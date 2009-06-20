« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 483036 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,409
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6480 on: Today at 12:15:45 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Everybody knows who they'd endorse.  They've weighed the options and decided they'd lose fewer subscribers by abstaining.

A biz deciz.

I think it's more likely that they're either trying to avoid retribution in the event of a trump presidency, or the potential boost to their profits from trump further demolishing worker rights makes the loss worthwhile.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6481 on: Today at 12:18:39 am »
And yet if I murdered every billionaire on earth, *I'd* be the bad guy!
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6482 on: Today at 12:19:34 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Everybody knows who they'd endorse.  They've weighed the options and decided they'd lose fewer subscribers by abstaining.

A biz deciz.

I don't think the newspaper weighed anything.  Bezos did.  He's got stakes in companies that need government contracts.  He's worried about Trump hurting his interests.  The editorial board had the endorsement ready.

Bezos weighed his own interests and decided this is the best move (which it is).  He knows the Dems will do nothing to him if Harris wins.  And if Trump wins, he can tell Donald he didn't go against him.

If everyone knows WaPo would endorse Harris, their subscribers wouldn't leave if they endorsed her.  They've been endorsing Dems for a long time.  The types of people that read WaPo wouldn't be leaving because it endorsed Harris.

If they think they can gain Trump/independents, they've got another thing coming considering how much that group despises print media.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6483 on: Today at 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Based on what I'm reading, the editorial board had the endorsement ready to go, but Bezos supposedly killed it.  Don't know if Will Lewis the publisher (former Telegraph and WSJ editor) influenced it also.

It's similar to the LA Times Harris endorsement being blocked by its billionaire owner.

When newspapers are owned by billionaires with their own interests, Democracy dies in darkness indeed.

Does Bezos not understand that 100% tariffs on just about everything sold on Amazon will virtually drive it out of business.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:55 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6484 on: Today at 12:39:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:29:41 am
Does Bezos not understand that 100% tariffs on just about everything sold on Amazon will virtually drive it out of business. Almost everything sold on there is made in China.

Obvious he won't want crazy tariffs, but he'd hope that Trump doesn't go all in on tariffs and would protect AWS' government contracts.  AWS is far far more profitable than Amazon's retail business.  Bezos is also the sole owner of Blue Origin, an aerospace defense company.  They, along with 2 other companies, recently received at $5.6B contract awarded by the Pentagon.

I'd guess that Bezos is more worried about his companies' government contracts than Trump threatening tariffs.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6485 on: Today at 12:40:47 am »
When Trump was President, he had intervened to stop government contracts being awarded to Amazon because of unfavorable coverage in the WaPo.

Trump ordered Mattis to screw Amazon on Pentagon contract

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/26/politics/amazon-donald-trump-jim-mattis-pentagon-contract/index.html
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6486 on: Today at 12:45:33 am »
And there it is. Vote Trump, fight the elitists (ie.academics) and MBRA (Make Billionaires Rich Again)!!
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6487 on: Today at 04:45:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
Democrats have been putting up shit candidates every time since Obama, you can only go to the well so many times. They need to realise that Americans have had enough of this bollocks, expecting people to vote for you just because youre not a disgusting human being is not a viable strategy in the long term because Trump is ancient. Eventually the Republicans will start fielding candidates who do resonate with people without the baggage.

Harris is NOT a bad candidate. She has done wonders in a short time.

Biden was a poor candidate last time and he should never have run this time.


Biden has a soaring economy in all ways and can't sell it. Somehow lowest unemployment, tamed inflation, many factories and infrastructure projects being built, reduced border crossings and a soaring stock market...somehow all this is an albatross around Harris' neck? Biden is the albatross.



Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,734
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6488 on: Today at 05:31:26 am »
Beyonće out in force tonight.  So powerful.  I think Kamala just won this thing.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6489 on: Today at 06:40:53 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:31:26 am
Beyonće out in force tonight.  So powerful.  I think Kamala just won this thing.

Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?
Logged

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,430
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6490 on: Today at 07:13:41 am »
Occupy Democrats

BREAKING: The Philadelphia Inquirer gives Trump DEVASTATING news as it endorses Kamala Harris in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania. Read their AMAZING endorsement:
"Voters face an easy but tectonic choice in the race for the White House.
Will they choose the first woman or the oldest man to be the next president?
Will they choose the prosecutor or the convict?
Will they choose the candidate who supports restoring Roe v. Wade, or the man who bragged about overturning it?
Will they choose the candidate with a tax plan to help the middle class or the one who wants to help the superrich?
Will they choose the candidate who backs a tough bipartisan immigration law or the guy who killed the measure?
Will they choose the candidate who wants to combat climate change or the one who thinks it is a hoax?
Will they choose the candidate who upholds the peaceful transfer of power or the one who summoned a violent mob to attack the U.S. Capitol?
Will they choose the candidate who stands up to Vladimir Putin or the one who said Russia could do whatever the hell they want?
Will they choose the candidate who champions education, health care for all, and sensible gun safety laws, or the person who wants to close the U.S. Department of Education, repeal Obamacare, and told supporters after a school shooting to get over it?
Will they choose the candidate who supports the working class or the one who is anti-union and opposed raising the minimum wage?
Will they choose a woman of color who wants to unite the country, or a man with a history of misogynistic, racist, and divisive comments and actions?
Will they choose the candidate who supports LGBTQ rights or the one who wants to roll back protections for the gay community?
Will they choose the candidate who will uphold the presidential oath, or the one who was impeached twice for high crimes and misdemeanors, profited from the White House, dangled pardons to cronies, and was indicted four times?
This bakers dozen list could go on, but the choice is clear and obvious.
Vice President Kamala Harris wants to help all Americans.
Donald Trump wants to help himself.
That is why The Inquirer endorses Kamala Devi Harris to be the 47th president of the United States.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,401
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6491 on: Today at 07:28:59 am »
Courage.

 :wellin
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,894
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6492 on: Today at 07:58:53 am »
DEVASTATING. AMAZING.

Still, at least *their* billionaire let them say it.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,502
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6493 on: Today at 08:05:30 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:40:53 am
Who is Beyoncé convincing to vote that wasnt already going to vote? These celebrities preach to the choir. Very few mega star musicians or actors are endorsing Trump and what difference is it making?

shes not there to change minds from trump to Harris, but to get left-leaning people, who might not be arsed, out to vote. Especially young people.

Ive said this before. I went into work after the Brexit vote and a pile of guys in their early 20s were bitching about the result being a nightmare. Not a single one of them had bothered their arse to vote.

Elections dont necessarily reflect the actual mood of the country, just the 70% who show up at he polls.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 158 159 160 161 162 [163]   Go Up
« previous next »
 