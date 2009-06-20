« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 476915 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
The secret weapon in all of this is Tim Walz. His tone and messaging - calling Musk a dipshit was utterly perfect - will resonate with guys who maybe can't quite get to grips with the idea of a woman being sat behind the Resolute Desk. I strongly believe there's a quiet majority of people who simply won't talk about politics, but who prefer to let their vote do the talking by the time polling day comes round.

Why do I think this? I can see a huge split in the middle class, guys aged 45 to 70 demographic. The sorts of guys who have families, who work hard, they're honest, quiet, unassuming, down-to-earth. They're sick of the robocalls and endless election coverage, and can't be arsed with answering opinion polls. They've maybe got daughters they're proud of, that they've watched grow into young women, and they're protective of them. Do they want to be lumped with the medical bills if their daughters have a bad pregnancy but can't get the correct assistance until it's too late? Or if they're raped and are forced by government policy to bear their rapist's child? There goes the cash they had saved for the retirement villa in Florida. They might not see eye-to-eye with Kamala Harris, but they can resonate with Tim Walz and like how he's someone they could have a beer with, who knows what their daily life is like. They've likely flipped a bit between the dems and the GOP, but a few more years of the dems probably won't be too bad as long as that orange fucker isn't on the tv all the fucking time. They might as well go down and vote, even though they just want it to be over and done with.

Trump will win back Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, but I'm convinced Harris will keep Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, mainly by having the attraction of Walz in those states to precisely the sorts of guys who can finally relate to a politician. But she'll need to shut up about the tangerine being Hitler 2.0, because they're sick of the mudslinging, and talk about the finances instead - as the famous saying goes, it's the economy, stupid. If she does, she'll be safe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
^ good post BKR. Good insights.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Petrol at $2.89 per gal in Brooklyn
Petrol at $2.89 per gal in Brooklyn

That's the Trump econo....oh wait.
It's worth noting that 538 aggregates other polls and Republicans have been flooding the system with heavily biased polls which 538 concede are flawed, yet they still include them.

Infotainment is about the clicks/views. Controversy, untruths, sensationalism are all attractive to them.
This Hitler shit is starting to disturb me.

We all know Trump is a fan.  Most of Trump's base are fans.  I'd bet loads of them have nazi memorabilia in their house.

Trumpets would vote for Hitler over Kamala.

Let Walz attack.  Kamala should play Mom.

She is aiming at getting disgruntled repugs to vote for her instead of staying home or voting for him. They are high propensity voters.

2 things happened post 2020. The jan 6 putsch. The Dobbs decision. She jas to keep on reminding these repugs of the real bad things he has done.

Referring to Hitler is fine. Makes me think of the 'jews will not replace us' folks that Trump thought were fine people. He is flooding the zone with 'tax cuts for you, you and you' in an effort to capture more blue collar workers. If she can pick up some suburban educated folks to compensate, that's her best chance. The clear message of Trump as a threst to democracy, the military, women, etc. will pierce Trump's BS barrage and rem8nd folks of what atrump was/is  like.
The double-standard for Democrats has always been infuriating, but Trump has made it a trillion times worse.

Things he's said about Harris
- She's a communist
- She's a fascist
- She wants to destroy the country
- If she wins, there will be a bloodbath
- She's slow
- She has a low IQ
- She's dumber than hell
- She's mentally impaired
- She's ret***ed
- She's a fucking b***h
- She's on drugs

And what does he get? Sure, the media reports on this stuff, but the tone is typically "well, that's Trump being Trump." The consensus is that his base will eat it up (which is true).

Harris calls him out for good things he said about Hitler? She's desperate! She's being divisive! She needs to get a life! She's turning off independents!

For the record, I absolutely agree that she should be focusing more on her own positive attributes and plans and less on attacking Trump in the next few weeks. I wish that's what she'd done in the town hall last night. But how fucked are we if one presidential candidate isn't allowed to criticize the other for praising Hitler?

It's a rhetorical question, obviously. We're extremely, extremely fucked.
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.
from what I've seen, it's other people ..... but could be wrong.
Is it Kamala that is frequently using the word Hitler or is it other people?
And I mean frequently, not just once or twice.

I know she's gone heavy on the "enemy within" line.

It's other people, and it was started by Trump himself.
When in doubt - side with .... Hitler, apparently.

46% of the American voting public is stupid enough to agree.
His Madison Square Garden thingy doesn't evoke thoughts of Hitler...
Can I mute the word Trump on social media until say.. 2028?
