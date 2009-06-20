« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 477565 times)

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,914
  • La la la la la
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 04:29:54 pm »
The secret weapon in all of this is Tim Walz. His tone and messaging - calling Musk a dipshit was utterly perfect - will resonate with guys who maybe can't quite get to grips with the idea of a woman being sat behind the Resolute Desk. I strongly believe there's a quiet majority of people who simply won't talk about politics, but who prefer to let their vote do the talking by the time polling day comes round.

Why do I think this? I can see a huge split in the middle class, guys aged 45 to 70 demographic. The sorts of guys who have families, who work hard, they're honest, quiet, unassuming, down-to-earth. They're sick of the robocalls and endless election coverage, and can't be arsed with answering opinion polls. They've maybe got daughters they're proud of, that they've watched grow into young women, and they're protective of them. Do they want to be lumped with the medical bills if their daughters have a bad pregnancy but can't get the correct assistance until it's too late? Or if they're raped and are forced by government policy to bear their rapist's child? There goes the cash they had saved for the retirement villa in Florida. They might not see eye-to-eye with Kamala Harris, but they can resonate with Tim Walz and like how he's someone they could have a beer with, who knows what their daily life is like. They've likely flipped a bit between the dems and the GOP, but a few more years of the dems probably won't be too bad as long as that orange fucker isn't on the tv all the fucking time. They might as well go down and vote, even though they just want it to be over and done with.

Trump will win back Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, but I'm convinced Harris will keep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, mainly by having the attraction of Walz in those states to precisely the sorts of guys who can finally relate to a politician. But she'll need to shut up about the tangerine being Hitler 2.0, because they're sick of the mudslinging, and talk about the finances instead - as the famous saying goes, it's the economy, stupid. If she does, she'll be safe.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 05:08:03 pm »
^ good post BKR. Good insights.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Petrol at $2.89 per gal in Brooklyn
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,163
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 05:12:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 05:10:52 pm
Petrol at $2.89 per gal in Brooklyn

That's the Trump econo....oh wait.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:55:52 pm
It's worth noting that 538 aggregates other polls and Republicans have been flooding the system with heavily biased polls which 538 concede are flawed, yet they still include them.

Infotainment is about the clicks/views. Controversy, untruths, sensationalism are all attractive to them.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 05:24:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:33:15 am
This Hitler shit is starting to disturb me.

We all know Trump is a fan.  Most of Trump's base are fans.  I'd bet loads of them have nazi memorabilia in their house.

Trumpets would vote for Hitler over Kamala.

Let Walz attack.  Kamala should play Mom.

She is aiming at getting disgruntled repugs to vote for her instead of staying home or voting for him. They are high propensity voters.

2 things happened post 2020. The jan 6 putsch. The Dobbs decision. She jas to keep on reminding these repugs of the real bad things he has done.

Referring to Hitler is fine. Makes me think of the 'jews will not replace us' folks that Trump thought were fine people. He is flooding the zone with 'tax cuts for you, you and you' in an effort to capture more blue collar workers. If she can pick up some suburban educated folks to compensate, that's her best chance. The clear message of Trump as a threst to democracy, the military, women, etc. will pierce Trump's BS barrage and rem8nd folks of what atrump was/is  like.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,219
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 05:43:04 pm »
The double-standard for Democrats has always been infuriating, but Trump has made it a trillion times worse.

Things he's said about Harris
- She's a communist
- She's a fascist
- She wants to destroy the country
- If she wins, there will be a bloodbath
- She's slow
- She has a low IQ
- She's dumber than hell
- She's mentally impaired
- She's ret***ed
- She's a fucking b***h
- She's on drugs

And what does he get? Sure, the media reports on this stuff, but the tone is typically "well, that's Trump being Trump." The consensus is that his base will eat it up (which is true).

Harris calls him out for good things he said about Hitler? She's desperate! She's being divisive! She needs to get a life! She's turning off independents!

For the record, I absolutely agree that she should be focusing more on her own positive attributes and plans and less on attacking Trump in the next few weeks. I wish that's what she'd done in the town hall last night. But how fucked are we if one presidential candidate isn't allowed to criticize the other for praising Hitler?

It's a rhetorical question, obviously. We're extremely, extremely fucked.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 06:05:57 pm »
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 06:15:10 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:05:57 pm
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.
from what I've seen, it's other people ..... but could be wrong.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6369 on: Today at 06:58:49 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:05:57 pm
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.

It's other people, and it was started by Trump himself.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,163
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 07:18:38 pm »
When in doubt - side with .... Hitler, apparently.

46% of the American voting public is stupid enough to agree.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 07:20:05 pm »
His Madison Square Garden thingy doesn't evoke thoughts of Hitler...
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,854
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm »
Can I mute the word Trump on social media until say.. 2028?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 06:58:49 pm
It's other people, and it was started by Trump himself.
Well, it was actually started by Shady Vance :D
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:23 pm
Can I mute the word Trump on social media until say.. 2028?

You could mute him forever if you think you are up to it. Third time lucky?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,351
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 07:30:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:23 pm
Can I mute the word Trump on social media until say.. 2028?
No, don't. You'll miss all of the litigious fun that will commence on November 25 at his first sentencing and will continue throughout 2025 & 2026.
Gonna be fun man.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,473
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 07:38:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:24:23 pm
Can I mute the word Trump on social media until say.. 2028?

We will all be dead by then so you wont have to worry about that.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 04:29:54 pm
The secret weapon in all of this is Tim Walz. His tone and messaging - calling Musk a dipshit was utterly perfect - will resonate with guys who maybe can't quite get to grips with the idea of a woman being sat behind the Resolute Desk. I strongly believe there's a quiet majority of people who simply won't talk about politics, but who prefer to let their vote do the talking by the time polling day comes round.

