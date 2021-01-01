« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 456217 times)

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm
What's your call on the winner, skipper?

Based on all the info and patterns you have seen / are seeing over years really, you're probably the best guy on the board to offer a guess.

Just curious.



Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!  ;D

I still lean Harris.  Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).

Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing.  Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds.  Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:29:02 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:31:41 am
So, you're  not a fan of Harris' policy proposals? And Trumps? What is it you want to hear?

How could you not be a fan of Trump's many substantive policy proposals?

- Tariffs of constantly varying percentages that he clearly doesn't understand the first thing about
- Twelve different contradictory positions on abortion
- Using "elite ICE squads" in a massive military campaign to round up every single illegal immigrant with a gang affiliation and...send them somewhere? Imprison them? Throw them in a pit?
- No taxes on tips

Hey, there's one in there that is both sensical and not impossible to achieve!
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:39:49 am »
Thought Harris did really well in the fox news interview. As good as she could have done on that shitty  network
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 03:03:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
She also pulled 7.1m viewers for her Fox News interview while he only got 3m for his 'town hall' on the same channel.

Wow. 2.5 m is normal for them.


Another thing I forgot to mention is that she raised so much money so quickly.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:32 am by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 03:11:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm
When you put it objectively, she's a very good candidate. Smart and focused.

In defence of the "other side", the position of POTUS has - at least in living memory - been based more on archetypes and vibes than substance. The grand orator, with a clever-sounding answer to everything, projecting confidence and authority. I'm not accusing anyone of sexism here, but the archetype is built on typically masculine traits. The last two Democrat candidates have been more technocratic in style, probably more how people in the UK or Australia would want their Prime Minister to be. Expecting a POTUS to be fluent in all the minutiae of policy is perhaps missing the point. They're there to set the tone, and to conduct international diplomacy / launch missiles, and create a national image. I would of course prefer the way Harris delivers on all these fronts to the way the Dumpster would, but I suppose I can see how someone who has lived the archetypes would see her as a weak candidate, even though I think she would deliver positive outcomes. In a very shallow and deceptive way, Trump projects some of the traditional criteria for presidency, but whatever strength he has is purely malicious, and the possible outcomes of his presidency range between impotently negative and utterly catastrophic.

TL/DR: if you vote Trump, I understand why - you're a bellend.

Ya, vibes is not new. W was the guy 'you wanted to have a beer with'. He won over Gore with his 8 years being VP during the economically surging 90s.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 03:12:43 am »
Harris to a maga heckler:ºYou're in the wrong rally. You want the small one down the street".
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,635
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm »
Was listening to the radio yesterday to an "expert" who said all the recent polls showing a wee Trump resurgence are all Republican leaning pollsters who are trying to hijack the headlines in an attempt to paint a picture. That picture is when Trump loses, he was quietly confident Trump will lose, the clown can go back to these bs polls n claim how could he have lost as was leading in the polls. Claims of the election being stolen again will be bolstered by these polls. Pretty much all a red herring right now as the writing is on the wall for Trump
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 569
  • Igor
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 12:17:55 pm »
Saw a video compilation on Youtube posted by meidas touch yesterday.

Lord have mercy, Trump is awful. He gets worse and worse.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:08:40 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 12:19:10 am
I would argue the whole Harris campaign has been vibes over substance, but this thread is evidence that its worked pretty well so far
are you seeing any substance of any kind from Trump?

election campaigns are always a mix of vibes and substance - in her case, she needed to set the tone of her campaign early on, not jump right into policy details or attacks.  imo the evolution of her campaign has been excellent.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 01:10:17 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:31 am
As with most things in the media most (7.1m) will have watched the story but never hear the apology.

The fact is he watched the clip with Harris and she called it as being incorrect yet he continued to press on.

