not a viable strategy in the long term because Trump is ancient. Eventually the Republicans will start fielding candidates who do resonate with people without the baggage.

Harris is NOT a bad candidate. She has done wonders in a short time.

Biden was a poor candidate last time and he should never have run this time.


Biden has a soaring economy in all ways and can't sell it. Somehow lowest unemployment, tamed inflation, many factories and infrastructure projects being built, reduced border crossings and a soaring stock market...somehow all this is an albatross around Harris' neck? Biden is the albatross.



Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Beyonće out in force tonight.  So powerful.  I think Kamala just won this thing.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:31:26 am
Beyonće out in force tonight.  So powerful.  I think Kamala just won this thing.

Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Occupy Democrats

BREAKING: The Philadelphia Inquirer gives Trump DEVASTATING news as it endorses Kamala Harris in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. Read their AMAZING endorsement:
"Voters face an easy but tectonic choice in the race for the White House.
Will they choose the first woman or the oldest man to be the next president?
Will they choose the prosecutor or the convict?
Will they choose the candidate who supports restoring Roe v. Wade, or the man who bragged about overturning it?
Will they choose the candidate with a tax plan to help the middle class or the one who wants to help the superrich?
Will they choose the candidate who backs a tough bipartisan immigration law or the guy who killed the measure?
Will they choose the candidate who wants to combat climate change or the one who thinks it is a hoax?
Will they choose the candidate who upholds the peaceful transfer of power or the one who summoned a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol?
Will they choose the candidate who stands up to Vladimir Putin or the one who said Russia could do whatever the hell they want?
Will they choose the candidate who champions education, health care for all, and sensible gun safety laws, or the person who wants to close the U.S. Department of Education, repeal Obamacare, and told supporters after a school shooting to get over it?
Will they choose the candidate who supports the working class or the one who is anti-union and opposed raising the minimum wage?
Will they choose a woman of color who wants to unite the country, or a man with a history of misogynistic, racist, and divisive comments and actions?
Will they choose the candidate who supports LGBTQ rights or the one who wants to roll back protections for the gay community?
Will they choose the candidate who will uphold the presidential oath, or the one who was impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors, profited from the White House, dangled pardons to cronies, and was indicted four times?
This bakers dozen list could go on, but the choice is clear and obvious.
Vice President Kamala Harris wants to help all Americans.
Donald Trump wants to help himself.
That is why The Inquirer endorses Kamala Devi Harris to be the 47th president of the United States.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Courage.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
DEVASTATING. AMAZING.

Still, at least *their* billionaire let them say it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:53 am
Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?

shes not there to change minds from trump to Harris, but to get left-leaning people, who might not be arsed, out to vote. Especially young people.

Ive said this before. I went into work after the Brexit vote and a pile of guys in their early 20s were bitching about the result being a nightmare. Not a single one of them had bothered their arse to vote.

Elections dont necessarily reflect the actual mood of the country, just the 70% who show up at he polls.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:53 am
Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?



Has Willie Nelson always been a Trump-er ? I dont know why I thought he had left leaning politics.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:21:10 am


Has Willie Nelson always been a Trump-er ? I dont know why I thought he had left leaning politics.

Nelson is a lefty who endorsed Harris recently.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:53 am
Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?

There has been a lot of talk this week in the US about the actual value of having celebs endorse your candidate. Personally i don't think it does you much harm but others seem to think it can have a negative effect.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: moondog on Today at 08:21:10 am


Has Willie Nelson always been a Trump-er ? I dont know why I thought he had left leaning politics.

Hes a leftie. And aside from a bit of 911 denial, has sound politics. His support of gay marriage was particularly great - proper activism rather than lip service. I think his conservative fans just appreciate his authenticity even if they dont like his positions.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 12:19:34 am
I don't think the newspaper weighed anything.  Bezos did.  He's got stakes in companies that need government contracts.  He's worried about Trump hurting his interests.  The editorial board had the endorsement ready.

Bezos weighed his own interests and decided this is the best move (which it is).  He knows the Dems will do nothing to him if Harris wins.  And if Trump wins, he can tell Donald he didn't go against him.

If everyone knows WaPo would endorse Harris, their subscribers wouldn't leave if they endorsed her.  They've been endorsing Dems for a long time.  The types of people that read WaPo wouldn't be leaving because it endorsed Harris.

