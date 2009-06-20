The whole inflation thing is fascinating to me. It's obviously the #1 thing on a lot of people's minds, and if it hadn't been so bad, Trump wouldn't have a shot right now. And, objectively, it's not Biden's fault. Maybe he could have done something more to combat it policywise, but damned if I know what that is. Inflation was bad all over the world, and the US wasn't even close to the worst-affected.



The thing is, if Trump had been in Biden's shoes (and 2021-2024 had been his first term) and everything had happened exactly the same way, I think he'd still be the favorite to win. His supporters love him beyond political practicalities, and he and the right-wing media sphere would have had them convinced that it was all someone else's fault and only he had the power to fix it. Just look at what happened in Turkey; they've had much, much worse inflation than we have, and it actually is the government's fault. But Erdogan has an even stronger hold on his supporters than Trump does, along with control of most of the country's media. He pulled off exactly what I just described and was reelected.



The Dems have nothing like that kind of power or the will to use it. They could have been beating a "Trump's policies made all of this happen" drum for four years, but nope. They just hope that the average American has enough intellectual curiosity to at least...yeah, I can't even finish that sentence.