What a fraud.
he's one of Trump's golf buddies.  of course he's a fraud and a liar.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:08:22 am
To be fair, with her answer she gave him a swift kick in the bollocks after taking a long, long run-up. You could see how it hit him, when he was just sitting there listening with a blank stare...
:)
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,653
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 12:11:45 pm
Was listening to the radio yesterday to an "expert" who said all the recent polls showing a wee Trump resurgence are all Republican leaning pollsters who are trying to hijack the headlines in an attempt to paint a picture. That picture is when Trump loses, he was quietly confident Trump will lose, the clown can go back to these bs polls n claim how could he have lost as was leading in the polls. Claims of the election being stolen again will be bolstered by these polls. Pretty much all a red herring right now as the writing is on the wall for Trump

They are flooding the zone with polls like they did in 2022 when the red wave was being predicted. 538 and RCP averages help them do their mischief.

Everything they do is for one reason: depress Dem turnout.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 02:20:53 pm
They are flooding the zone with polls like they did in 2022 when the red wave was being predicted. 538 and RCP averages help them do their mischief.

Everything they do is for one reason: depress Dem turnout.
I think the counter-argument is equally as strong, if not stronger - polls showing the R's ahead motivates Dems to vote.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,304
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 02:41:42 pm »
I think poll quality is definitely questionable, but I don't see the flooding the zone approach.

Elissa Slotkin (the Dem candidate for Senate in Michigan) warned that Harris was underwater in Michigan as of late September.  Left-leaning folks took that as a call to action to mobilize voters, get donations up, and to get turnout up ("we're not doing well, please help").

Now we have polls that show Trump closing in, and left-leaning folks are thinking that's to demotivate turnout?

It's likely the poll quality is questionable, not that it's some GOP tactic.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,861
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 03:04:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:35:29 pm
I think the counter-argument is equally as strong, if not stronger - polls showing the R's ahead motivates Dems to vote.

There's also the danger of Rs not going to the polls, because they think they've already won and their vote isn't needed. That's especially dangerous with a candidate like Trump where there's probably a high number of Rs reluctant to vote for him, but would do so holding their noses because of the party he's running for. Good poll numbers would make it easier for them to not vote at all and hoping for a win nonetheless...
Logged

Offline Elisha S

  • talkin' 'bout my g-g-generation...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 03:44:03 pm »
Didnt Trump say he didnt need anymore votes? Said he had enough to win already. Whatever that means.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 03:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Elisha S on Today at 03:44:03 pm
Didnt Trump say he didnt need anymore votes? Said he had enough to win already. Whatever that means.

Also stated folks wont have to vote again after this election.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,130
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 03:53:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:08:40 pm
are you seeing any substance of any kind from Trump?

election campaigns are always a mix of vibes and substance - in her case, she needed to set the tone of her campaign early on, not jump right into policy details or attacks.  imo the evolution of her campaign has been excellent.

Lol. I was going to ask the same thing.

I mean, I suppose the Tramp campaign is all vibrators - so a subtle difference.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Kamala knocks it out the park on Trump's propaganda channel (also Desi Lydic is great too)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lKnnufGMI44" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lKnnufGMI44</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKnnufGMI44
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:32:28 pm
Obviously betting odds dont tell the whole story but theyve completely flipped in the last month. Harris was at 4/5 and shes out to 13/10 now and shes drifting. We need the polls to be completely wrong but I feel less confident with every passing day. She should be a mile ahead.

Interesting point on this

Quote
NEW:  @Polymarket is being manipulated!
Bets that Trump will win on have been pumped up by $30 million in bets made by 4 accounts using crypto. Experts say likely they are the same entity manipulating the market per @WSJ.

https://xcancel.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1847254235592716606?s=19

https://www.wsj.com/finance/betting-election-pro-trump-ad74aa71?st=VpvyFq&reflink=article_copyURL_share
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,204
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
Yep, I believe the actual polls generally are as close as they look, and it'll be all about turnout. But the "betting markets" are total bullshit. Take the normal market manipulation aimed at the betting itself and add the fact that Trump's perceived chances of winning directly affect the value of his DJT stock (both up and down). I wouldn't pay any attention to them at all.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,535
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 07:25:16 pm
The one consistent thing among the Kamala detractors here is a lack of evidence. Lots of negative vibes but no substantive points. Have any of you listened to her? Read about her proposals? Tell me something meaty, like what policy disagreements you have with her. Shes clearly accomplished, far more so than any of us and she has plenty of experience. So what is it?