Why do I think this? I can see a huge split in the middle class, guys aged 45 to 70 demographic. The sorts of guys who have families, who work hard, they're honest, quiet, unassuming, down-to-earth. They're sick of the robocalls and endless election coverage, and can't be arsed with answering opinion polls. They've maybe got daughters they're proud of, that they've watched grow into young women, and they're protective of them. Do they want to be lumped with the medical bills if their daughters have a bad pregnancy but can't get the correct assistance until it's too late? Or if they're raped and are forced by government policy to bear their rapist's child? There goes the cash they had saved for the retirement villa in Florida. They might not see eye-to-eye with Kamala Harris, but they can resonate with Tim Walz and like how he's someone they could have a beer with, who knows what their daily life is like. They've likely flipped a bit between the dems and the GOP, but a few more years of the dems probably won't be too bad as long as that orange fucker isn't on the tv all the fucking time. They might as well go down and vote, even though they just want it to be over and done with.

Trump will win back Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, but I'm convinced Harris will keep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, mainly by having the attraction of Walz in those states to precisely the sorts of guys who can finally relate to a politician. But she'll need to shut up about the tangerine being Hitler 2.0, because they're sick of the mudslinging, and talk about the finances instead - as the famous saying goes, it's the economy, stupid. If she does, she'll be safe.
We used to call them shy Torys, am sure I knew some of them at the time. always repeating the propaganda Tory warnings but never admitting they voted for her, nobody voted for Thatcher apparently, I suppose you can't blame them if they are surrounded by Labour voters, am certain your right, whose going to admit to voting Harris when they are surrounded by Maga nutcases. imagine many have given up as these loons are a lost cause.

 Is there any reason why Harris can't carry on doing what she's doing now, campaign on both issues, the economy and the danger Trump brings.
I take no notice of the argument that these attacks on Trump aren't working, how do people know that. has anyone asked the people who were undecided to explain what changed their mind. has anyone asked the people who saw Trump as dangerous over the last year about what changed their mind, what would the polls be telling us if these attacks never came.  the main point though is the criticism  over the Hitler comparisons don't add up. how many undecided will refuse to vote for Harris because of these attacks on Trump, very few. how many undecided will start to think it's something we should be wary of and refuse to vote Trump, no idea but there definitely will be some so it's a no brainer, they will win far more votes with little loss, keep the attacks on Trump going.

 It's typical, it's not just the gullible who get won over by the right wing, the people opposed to the right wing also nod along with the propaganda.  I posted a video of Emily Maitlis tearing Kari Lake to pieces when she said she's disgusted with all the Hitler attacks on Trump. gob on her when Maitlis stood up to her and told her she compared Trump to Hitler herself a few years back. Lake threw a right tantrum, it was a joy to watch, they aren't used to people standing up to them.  Ive read Trumps VP candidate Vance compared Trump to Hitler, all the Republicans called Trump out before he became President, they have all been forced to bow down to him as the Messiah
« Last Edit: Today at 07:58:21 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,429
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:39:36 pm
You'd hope that women in less draconian states would still care about what their Texan sisters are going through and what can be done to help them. And all the polling suggests they do care very much. Unfortunately young men are swinging hard the other way, just have it's not enough to withstand the feminist tide.
Dem women need to be telling Republican men "you vote Trump we ain't dating." Make the thick tossers think.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 09:58:34 pm »
What do we think of this?

Quote
PoliticsVideoChannel
@politvidchannel
BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell planning to end Trump's campaign for president.   

 Ghislaine Maxwell is planning to reveal everything she knows about Trump.

https://xcancel.com/politvidchannel/status/1849309431445791174
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6380 on: Today at 10:01:59 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2TnkJ8_BmSI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2TnkJ8_BmSI</a>

Please let it be true.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:33 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6381 on: Today at 10:02:27 pm »
I just watched one of the videos where Magats at a Trump rally were asked about the issues:

-Teaching Critical Race Theory
Woman says she's against it, it causes more racism.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know - "Can you explain it to me?"

- Fracking
Guy says he's against it, 100%
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
Doesn't know.

- The Deep State
Guy says it's a huge problem, got to dig "them" out
How do you recognize them, what do they do?
No idea because they are "Tricky sumbitches to find"

- Marxism
Same guy, totally against it, its' bad and we don't want to be like Canada
Asked to define it
"It's like when you put a mark on someone"

-DEI
Woman says she's against it, got to get rid of it.
Asked what it is, so others can understand.
She doesn't know
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,473
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6382 on: Today at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:58:34 pm
What do we think of this?

https://xcancel.com/politvidchannel/status/1849309431445791174

There is no scandal that the guy can be brought down by.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6383 on: Today at 10:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:58:34 pm
What do we think of this?

https://xcancel.com/politvidchannel/status/1849309431445791174
Many were wondering if she would do something like this a few years ago, completely forgot about her. why didn't she get word out to Trump to help her or else when the authorities were closing in.
The dirt will come. has she been promised early release by the Democrats, no chance.
She's already perjured herself.
Hope she has some photos hid away somewhere but I doubt it, hope am wrong.,
 It doesn't matter if it's Trump. anyone connected to Epstein is a bit suspicious so I think there maybe some truth in whatever she says.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6384 on: Today at 10:23:21 pm »
She's written a memoir with no takers.

Could be hyperbole.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6385 on: Today at 10:23:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:02:52 pm
There is no scandal that the guy can be brought down by.

Yep, unless there's actual video evidence of him abusing an underage girl his disciples will just believe Maxwell is acting under the orders of the deep state.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 