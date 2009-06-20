« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 471326 times)

Offline Corkboy

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 01:22:11 pm »
https://youtu.be/qJiFsUNXB04?t=26

Clip from Seth Meyers of all the right wingers complaining about the lack of detail in Kamala's plans, eerily redolent of some comments on here.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 01:37:46 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 11:48:37 am
Yes, and these voters don't like it.

I think Killiered captures the situation pretty well with his comment about the "electoral calculus being clear".

Yeah, but I mean I'm not sure how clear it is though, in terms of voters. The US remains firmly behind Israel, that would be very unlikely to change. The great thing about a democracy is a growing lobby of Muslim Americans who wish to be heard will add pressure on the next President, should events continue as they seem to be going in the Middle East.
Offline skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 03:12:01 pm »
Some general musings:

Harris' big challenge is that people feel worse off than they did 4 years ago.  And enough voters chalk up the pandemic to a generational event, not something that was all on Trump.  Democrats don't even talk about the handling that much.

The general mood is typically pessimistic, and it's especially so now driven by the GOP.  Despite Trump also reaching some lows in 2020, early 2020, before the pandemic, was a rare high-watermark of satisfaction in the last decade.  The annoying thing for Dems is that many that do feel they're personally better off would still feel that the country is not moving in the right direction.

Trump's pitch in groups (you can watch his barbershop visit in NY) is that the good times were when he was president (low prices, no war, etc).  The Democrats are up against the typical messaging (GOP messes up at the end of their term, Dems clean up but get the blame).

Harris has tried to pitch herself as the "moving forward" candidate, and that may work, but in a myriad of issues (including Israel-Palestine), it's hard for her to deviate from Biden, and this gets played up as she's continuing Biden's "bad times."

https://news.gallup.com/poll/1669/general-mood-country.aspx
https://news.gallup.com/poll/652250/majority-americans-feel-worse-off-four-years-ago.aspx

It's vibes over facts, but for national elections, that's the way.  At the state or at the congressional level, policy-driven politicians (like Elizabeth Warren on the left or Ron DeSantis on the right) can carve out long political careers and can be very powerful and instrumental in shaping policy both at the national and or local level.  Red state Dem senators like Sherrod Brown or purple state Dem senators like Tammy Baldwin can have progress mindsets and still win because they connect with the local voter on either issues or likability or both.  Or why Jon Tester can win 3 elections in Montana (this time might be a bridge too far) by distancing himself from Washington and branding himself as the gun-toting, Montana country loving man.  The presidency is a bit different since it's so broad (or at least broad in swing states).  Voters care more about big ticket items and simple likable messaging.  Every smart, ambitious GOP politician gets eviscerated by Trump.  They're Ivy-League/elite-educated and sometimes successful businessmen, and they have 0 chance against Trump.  Because they don't talk like him.  They talk about policies, small government, etc.  No one cares.  People want money, healthcare, shooting guns, chugging beer, sports, etc.  They don't give a fuck about Milton Friedman or whatever.  Trump just tells the audience what they want to hear (the same audience that's been primed for him thanks to talk radio and Fox News).  No other GOP candidate would stand on the podium and tell a Republican audience he's spending money on infrastructure and giving people "the best healthcare."  This is national-level charisma.

Democrats don't really get it either.  They're the party of the college-educated elite (in a country where the majority of people don't have college degrees).  They try to spread across a broad coalition but end up focusing a lot (too much) on identity politics.  Nationally, Americans just want stuff.  They care about their own checkbooks, wealth, struggles, mental health, jobs, businesses, or whatever.  They want the fun times, and they hate politics.  It's why the likes of ex-McKinsey Pete Buttigieg or former professor Elizabeth Warren sound amazing on TV and to those on this forum, but they have no appeal nationally in America (but they do have some local appeal).  Why Hillary Clinton's "Pokemon Go to the Polls" didn't excite young voters, and why Barack Obama telling "the brothers" to suck it up and vote for Harris aren't appealing.  It's also why Sanders had more appeal despite his frazzled appearance.  He talks big ideas ("universal healthcare").  Biden also had appeal because he's like your weird uncle.  Most Dems just want to play it safe (like Buttigieg's response to Sanders that "the math doesn't work out.").  Yes, Pete, that's what America cares about.  Doing math.

Jam and a few others might attest to this, but I've been in NYC stores and barbershops, and that's where I've heard some of the more pro-Trump comments.  That he's "funny" and "different" and that he would bring about change.  This is among minorities/immigrants in NYC.  The Dems can hang their hat on the fact that they dominate college-educated voters (particularly women), and these other lower propensity voters may not vote anyway, but the party's appeal nationally to non-educated voters is lower than it should be for a traditionally "working class" party.  Many of the non-voters or undecideds simply don't care about politics.  They might care about Trump being different or Sanders bringing big ideas, but they don't get excited for the typical accomplished politician.

