« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 456942 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
Your posts come across as condescending.  You seem to have created a  reality where people are massively enamoured with her. Almost like the Trump cult.
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.
100% correct.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 12:11:02 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm
I think the counter-argument is equally as strong, if not stronger - polls showing the R's ahead motivates Dems to vote.

Agree.

Looks like the election bookmaker is Peter Thiel and 4 betters have bet 30 million on Trump in the last couple of weeks. So much for that bit of BS too.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:39:27 pm

She's not a parasite.

Vote for her.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 12:15:12 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:20:51 pm
Interesting. the money may be piling on Trump to win but the real betting info comes from the swing states betting.
I took 7/4 for Pennsylvania a few months back, price crashed to less than 4/5 but now looks a toss up. I still think it will go to Harris.
Arizona has shortened for Trump but I didn't expect Harris to win this state so no surprise. same with Florida.
Michigan is a toss up.
Wisconsin is a toss up.
Am a bit suspicious of the Georgia betting as Trumps price has shortened but no certainty.
I would put Trump at slight favourite based on the Swing state betting but I think the democrats will go all out to get voters out on the day. I wouldn't be backing Trump thinking the smart moneys on.


Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 12:20:54 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:17:47 am
Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!  ;D

I still lean Harris.  Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).

Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing.  Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds.  Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.

Thanks.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 12:31:23 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
;D

If you like him so much, why don't you marry him?  ;)
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 12:40:23 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:15:12 am
Why would state-level betting be any less corrupt? Peter Thiel owns that too, no?
Am not saying the state betting is corrupt.  backing Trump to win is a general opinion but the State betting gives us a breakdown on what hurdles Trump has to overcome to win.  it gives us a more info to judge whether Trump deserves to be favourite to win.
We had a similar situation in the UK at the last election, many thought the Reform party would win a lot of seats, some even thought they had a chance of becoming the main opposition party, the bookies gave low odds for it to happen, that was just a general opinion. the actually constituency betting gave us far more detailed reliable info to show Reform wouldn't win that many seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:46 am by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 02:45:19 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.

Pretty much. In all honesty, I think she would be a pretty ineffectual president, and if she wins I will not be looking forward to the next four years at all. I just gave myself 10 seconds to think of as many people as possible whom I'd rather have in the White House, and I made it to seven.

But she isn't planning to dismantle the structure of our government, blow up all of our foreign relations, and deliberately inflict suffering on millions of people. I mean, if your choices are Ceausescu and Nicola Murray from The Thick of It, you're going to go with Nicola Murray every time. And Harris is plenty more competent than that, anyway.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,850
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 03:16:56 am »
Agreed. I'd settle for her being a mediocre president like they sung about on The Simpsons,  and for the Rs to win in 2028 with a conventional candidate. Obviously the hope is that she exceeds expectation and helps set the world back on a sane path. For now, the focus should be arresting the global descent into the lowest form of right-wing anger politics.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 05:30:18 am »
Trump Suggests Abraham Lincoln Shouldve Let the South Keep a Little Slavery



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-suggests-abraham-lincoln-shouldve-let-the-south-keep-a-little-slavery
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,010
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 10:06:29 am »
Quote from: John C on October 16, 2024, 10:29:36 pm
Those three and many more anchors & comedians (like Cobert & Kimmell) are doing the best they can to highlight that Donald Trump is unfit to stand for any sort of office.
I hope they all ram it home for the next few weeks :)

Ram what home though John? That he's unfit for office? That he's a sexual pest with a criminal record? That he's a fascist insurrectionist? You don't think that stuff has been rammed hard enough over the last few years? You don't think they've flogged that horse to death by now? Is it that you think sections of the American electorate haven't been paying attention? And therefore run the risk of voting for him if it's not rammed home to them even further? I'm just curious, what's the line of thinking here? What point do you think all that makes and to whom is it being made exactly? 

Quote from: Hazell on October 16, 2024, 10:37:28 pm
Yeah, I'd add John Oliver to that list as well. Hope they go into overdrive now.

Here's the thing though mate, all of Oliver/Colbert/Kimmell/Meyers/Noah/Stewart/Maher/Bee et al have been in overdrive since 2015. So too have Maddow/O'Donnell/Hayes/Scarborough et al and pretty much every other prime time news anchor who falls under the umbrella of left wing media. Throw SNL and comedy central into that and I think it's fair to say that we've been force fed so much anti-Trump rhetoric over the last decade (both journalistically and comedically) that we don't actually know where the fuck the line is anymore. The very fact that you're calling for further "overdrive" kind of proves that

I'm not being facetious here, but at this stage of the game there's really only 2 reasons why anyone would call for more anti-Trump soap-boxing. It's either because you think the American electorate has sleep-walked through the last 8 years, or because you just flat out have an unhealthy obsession with all things Donald Trump. Please, no more! Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,341
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 10:39:38 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:06:29 am
Foe the love of god can we not agree that it's time to change the fucking record now?


Not until we change the Trump record.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,303
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 10:40:32 am »
We just have differing view points Billy mate.
There's just a matter of days to convince even just a few people not to vote for Trump and every opportunity must be taken to perhaps draw that line.

I'm not sure what the alternative is?

Nonetheless, it needn't be an obsession to thoroughly enjoy the comedy value that the above provide. Trumps buffoonery is both hilarious and depressing, I'll give you that mate.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,657
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:30:18 am
Trump Suggests Abraham Lincoln Shouldve Let the South Keep a Little Slavery



https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/trump-suggests-abraham-lincoln-shouldve-let-the-south-keep-a-little-slavery

That sort of happened with the end of Reconstruction laws and Jim Crow laws etc. 
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 11:35:37 am »
Seeing the masses glorying in their ignorance is never a pretty sight, regardless of what country it is.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 