https://kamalaharris.com/issues/

 Not one substantive response so far but I remain sunnily optimistic.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6142 on: Today at 08:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:28:35 pm
Interesting point on this

https://xcancel.com/Amy_Siskind/status/1847254235592716606?s=19

https://www.wsj.com/finance/betting-election-pro-trump-ad74aa71?st=VpvyFq&reflink=article_copyURL_share
Interesting. the money may be piling on Trump to win but the real betting info comes from the swing states betting.
I took 7/4 for Pennsylvania a few months back, price crashed to less than 4/5 but now looks a toss up. I still think it will go to Harris.
Arizona has shortened for Trump but I didn't expect Harris to win this state so no surprise. same with Florida.
Michigan is a toss up.
Wisconsin is a toss up.
Am a bit suspicious of the Georgia betting as Trumps price has shortened but no certainty.
I would put Trump at slight favourite based on the Swing state betting but I think the democrats will go all out to get voters out on the day. I wouldn't be backing Trump thinking the smart moneys on.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 08:45:29 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 08:04:40 pm
Not one substantive response so far but I remain sunnily optimistic.

A lot of it's just perception, you're going to be asking for peer reviewed studies and backup documentation and I can't be arsed

The idea that someone would cast a vote for the party they want to win, while not being fully enthused by the candidate at the top of the ticket, is apparently a mind-blowing concept that you lot can't fathom

Also the fact that someone might not be fully enthused with one candidate doesn't mean that they think the other candidate is better in any way shape or form. That also seems to be a sticking point for some of you
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,130
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 08:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:45:29 pm
A lot of it's just perception, you're going to be asking for peer reviewed studies and backup documentation and I can't be arsed

The idea that someone would cast a vote for the party they want to win, while not being fully enthused by the candidate at the top of the ticket, is apparently a mind-blowing concept that you lot can't fathom

Also the fact that someone might not be fully enthused with one candidate doesn't mean that they think the other candidate is better in any way shape or form. That also seems to be a sticking point for some of you

Good response. Well thought out, with reasoned points definitely backing up your premise. Top notch, even.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:45:29 pm
A lot of it's just perception, you're going to be asking for peer reviewed studies and backup documentation and I can't be arsed

Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:56:35 pm
Good response. Well thought out, with reasoned points definitely backing up your premise. Top notch, even.


huh?

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,130
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:35:07 pm

huh?



Exactly. Your original vibes premise made no sense either.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 09:39:27 pm »
Alright fine here you go. These are my opinions and why I'm not enthused with her.

Bad first impression. Back in 2019 when I was well into this stuff, I used to listen to NPR while driving and heeard an interview with her. I thought she sounded like a rambling idiot. One thing she said stuck out, she was saying how struggling families can be totally thrown into chaos by an unexpected expense of $400. Right, I thought, I agree. She then says - and you know what costs $400? A new set of tires. That's why as president, I'm going to prioritize infrastructure and fix our nations roads! I thought it was laughably dumb for numerous reasons.

Her record as DA. Go ahead and look into the controversies, fighting to keep people in prison, including some guy who should have been exonerated. Can't remember the details but they are out there. She got a lot of flak as being a phony from the far left becuase of it. I'm not going to harp on it too much as I get that you can make any judge or DA look bad if you pick the right cases.

One thing that she did as DA that stands out as a grandstanding, political 'look at me' move was the prosecution of backpage. It made for great headlines but is widely thought of as making the situation worse for working girls

The 2019 campaign in general. (Didn't someone say she wasn't angling to be president, what was all that in 2019 about then? Anyway I digress) The campaign was a joke, she crashed out early with less than 3% of the vote and wasn't even winning in her own state. She was widely mocked about her flip-flopping answers on single-payer healthcare. She tried to paint herself as a weed-smoking liberal defund the policer. Now she's back to being a hard-on-crime former DA.