The Dems have made up a ton of ground locally since 2016, in state legislatures, governorships, and even in Congress.  Part of that is because the Dems are the adults in the room in those elections and can connect locally very well.  The GOP candidates in those races tend to want to copy Trump, but none of them have his media history, bombastic nature, or speaking mannerisms.  The likes of Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano, and Mark Robinson are just perfect for Dems to go up against.

But for presidential elections, it's different.  If Harris wins, then it should be treated as a huge victory, because she started as the underdog and is up against a very difficult candidate whose self-sabotage is probably the only thing preventing him from being truly in the driver's seat.  What happens post-Trump?  Who knows.  Maybe we get a shift back to more of a traditional divide.  But it's another reason why there's some dooming and concerns.  The Democrats should have broad appeal and demographics on their side, but it hasn't read that way so far this election cycle.
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 03:20:30 pm »
Trump gets the racist, misogynist and Better Russian than Dem vote.

We can only hope there are enough decent people in the swing states.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 03:44:20 pm »
That's a good write-up, as usual, skipper.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 03:47:01 pm »
Very good post, Skipper.


"Vibes over Facts"

Is your big headline. Facts would crucify Trump, in an era at least 15 years ago.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 04:26:47 pm »
Its the economy stupid..

And thats why Trump is going to win. Despite growth in the US being way ahead of the rest of the western world

Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 04:38:20 pm »
This time more like "It's the stupidity".
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 04:39:23 pm »
Harris campaign reportedly bracing for tight election, fears 'blue wall' could crumble

Kamala Harriss campaign expects Donald Trump to put up a strong performance in the 5 November presidential election that could break apart the blue wall swing states for the first time in decades, according to two reports published this morning.

Quote
While neither story suggests that the vice-presidents campaign does not think it has a path to victory, the reports underscore the potency of Trumps bid for office and the fact that the race remains essentially tied despite weeks of vigorous campaigning and fundraising by Harris and her surrogates.

Citing people with knowledge of Harriss campaign strategy, NBC News reports that they are concerned that the blue wall of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania could, for the first time since 1988, not vote as a bloc in November, imperiling the vice-presidents path to the Oval Office.

The campaign is also concerned that Hurricane Helenes ravages in North Carolina and the struggles of the controversial Republican candidates for governor are undermining Harriss chances of winning that state. Heres more:

    Recent discussions have centered on the possibility of an anomaly happening this year with just part of the blue wall breaking its way. The conversations have focused on whether Michigan or Wisconsin fall to former president Donald Trump while the two other states go blue, according to three sources with knowledge of the campaigns strategy.

    Losing Wisconsin or Michigan would mean that even if Harris secures Pennsylvania  where both Harris and Trump have spent the most time and resources  she would not reach the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House without winning another battleground state or possibly two.

    There has been a thought that maybe Michigan or Wisconsin will fall off, said a senior Harris campaign official, who stressed that the bigger concern is over Michigan. Two other people with knowledge of campaign strategy  who, like others in this article, were granted anonymity to speak candidly  also underscored deep concern about Michigan. Those people still believe that all the states are close and that there are alternative routes to victory.

    A Harris campaign spokesperson pushed back against the notion about deep concerns over Michigan, pointing to recent public polling. A Detroit News poll conducted 1-4 October found Harris, who was campaigning in Michigan on Monday, holding a slight lead in the state, as did a Washington Post poll on Monday.

    

    While North Carolina is still in the campaigns sights and Democrats maintain strong organization and leadership there, the Harris team is far less bullish about victory, four people with knowledge of the dynamics said.

    Of all of the seven [states], that one seems to be a little bit slipping away, the Harris campaign official said of North Carolina.

CNN, meanwhile, heard from top Harris adviser David Plouffe, who acknowledged that the race may very well remain tight right down to election day:

    Historically, it would be unusual to have seven states come down to a point or less, David Plouffe, Barack Obamas 2008 campaign manager who now serves as a senior adviser to Harris, said of the battleground landscape. But I think at this point, you have to assume thats a distinct possibility.

    Plouffe and other Harris advisers do not believe Trumps largely outsourced door-knocking and other on-the-ground outreach operations can match what the national Democrats and the Harris campaign  which inherited some of the same team from President Joe Biden  spent a year putting together. But they believe this advantage can only take them so far.