If they think they can gain Trump/independents, they've got another thing coming considering how much that group despises print media.

Bezos also knows if Trump is elected then Musk is getting carte blanche to do whatever and get whatever he wants for SpaceX and Bezos's space company won't be getting awarded shit.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:53 am
Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?

Think people misunderstand the point of these celeb endorsements that it's not always about convincing someone to change their mind on their vote but about getting people to register and out to vote who have might have had no interest in it. If Beyonce or Taylor Swift can get 200-300k young women across America to register & go out to vote then that could translate to 10-15k extra votes in a marginal swing state.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 09:39:55 am
Bezos also knows if Trump is elected then Musk is getting carte blanche to do whatever and get whatever he wants for SpaceX and Bezos's space company won't be getting awarded shit.

Think people misunderstand the point of these celeb endorsements that it's not always about convincing someone to change their mind on their vote but about getting people to register and out to vote who have might have had no interest in it. If Beyonce or Taylor Swift can get 200-300k young women across America to register & go out to vote then that could translate to 10-15k extra votes in a marginal swing state.

Exactly. The younger generation are so enthralled with celebrities, they even have created a string of reality ones to sell shyte to the market. These endorsements could be huge especially amongst the younger female voters out there as these stars can sway the outcome in tight races. Trump can only roll out the odd red neck/ slightly deranged nutjob from Hollywood who's endorsement comes with a free duck whistle for your next hunting weekend.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
If you're observant enough, even before he became president the info was there that he's unfit. Yet, when he takes in millions of votes again, you'll have these sections:
-ingratiating professionals, entrepreneurs and investors (the Musk type): self interest above country
- bad judge of people (from any section)
- white supremacists
- insecure incels from any race / background buying his waffling ignorance = macho spiel
- traitors who put another country's issues / self interest above their own.
- Muslims posturing for their 'ummah' above the wellbeing of the country
- christo fascists trying to grow their influence at the expense of a free, secular democracy.
-...

I'm sure skipper could put the above in more diplomatic terms. Curious if making the vote mandatory will force enough of the my feelings matter babies into adults, to actually pick one from two not so great options ( in their heads), for plenty of us it's easy.
Your country needs to be at the best level it possibly can for the rest to matter, anything else is empty talk.
Such that the new block for Harris outweigh the above subsets. Or will enough of the previous not voting go into the above to maintain status quo, or even make it a stronger Trump win.
In the demographics of muslim majority nations we've worked on, with the universal dumbing down of critical thinking, training in of authority obeisance since young, and the very clear divide in ability to think between cities and outskirts / villages, mandatory voting will hasten the country's failure. What good functions here runs on pockets of quality fighting against the tide.
Australia's mandatory voting on its demographics seems to  function ok for now, but those on the ground there will know more.
Wonder how mandatory voting can shift America's dynamics.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
My consolation from Joe Rogans cowardly shit-show is that his reach is global meaning everyone listening is not necessarily in the US so can't vote. And as Craig says in the other thread those in the US are probably already moronic enough to vote for Trump.
I think Beyonce & Swift will move the dial more than Rogan.

It's uncomfortably and bewilderingly tight, but Harris will win.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
If the Yanks vote Trump in, they deserve what they get.

It'll be 4 years of shite, with Congress holding him back as much as possible, then the pendulum will shift tectonically.

Robbie help us.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:52:16 am
There has been a lot of talk this week in the US about the actual value of having celebs endorse your candidate. Personally i don't think it does you much harm but others seem to think it can have a negative effect.
I agree, all it really does I think is get media attention*, which is the only thing the Twat knows how to do, so the Dems are correct in doing it.

* that said, I'm hoping Taylor Swift moves the needle, and hope she shows up hugging Harris soon,
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's really depressing how some people need any celeb endorsement to motivate them to do it. It tells a story in itself and is something that politicians need to try and understand, as it's not healthy for any country.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
The Grauniad

Less than a fortnight before polling day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a nail-bitingly close US presidential election race, triggering pessimism among Democrats and confidence among Republicans  even though polls suggest both candidates have a near equal chance of entering the White House.

