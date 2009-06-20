The secret weapon in all of this is Tim Walz. His tone and messaging - calling Musk a dipshit was utterly perfect - will resonate with guys who maybe can't quite get to grips with the idea of a woman being sat behind the Resolute Desk. I strongly believe there's a quiet majority of people who simply won't talk about politics, but who prefer to let their vote do the talking by the time polling day comes round.



Why do I think this? I can see a huge split in the middle class, guys aged 45 to 70 demographic. The sorts of guys who have families, who work hard, they're honest, quiet, unassuming, down-to-earth. They're sick of the robocalls and endless election coverage, and can't be arsed with answering opinion polls. They've maybe got daughters they're proud of, that they've watched grow into young women, and they're protective of them. Do they want to be lumped with the medical bills if their daughters have a bad pregnancy but can't get the correct assistance until it's too late? Or if they're raped and are forced by government policy to bear their rapist's child? There goes the cash they had saved for the retirement villa in Florida. They might not see eye-to-eye with Kamala Harris, but they can resonate with Tim Walz and like how he's someone they could have a beer with, who knows what their daily life is like. They've likely flipped a bit between the dems and the GOP, but a few more years of the dems probably won't be too bad as long as that orange fucker isn't on the tv all the fucking time. They might as well go down and vote, even though they just want it to be over and done with.



Trump will win back Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, but I'm convinced Harris will keep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, mainly by having the attraction of Walz in those states to precisely the sorts of guys who can finally relate to a politician. But she'll need to shut up about the tangerine being Hitler 2.0, because they're sick of the mudslinging, and talk about the finances instead - as the famous saying goes, it's the economy, stupid. If she does, she'll be safe.