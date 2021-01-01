It does present a potential problem for this government, and making an appeal for volunteers using 'official' Labour channels was IMO a mistake. Could have utilised a fringe group to organise this.
Indeed, I think the Labour head of operations should be sacked for it, gross incompetence IMO. If he is elected she has just handed him leverage over Labour and one of his undisputed skills is using leverage to his advantage and his opponents disadvantage.
Gross incompetence and a severe case of naivety.There seems to be a distinct lack of political awareness.
Trump just likes to attack his opposition for doing anything he himself is already doing, it helps muddy the water as voters then see both sides claiming the other side is interfering with the election illegally, when in reality only one is.
Exactly. It's projection, info crowding, depreciation of truth. It's like Trump's crew has read Goebbels...
in 1991 (I think it was) his ex-wife said he was obsessed with Hitler, had books about him next to the bed and read them often.
