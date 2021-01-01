« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 454065 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 01:17:47 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm
What's your call on the winner, skipper?

Based on all the info and patterns you have seen / are seeing over years really, you're probably the best guy on the board to offer a guess.

Just curious.



Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!  ;D

I still lean Harris.  Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).

Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing.  Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds.  Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:29:02 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:31:41 am
So, you're  not a fan of Harris' policy proposals? And Trumps? What is it you want to hear?

How could you not be a fan of Trump's many substantive policy proposals?

- Tariffs of constantly varying percentages that he clearly doesn't understand the first thing about
- Twelve different contradictory positions on abortion
- Using "elite ICE squads" in a massive military campaign to round up every single illegal immigrant with a gang affiliation and...send them somewhere? Imprison them? Throw them in a pit?
- No taxes on tips

Hey, there's one in there that is both sensical and not impossible to achieve!
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,892
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:39:49 am »
Thought Harris did really well in the fox news interview. As good as she could have done on that shitty  network
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 03:03:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
She also pulled 7.1m viewers for her Fox News interview while he only got 3m for his 'town hall' on the same channel.

Wow. 2.5 m is normal for them.


Another thing I forgot to mention is that she raised so much money so quickly.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:32 am by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 03:11:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm
When you put it objectively, she's a very good candidate. Smart and focused.

In defence of the "other side", the position of POTUS has - at least in living memory - been based more on archetypes and vibes than substance. The grand orator, with a clever-sounding answer to everything, projecting confidence and authority. I'm not accusing anyone of sexism here, but the archetype is built on typically masculine traits. The last two Democrat candidates have been more technocratic in style, probably more how people in the UK or Australia would want their Prime Minister to be. Expecting a POTUS to be fluent in all the minutiae of policy is perhaps missing the point. They're there to set the tone, and to conduct international diplomacy / launch missiles, and create a national image. I would of course prefer the way Harris delivers on all these fronts to the way the Dumpster would, but I suppose I can see how someone who has lived the archetypes would see her as a weak candidate, even though I think she would deliver positive outcomes. In a very shallow and deceptive way, Trump projects some of the traditional criteria for presidency, but whatever strength he has is purely malicious, and the possible outcomes of his presidency range between impotently negative and utterly catastrophic.

TL/DR: if you vote Trump, I understand why - you're a bellend.

Ya, vibes is not new. W was the guy 'you wanted to have a beer with'. He won over Gore with his 8 years being VP during the economically surging 90s.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,647
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 03:12:43 am »
Harris to a maga heckler:ºYou're in the wrong rally. You want the small one down the street".
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 