    Democrats wish Donald Trump wouldnt get more than 46% of the vote, Plouffe said, referring to the national popular vote percentage the former president secured in his previous campaigns. But in the battleground states, thats not reality. Hes going to get up to 48% in all of these states. And so we just have to make sure were hitting our win number, which depending on the state, could be 50, could be 49.5.

Offline nozza

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm »
Trump has a better ground game, especially in these closing weeks. Voters know at this point who they are voting for. Harris has not moved the needle enough. She has made great strides in many demographics and for sure was a better choice than Biden running, but I just don't think the she can overcome 10 years of Trump sucking up all the air time in the media. Harris has been swimming against the tide since the assassination attempt while Trump looks to be solidifying his base. I am clinging to hope that women may come out en masse like never before regarding abortion rights but still unfortunately just can't see enough people getting out to vote. If you take into consideration the Middle East blowing up, the lack of interest from a large portion of the electorate, Ukraine, the economy and the likes of Musk and his rank and file repugs blasting the airways and social media non stop with Trump bile it's grim. Skipper makes great points across the board, it is depressing on so many levels but is also reality.

 


Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 06:33:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:26:47 pm
Its the economy stupid..

And thats why Trump is going to win. Despite growth in the US being way ahead of the rest of the western world



Apparently he leads in terms of immigration and the economy. Thats pretty shite that where Harris is concerned, that is like their two main issues/concerns.
Offline filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 06:50:30 pm »
I presume when people say the Economy they mean cost of living?

To be far when I have visited the US recently I can see why that would be an issue, with Sterling weak its always been expensive but these days its more "WTF"
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:26:47 pm
Its the economy stupid..

And thats why Trump is going to win. Despite growth in the US being way ahead of the rest of the western world

So they're going to vote on the economy, and it's currently doing well and Trump screwed the economy when he was in power, so of course they're going to vote for... Trump. Make it make sense.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:50:30 pm
I presume when people say the Economy they mean cost of living?

To be far when I have visited the US recently I can see why that would be an issue, with Sterling weak its always been expensive but these days its more "WTF"

Yep thats what they mean. Inflation mainly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 07:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 07:00:22 pm
So they're going to vote on the economy, and it's currently doing well and Trump screwed the economy when he was in power, so of course they're going to vote for... Trump. Make it make sense.

You cant make stupid make sense.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm »
Shouldn't we be trying to understand what has gone wrong over the last 8yrs and then trying to find a way to fight it.
Putting any Democrat loss down to Harris or the Democrats is a mistake. it's making things worse.
I wouldn't give Trumps campaign credibility by putting any Harris loss down to the Democrats not having good policys or making mistakes.

Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Shouldn't we be trying to understand what has gone wrong over the last 8yrs and then trying to find a way to fight it.
Putting any Democrat loss down to Harris or the Democrats is a mistake. it's making things worse.
I wouldn't give Trumps campaign credibility by putting any Harris loss down to the Democrats not having good policys or making mistakes.



Harris has done pretty well to be fair to claw it back. Not sure anyone should be blaming her. But there are far too many idiots there to fully comprehend clearly.
Offline nozza

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Shouldn't we be trying to understand what has gone wrong over the last 8yrs and then trying to find a way to fight it.
Putting any Democrat loss down to Harris or the Democrats is a mistake. it's making things worse.
I wouldn't give Trumps campaign credibility by putting any Harris loss down to the Democrats not having good policys or making mistakes.

I think most sane people know whats gone wrong, half the country does not give a toss, they have been duped.

Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 08:32:32 pm »
Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 05:31:10 pm
Trump has a better ground game, especially in these closing weeks. Voters know at this point who they are voting for. Harris has not moved the needle enough. She has made great strides in many demographics and for sure was a better choice than Biden running, but I just don't think the she can overcome 10 years of Trump sucking up all the air time in the media. Harris has been swimming against the tide since the assassination attempt while Trump looks to be solidifying his base. I am clinging to hope that women may come out en masse like never before regarding abortion rights but still unfortunately just can't see enough people getting out to vote. If you take into consideration the Middle East blowing up, the lack of interest from a large portion of the electorate, Ukraine, the economy and the likes of Musk and his rank and file repugs blasting the airways and social media non stop with Trump bile it's grim. Skipper makes great points across the board, it is depressing on so many levels but is also reality.


You are completely wrong. The Dems have the best ground game by far. Turn off the TV and back away from the computer. They just want attention and know that Dems can be panicked easily and that drives views. They have nothing new so will talk about Trump's sensationalist stupidity and how Harris is getting 85% and not 95% of blacks...in Wisconsin.

Don't feed the beast. Ground game will only be obvious after the fact.

The next two weeks are the time to take a break and concentrate on how great LFC is! We're signing Big Virg!

Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 08:42:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:33:59 pm
Apparently he leads in terms of immigration and the economy. Thats pretty shite that where Harris is concerned, that is like their two main issues/concerns.

The 'economy' to his voters is the price of Beefaroni, Fruit Loops and Twinkies. Biden did nothing optically to address that. Immigration is a response to real estate shortage and rent inflation. (Plus added racism)

Presidents can't do anything about rents, zoning, mortgage rates. Rent control and zoning for building is state and local. Interest rates are managed by the Fed.

Presidents can't control prices. States have legislation for use in times of crisis.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 08:45:56 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:50:30 pm
I presume when people say the Economy they mean cost of living?

To be far when I have visited the US recently I can see why that would be an issue, with Sterling weak its always been expensive but these days its more "WTF"

"WTF" in what way? Because I feel the same every time I'm home in the UK, and can't work out how you lot survive
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6261 on: Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Shouldn't we be trying to understand what has gone wrong over the last 8yrs and then trying to find a way to fight it.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:36:55 pm
Putting any Democrat loss down to Harris or the Democrats is a mistake. it's making things worse.

Hmmmm.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6262 on: Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm »
Trump doing the Joe Rogan show this Friday apparently
Offline oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6263 on: Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:15:38 pm
Hmmmm.
:D Is that supposed to be a hmmm that points out something you see as a contradiction.
Offline filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6264 on: Yesterday at 09:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:45:56 pm
"WTF" in what way? Because I feel the same every time I'm home in the UK, and can't work out how you lot survive

I mean when it was like $6 for a tub of Philadelphia cheese, grocery shopping generally has gotten ridiculous, eating out is nuts, and tipping culture has gotten even worse, getting prompted to tip for takeaway coffee etc.

I mean it was so expensive that it started being laughable after a while.
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6265 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:45:56 pm
"WTF" in what way? Because I feel the same every time I'm home in the UK, and can't work out how you lot survive
feel the same way.  went out for a pub meal - nothing fancy - and almost fell off the chair seeing the prices.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6266 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:24:14 pm
:D Is that supposed to be a hmmm that points out something you see as a contradiction.

Unless I misunderstood your post, it did come across as contradictory and a bit counterintuitive.
Offline filopastry

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6267 on: Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm
feel the same way.  went out for a pub meal - nothing fancy - and almost fell off the chair seeing the prices.

Honestly London looks cheap compared to NY or California!
Offline oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6268 on: Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm
Harris has done pretty well to be fair to claw it back. Not sure anyone should be blaming her. But there are far too many idiots there to fully comprehend clearly.
She has done well, I think we need the help of psychiatrists to understand why so many willingly ignore so many things that should appal them.
You've got Veterans for Trump. Blacks for Trump. people walking around proudly wearing T-Shirts saying I would rather have Putin for President than Biden or Harris. that's without getting into his crazy ramblings about the democrats and abortion etc etc.

Quote from: nozza on Yesterday at 07:45:28 pm
I think most sane people know whats gone wrong, half the country does not give a toss, they have been duped.
Yep. They've been conned. I think many do not see the danger Trump brings. we've had people on here thinking he's no danger, no proof.


Offline oldfordie

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6269 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm
Unless I misunderstood your post, it did come across as contradictory and a bit counterintuitive.
It may come access as contradictory to you as your ignoring the effect of Populism and propaganda, CT nutters.
That's why I think it's wrong to lay any blame for a Harris defeat on her or the democrats, that just ignores the real problem while giving Trump credit for running a good campaign.
It's not as if we haven't got any recent examples of this in the history books to learn from, 2016-2020, Brexit. am certain some Brexit campaigners studied Nazi propaganda, am not saying they were Nazis, am saying they used the exact same tactics as the Nazis to win power and support , they implemented the Brexit they wanted exactly like the Nazis did using "Will of the People"
This is what has to be fought.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6270 on: Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm »
Looks like the Trump team have made a complaint over Labour interfering in the election. Will make life interesting if indeed Trump wins.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6271 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
Looks like the Trump team have made a complaint over Labour interfering in the election. Will make life interesting if indeed Trump wins.

100% tariffs coming your way.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6272 on: Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:07 pm
Looks like the Trump team have made a complaint over Labour interfering in the election. Will make life interesting if indeed Trump wins.

Trump is laying the ground to contest the result, and this is just another tool he can use to stimulate his base.

Im assuming hes forgotten the likes of Frottage and Truss being in the US recently campaigning on his behalf.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 01:05:26 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm
Honestly London looks cheap compared to NY or California!

I paid £6.95 for a Guinness in a Belfast pub this week. And thats not the dearest price in town.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 03:59:38 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:56:33 pm
another tool he can use to stimulate his base.

Please, some of us are trying to eat.