The fact that she played the race card on Biden in the primary debates. I thought this was a really cynical and dishonest move and I hated it. Really rubbed me the wrong way. But it worked and she got the VP slot because of it imo

As VP - lots of leaks came out in the first couple of years about her being useless. Biden's staffers thought she was terrible. Biden had to come in to take over negotiations with some committee or other because she wasn't up to it. Plenty got written about this, Biden had to demand the leaks stop. No memory of this, anyone? Lowest approval rating for a VP in history. No real achievments to speak of (granted, VP doesn't usually, and she didn't have tasks that were easy to wrap up but still). Disastrous interview with Lester Holt.

Past Dem leaders have been Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Obama, Hillary, Biden. I don't think she stacks up well against any of them at all. These are the comparisons I'm looking at, not Trump.

I think if there had been a legitimate primary, starting with a level playing field, that there's a very very good chance she would not have won it.

General feeling that she is a phony with no strong positions other than abortion and will go whichever way the wind is blowing at a given moment. I didn't look at those aforementioned Dem leaders as phonies. Just my perception though, not something that can be empirically proven.

I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,210
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
To be brutally honest I REALLY hope she wins, and she has much more of a chance than Biden would have done for sure, but I also don't think she would have won an open Dem Primary this time around either.
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,415
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 09:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:39:27 pm


All valid. She's still the best chance we have at beating the orange rapist, however she got there doesn't matter. We should all get behind her.

At this stage it is completely binary, Trump Vs Harris. If those are the biggest criticisms you can aim her way, then we can all agree it's lightyears better than a list of Trump's biggest criticisms.

Nobody's saying you have to like her or even want her in charge, just get behind her, as the alternative is so so so much worse. As I'm sure you're aware.

Can we not just live in hope for the next few weeks? enjoy every positive and ignore every negative? If that twat and the puppet masters who put him there win, we may not get to celebrate again for a long long time.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:39:27 pm
I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?

?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 10:07:05 pm
?

Standard playground taunt aimed at people continually saying how great someone is. File under humour.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 10:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:39:27 pm
Alright fine here you go. These are my opinions and why I'm not enthused with her.

Bad first impression. Back in 2019 when I was well into this stuff, I used to listen to NPR while driving and heeard an interview with her. I thought she sounded like a rambling idiot. One thing she said stuck out, she was saying how struggling families can be totally thrown into chaos by an unexpected expense of $400. Right, I thought, I agree. She then says - and you know what costs $400? A new set of tires. That's why as president, I'm going to prioritize infrastructure and fix our nations roads! I thought it was laughably dumb for numerous reasons.

Her record as DA. Go ahead and look into the controversies, fighting to keep people in prison, including some guy who should have been exonerated. Can't remember the details but they are out there. She got a lot of flak as being a phony from the far left becuase of it. I'm not going to harp on it too much as I get that you can make any judge or DA look bad if you pick the right cases.

One thing that she did as DA that stands out as a grandstanding, political 'look at me' move was the prosecution of backpage. It made for great headlines but is widely thought of as making the situation worse for working girls

The 2019 campaign in general. (Didn't someone say she wasn't angling to be president, what was all that in 2019 about then? Anyway I digress) The campaign was a joke, she crashed out early with less than 3% of the vote and wasn't even winning in her own state. She was widely mocked about her flip-flopping answers on single-payer healthcare. She tried to paint herself as a weed-smoking liberal defund the policer. Now she's back to being a hard-on-crime former DA.

