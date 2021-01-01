« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Everybody knows who they'd endorse.  They've weighed the options and decided they'd lose fewer subscribers by abstaining.

A biz deciz.

I think it's more likely that they're either trying to avoid retribution in the event of a trump presidency, or the potential boost to their profits from trump further demolishing worker rights makes the loss worthwhile.
And yet if I murdered every billionaire on earth, *I'd* be the bad guy!
I don't think the newspaper weighed anything.  Bezos did.  He's got stakes in companies that need government contracts.  He's worried about Trump hurting his interests.  The editorial board had the endorsement ready.

Bezos weighed his own interests and decided this is the best move (which it is).  He knows the Dems will do nothing to him if Harris wins.  And if Trump wins, he can tell Donald he didn't go against him.

If everyone knows WaPo would endorse Harris, their subscribers wouldn't leave if they endorsed her.  They've been endorsing Dems for a long time.  The types of people that read WaPo wouldn't be leaving because it endorsed Harris.

If they think they can gain Trump/independents, they've got another thing coming considering how much that group despises print media.
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Based on what I'm reading, the editorial board had the endorsement ready to go, but Bezos supposedly killed it.  Don't know if Will Lewis the publisher (former Telegraph and WSJ editor) influenced it also.

It's similar to the LA Times Harris endorsement being blocked by its billionaire owner.

When newspapers are owned by billionaires with their own interests, Democracy dies in darkness indeed.

Does Bezos not understand that 100% tariffs on just about everything sold on Amazon will virtually drive it out of business. Almost everything sold on there is made in China.
