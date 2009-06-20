« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:18:34 am
hide5seek on Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm
Dem women need to be telling Republican men "you vote Trump we ain't dating." Make the thick tossers think.

Like the ancient Greek play Lysistrata by Aristophanes from +/- 400 BC. The women of Greece go on a sex strike as a protest.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:23:36 am
SamLad on Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm
great summary on CNN from Van Jones:

it's just fine for Trump to be lawless but Harris is failing unless she's  flawless.

That's a great one.

I really like her new line that he has an enemies list, she has a To Do list.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:25:53 am
newterp on Today at 02:40:00 am
I'm now of the belief that the polling is totally off and no one truly knows what's what.

This is a classic - I'm yelling the loudest so I will win and the polls are going with it.

I heard one bright commentator say that if the polls are off like 2016, he sweeps all 7 states. But if they are off like in 2022, she'll sweep all 7.
afc tukrish

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 03:44:05 am
Giono on Today at 03:23:36 am
That's a great one.

I really like her new line that he has an enemies list, she has a To Do list.

That is an eminently good and sensible line...
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 05:56:57 am
Giono on Today at 03:18:34 am
Like the ancient Greek play Lysistrata by Aristophanes from +/- 400 BC. The women of Greece go on a sex strike as a protest.

Didn't some Irish women start a campaign like that to end the Troubles?
Alvador

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 07:52:07 am
Giono on Today at 03:25:53 am
I heard one bright commentator say that if the polls are off like 2016, he sweeps all 7 states. But if they are off like in 2022, she'll sweep all 7.

Since the 2016 balls-up, the US pollsters have massively re-weighted polls to favour Trump/Republicans and ever since they've over-estimated their performance and underestimated the Democrats youth/women's vote, so I know which I'd fancy atm.
thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:20:53 am
jambutty on Today at 05:56:57 am
Didn't some Irish women start a campaign like that to end the Troubles?

Tbf, I think it was just a convenient excuse. Probably a few sad women on the day the GF agreement passed.
So Howard Philips

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:25:27 am
Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:23:25 pm
Yep, unless there's actual video evidence of him abusing an underage girl his disciples will just believe Maxwell is acting under the orders of the deep state.

Hed simply sell the videos to his supporters.

Any Epstein related smut wont make a happence of difference to the cult.
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:35:14 am
With all the reporting around the Muslim community leaning towards Trump, where are the likes of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib or Keith Ellison?
PatriotScouser

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 09:59:48 am
BarryCrocker on Today at 09:35:14 am
With all the reporting around the Muslim community leaning towards Trump, where are the likes of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib or Keith Ellison?

If we want to lose then have them speak more however if we want to win, then have them in the quiet corner shutting the fuck up. Thank You.

What we gain from them speaking we lose by a ratio of 10:1 with those morons speaking.

PatriotScouser

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:05:06 am
Of the swing states - and I don't consider Ohio and Florida swing states in this election - they are firmly red, I think currently I'd hedge my bets on the following happening:-

Arizona - I think we retain it, just.
Nevada - stays blue
Wisconsin - just, just stays blue
North Carolina - turns blue - I feel the North East corridor of states will change the tide and turn it blue
Georgia - Unfortunately goes back red
Michigan - goes red
Pennsylvania - truly too close to call but I'll be optimistic and say we'll get it.

For me Pennsylvania is the Master Key. Whoever unlocks it will win the election. Just hope it is Harris.
reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:26:14 am
Who's red and who's blue?
reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:27:05 am
SamLad on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
I just watched one of the videos where Magats at a Trump rally were asked about the issues:

-Teaching Critical Race Theory
Woman says she's against it, it causes more racism.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know - "Can you explain it to me?"

- Fracking
Guy says he's against it, 100%
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
Doesn't know.

- The Deep State
Guy says it's a huge problem, got to dig "them" out
How do you recognize them, what do they do?
No idea because they are "Tricky sumbitches to find"

- Marxism
Same guy, totally against it, its' bad and we don't want to be like Canada
Asked to define it
"It's like when you put a mark on someone"

-DEI
Woman says she's against it, got to get rid of it.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know

I don't know what most of them are either 🤷

Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:28:06 am
SamLad on Yesterday at 10:02:27 pm
I just watched one of the videos where Magats at a Trump rally were asked about the issues:

-Teaching Critical Race Theory
Woman says she's against it, it causes more racism.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know - "Can you explain it to me?"

- Fracking
Guy says he's against it, 100%
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
Doesn't know.

- The Deep State
Guy says it's a huge problem, got to dig "them" out
How do you recognize them, what do they do?
No idea because they are "Tricky sumbitches to find"

- Marxism
Same guy, totally against it, its' bad and we don't want to be like Canada
Asked to define it
"It's like when you put a mark on someone"

-DEI
Woman says she's against it, got to get rid of it.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know



Like the cult followers they are, they're told what to think, what to believe, what to do by the cult leaders.

gazzalfc

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:33:31 am
reddebs on Today at 10:26:14 am
Who's red and who's blue?

Think of it being the opposite to the UK

Blue - Democrat
Red - Republican

The only time you will ever see on this forum people cheering for the blues :P
BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:35:10 am
gazzalfc on Today at 10:33:31 am
Think of it being the opposite to the UK

Blue - Democrat
Red - Republican

The only time you will ever see on this forum people cheering for the blues :P

You'd think the 'left leaning' Dems would have been red.
CornerFlag

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 10:45:54 am
PatriotScouser on Today at 10:05:06 am
Of the swing states - and I don't consider Ohio and Florida swing states in this election - they are firmly red, I think currently I'd hedge my bets on the following happening:-

Arizona - I think we retain it, just.
Nevada - stays blue
Wisconsin - just, just stays blue
North Carolina - turns blue - I feel the North East corridor of states will change the tide and turn it blue
Georgia - Unfortunately goes back red
Michigan - goes red
Pennsylvania - truly too close to call but I'll be optimistic and say we'll get it.

For me Pennsylvania is the Master Key. Whoever unlocks it will win the election. Just hope it is Harris.
I think Nevada, Arizona and NC all go red myself, which makes it 270-268 to the Democrats, and you can bet the Republicans don't take that lying down.  You're right about Pennsylvania though being the key, and I think there should be just (just!) enough to keep it Democrat.