The fact that she played the race card on Biden in the primary debates. I thought this was a really cynical and dishonest move and I hated it. Really rubbed me the wrong way. But it worked and she got the VP slot because of it imo

As VP - lots of leaks came out in the first couple of years about her being useless. Biden's staffers thought she was terrible. Biden had to come in to take over negotiations with some committee or other because she wasn't up to it. Plenty got written about this, Biden had to demand the leaks stop. No memory of this, anyone? Lowest approval rating for a VP in history. No real achievments to speak of (granted, VP doesn't usually, and she didn't have tasks that were easy to wrap up but still). Disastrous interview with Lester Holt.

Past Dem leaders have been Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Obama, Hillary, Biden. I don't think she stacks up well against any of them at all. These are the comparisons I'm looking at, not Trump.

I think if there had been a legitimate primary, starting with a level playing field, that there's a very very good chance she would not have won it.

General feeling that she is a phony with no strong positions other than abortion and will go whichever way the wind is blowing at a given moment. I didn't look at those aforementioned Dem leaders as phonies. Just my perception though, not something that can be empirically proven.

I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?
I think that's the problem the US has right now. many still can't see this isn't really about party politics or policys.
Ive had a few arguments with Trump supporters, I always refuse to argue about his policys. I could win the argument but it would still take the argument back to everyday politics which I think is the wrong way to judge in this election. it's about him being unfit to be president and all the reasons why he is unfit to be President.
 I don't think many on here would be that arsed if this was a normal Presidential election, they would root for someone sure but they wouldn't be that worried about who won. I think the majority oppose Trump because they see the danger Trump brings.
People have judged past populist leaders like Trump on policys. obviously Hitler comes to mind. many people ignored his views and rants as they saw him as someone who created jobs etc. maybe the people who don't see the danger Trump brings should also heed the warnings.

Harris does not pose any danger to the US, she may not even turn out to be a fantastic president but she is the only person who can stop Trump now.
If she wins and somehow the US goes back to some normality then I wouldn't be that bothered who won the following election.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:27:07 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 10:18:32 pm
Standard playground taunt aimed at people continually saying how great someone is. File under humour.

Your posts come across as condescending.  You seem to have created a  reality where people are massively enamoured with her. Almost like the Trump cult.
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,130
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 10:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra link=topic=346755.msg19665323#

General feeling that she is a phony with no strong positions other than abortion and will go whichever way the wind is blowing at a given moment. I didn't look at those aforementioned Dem leaders as phonies. Just my perception though, not something that can be empirically proven.

I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?

Those are at least points. None enough to concern me to say that it's worse than Trump in any aspect at all.

Also my wife wouldn't be thrilled if I tried to marry someone else. Well I don't think so, anyway.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 11:10:05 pm »
Kamala is like a tourniquet around the leg of a poisoned America. She may not be able to fix the ills of a  polarised people, but she may be able to hold back the poison from infecting the whole of the US and possibly the world until someone can.

Trump is the knife thats going to sever the femoral artery thinking it will save the body.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:15:38 pm by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 11:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 09:39:27 pm
.
I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?

:D would if I could mate, she's pretty hot for a 60yo
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,843
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 11:21:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:10:05 pm
.

Trump is the knife thats going to sever the femoral artery thinking it will save the body.


He's not interested in saving the body, he just wants to harvest the organs
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • Red since '64
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6158 on: Today at 11:25:49 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:25:48 pm
Your posts come across as condescending.  You seem to have created a  reality where people are massively enamoured with her. Almost like the Trump cult.
The actual reality is that people are enamoured with the thought/hope that she might beat the fascist, rapist crook.  By comparison she's an amazing human being.

Well quite. I resigned my membership of the Labour Party 9 months after Corbyn took charge - hed brought in known Trotskyites, anti-USA Moscow sympathisers, oddballs and former Communist Party members and appointed them to key Party roles. When it came to the G.E, I voted Labour, because the alternative was unthinkable. If you believe that the U.S is now facing a similar Hobsons Choice there are valid reasons to be lukewarm at best. But as others have rightly opined, a vote for Kamala is a vote to keep Trump out of the White House - its really as straightforward as that.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 