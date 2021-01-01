« previous next »
Bobsackamano

Today at 10:37:42 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:45:29 am
It does present a potential problem for this government, and making an appeal for volunteers using 'official' Labour channels was IMO a mistake. Could have utilised a fringe group to organise this.

Indeed, I think the Labour head of operations should be sacked for it, gross incompetence IMO. If he is elected she has just handed him leverage over Labour and one of his undisputed skills is using leverage to his advantage and his opponents disadvantage.
Schmidt

Today at 10:40:30 am
Trump just likes to attack his opposition for doing anything he himself is already doing, it helps muddy the water as voters then see both sides claiming the other side is interfering with the election illegally, when in reality only one is.
killer-heels

Today at 10:44:33 am
Maybe Labour and the Democrats are confident of Harris winning? You would think the head of ops would be aware of that before allowing it?

I am up for some beef with the yanks though.
So Howard Philips

Today at 11:31:41 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:37:42 am
Indeed, I think the Labour head of operations should be sacked for it, gross incompetence IMO. If he is elected she has just handed him leverage over Labour and one of his undisputed skills is using leverage to his advantage and his opponents disadvantage.

Gross incompetence and a severe case of naivety.

There seems to be a distinct lack of political awareness.
Red-Soldier

Today at 11:42:29 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:31:41 am
Gross incompetence and a severe case of naivety.

There seems to be a distinct lack of political awareness.

Seems to be a running trend.
Giono

Today at 12:15:44 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:40:30 am
Trump just likes to attack his opposition for doing anything he himself is already doing, it helps muddy the water as voters then see both sides claiming the other side is interfering with the election illegally, when in reality only one is.

Exactly. It's projection, info crowding, depreciation of truth. It's like Trump's crew has read Goebbels...
Zlen

Today at 12:32:54 pm
I see Trump has a date with Joe Rogan.
Honestly I was expecting Harris to go there, surprised they didn't push for it.

SamLad

Today at 12:34:06 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:44 pm
Exactly. It's projection, info crowding, depreciation of truth. It's like Trump's crew has read Goebbels...
in 1991 (I think it was) his ex-wife said he was obsessed with Hitler, had books about him next to the bed and read them often.
thejbs

Today at 12:37:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:34:06 pm
in 1991 (I think it was) his ex-wife said he was obsessed with Hitler, had books about him next to the bed and read them often.

Bullshit. Trump reading books?
