Alright fine here you go. These are my opinions and why I'm not enthused with her.



Bad first impression. Back in 2019 when I was well into this stuff, I used to listen to NPR while driving and heeard an interview with her. I thought she sounded like a rambling idiot. One thing she said stuck out, she was saying how struggling families can be totally thrown into chaos by an unexpected expense of $400. Right, I thought, I agree. She then says - and you know what costs $400? A new set of tires. That's why as president, I'm going to prioritize infrastructure and fix our nations roads! I thought it was laughably dumb for numerous reasons.



Her record as DA. Go ahead and look into the controversies, fighting to keep people in prison, including some guy who should have been exonerated. Can't remember the details but they are out there. She got a lot of flak as being a phony from the far left becuase of it. I'm not going to harp on it too much as I get that you can make any judge or DA look bad if you pick the right cases.



One thing that she did as DA that stands out as a grandstanding, political 'look at me' move was the prosecution of backpage. It made for great headlines but is widely thought of as making the situation worse for working girls



The 2019 campaign in general. (Didn't someone say she wasn't angling to be president, what was all that in 2019 about then? Anyway I digress) The campaign was a joke, she crashed out early with less than 3% of the vote and wasn't even winning in her own state. She was widely mocked about her flip-flopping answers on single-payer healthcare. She tried to paint herself as a weed-smoking liberal defund the policer. Now she's back to being a hard-on-crime former DA.



The fact that she played the race card on Biden in the primary debates. I thought this was a really cynical and dishonest move and I hated it. Really rubbed me the wrong way. But it worked and she got the VP slot because of it imo



As VP - lots of leaks came out in the first couple of years about her being useless. Biden's staffers thought she was terrible. Biden had to come in to take over negotiations with some committee or other because she wasn't up to it. Plenty got written about this, Biden had to demand the leaks stop. No memory of this, anyone? Lowest approval rating for a VP in history. No real achievments to speak of (granted, VP doesn't usually, and she didn't have tasks that were easy to wrap up but still). Disastrous interview with Lester Holt.



Past Dem leaders have been Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Obama, Hillary, Biden. I don't think she stacks up well against any of them at all. These are the comparisons I'm looking at, not Trump.



I think if there had been a legitimate primary, starting with a level playing field, that there's a very very good chance she would not have won it.



General feeling that she is a phony with no strong positions other than abortion and will go whichever way the wind is blowing at a given moment. I didn't look at those aforementioned Dem leaders as phonies. Just my perception though, not something that can be empirically proven.



I'll just wrap this up by saying, if you like her so much why don't you marry her?