The Guardians 10-day polling tracking average shows Harris, the Democratic nominee and US vice-president, maintaining the single-point advantage over her Republican rival she had a week earlier, 47% to 46%.

Surveys for the seven battleground states are equally cliffhanging and provide little obvious clue as to who will reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes essential for victory.

According to poll averages, Harris leads by a single point in Michigan and by less than 1% in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Nevada. Trump has a two-point lead in North Carolina and a one-point lead in Arizona.

Taken at face value, the figures are no disaster for Harris and hardly represent a triumph for Trump. If they match the outcome on 5 November, Harris will win a majority of votes in the electoral college.

But you would never know this from the jarringly different moods in the two camps.

Amid increasingly apocalyptic warnings from Harris that Trump represents fascism and dictatorship-in-waiting, her Democratic supporters have emitted an air of panic in recent days.

A growing number of top Democrats tell us privately they feel Vice-President Kamala Harris will lose  even though polls show a coin-toss finish 11 days from now, Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei wrote in Axios on Friday.

Our private conversations with Democrats inside and outside her campaign reveal broad concern that little she does, says  or tries  seems to move the needle. Democrats are already starting to point fingers at whod be more responsible for a Harris loss  President Biden for dragging his feet, or Harris herself. Going down? a top Democratic official texted.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, appears shockingly confident, talking in granular detail about White House posts and policy playbooks for next year.

Buoying them is evidence that the former presidents support level appears unaffected by his ominous campaign rhetoric in which he has threatened to jail his opponents, or by what should have been damaging revelations from his former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he repeatedly praised Hitler when he was in the Oval Office.

Yet the conflicting moods are not justified by the numbers, some pollsters say.

While fresh polls have shown Trump closing the gap on Harriss previous lead and even edging ahead in some cases, Harris supporters still have reasons to be reasonably cheerful.

The latest data from the polling organisation FiveThirtyEight showed that Trumps recent surge  where his chances of winning overtook Harriss  may have peaked. The sites latest odds in favour of a Trump win, based on a collection of nationwide and state data, was down from 53% on 21 October to 51% against 49% for Harris by the evening of 24 October. An Economist forecast also showed a dip in Trumps chances from a Wednesday peak of 56% to 53% the following day

CNNs polling expert, Harry Enten, put the gap between perception and reality bluntly in a midweek segment on the network.

Kamala Harris, based upon  polling data  has a very clear path at this particular point, just based upon [battleground] states, to 270 electoral votes, he said. The bottom line is, I dont understand the Democratic panic right now, because the path is clear.

The key to that panic may lie in the motivation factors of Harris supporters, among whom the prospect of a second Trump presidency provokes alarm.

Some 52% of Harris voters said they would be angry if Trump wins, according to data cited by Enten, while just 42% of the Republican nominees backers said they would feel the same way about a Harris victory.

I think Democrats feel like theres a lot more on the line in this election, and thats why theyre panicking, said Enten.

A poll conducted by Morning Consult of more than 4,500 voters from the seven swing states tended to support that conclusion.

While consistent with other surveys that the two candidates were neck-and-neck, it showed that pro-Harris voters in all states are more strongly against Trump than the former presidents supporters are against her.

In a sign that Harriss characterisation of Trump as unhinged and unstable may be resonating, the poll showed that 49% of battleground state voters believed the Republican nominee to be dangerous  compared with 34% who said the same about her. Harris also heavily outscored Trump in categories of too old, mentally fit, honest and cares about somebody like me.

Trump, who is 78, was rated too old by more than half of the voters, 51%, compared with just 5% who said the same of Harris. The vice-president, who celebrated her 60th birthday this week, was elevated to the top of the Democratic ticket following concerns about the advanced age and mental acuity of Joe Biden, prompting the president to stand aside as the partys candidate in July.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-guardian/20241026/282136411899236
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Tbf i don't think its the worst thing Democrats sounding desperate and Magats thinking they have it in the bag. If it encourages the anti Trump vote and some Trump support to stay at home that's great.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:51:34 pm
Tbf i don't think its the worst thing Democrats sounding desperate and Magats thinking they have it in the bag. If it encourages the anti Trump vote and some Trump support to stay at home that's great.
that is the straw I'm desperately clinging to.

I was clinging to "the overall US electorate CANNOT be that dumb!" straw for a while but I've given up on that.
