What's your call on the winner, skipper?



Based on all the info and patterns you have seen / are seeing over years really, you're probably the best guy on the board to offer a guess.



Just curious.







Appreciate the confidence in me, but I'm not so confident on a guess!I still lean Harris. Trump's unfavorability has gone down (538), and his polling has improved slightly, but 1) Harris still holds a slight advantage in key swing states (PA especially), and 2) I'm still not sure those who are warming to Trump will actually vote for him (lower propensity).Entirely possible Trump overperforms in Dem strongholds like NY and CA and shore ups margins in FL, TX, OH, etc, but that could net him nothing. Trump may be able to nab AZ, NV, and GA, but he's had to fight in NC (thanks to the awful GOP governor candidate), and Harris is still strong in the Midwest backgrounds. Harris' path seems more viable at the moment, but just barely.