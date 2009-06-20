« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 447562 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 03:39:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.

Yeah, I too suspect this may be the case.

On the flip-side, it is hard to imagine any new enthusiasm for The Orange One, his story is tired and old now.

There is a MAGA core that are prepared to roll the dice on the old man again but I'd reckon there are some centrist Republicans who are not going to vote for Trump this time, or stay away.

The mantra is always "Do not underestimate Trump" - we mustn't do that and Harris' campaign must not do that........
they may just be a working coalition of people who will not trust this dangerous immediate future to the ageing, volatile and easily misled ball of voluminous nothingness.







Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 03:41:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.
I really hope you're right!
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 03:44:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fWWP2wglRIM?si=D9Ld0cyhXCI3nt_-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fWWP2wglRIM?si=D9Ld0cyhXCI3nt_-</a>
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Pedantic and whining.

Not a good look, imo. Hopefully, few will see.

Lose the outrage, be calm and matter of fact. Presidential.

There are many more damaging clips of his dementia. Those were crap.

Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm »
She needs a few celebs to make some short, funny, "Are you seriously thinking of electing this clown again?" themed ads.

Mock him.

It'll make him crazier.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm
She needs a few celebs to make some short, funny, "Are you seriously thinking of electing this clown again?" themed ads.

Mock him.

It'll make him crazier.

Mockery doesn't get people to the polls. It will fuel the Daily Show, SNL etc...but won't do anything but enrage his base like they did in 2016 and 2020.

Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 04:51:27 pm »
Make 'em laugh.

If a few are embarrassed, all the better.

Better than the boring shite we're all getting now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 06:43:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm
She needs a few celebs to make some short, funny, "Are you seriously thinking of electing this clown again?" themed ads.

Mock him.

It'll make him crazier.

That was all done the first time around. Nothing is happening now that sways it, its a case of hoping that the voters turn out and it goes the right way.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:23:25 pm
I'm reading from the folks doing the door to doors the silent vote is not for Trump at all

Fingers crossed.
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:43:37 pm
That was all done the first time around.

Really? Biden ran adverts about Trump's cognitive decline?

Were you in the US for the last election cycle?
Offline newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 07:16:45 pm »
Trump's dance-a-thon last night has lots of people confused - including his own supporters.
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6011 on: Yesterday at 07:24:00 pm »
The place was clearing out due to the heat.  He was overseeing an orderly evac.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6012 on: Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:11:58 pm
Really? Biden ran adverts about Trump's cognitive decline?

Were you in the US for the last election cycle?

The whole are you seriously thinking of voting for this guy?. I remember one with the cast of the Avengers.
Offline jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6013 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm »
I can't say I've ever seen a political ad played for laughs over here.

By and large (hohoho) most Yanks can't laugh at themselves.

Whereas we Brits are well aware of how soft we can be.
Offline stoa

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6014 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm
I can't say I've ever seen a political ad played for laughs over here.

By and large (hohoho) most Yanks can't laugh at themselves.

Whereas we Brits are well aware of how soft we can be.

To be fair, UK politicians learn pretty early that no matter what ridicule is targetted at them, they're still better off than the person standing on the election results stage learning that they got less votes than Mad Bunny-Hat Guy from the Crazy c*nt Coalition. ;D
Offline TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6015 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm »
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6016 on: Yesterday at 11:36:51 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:24:00 pm
The place was clearing out due to the heat.  He was overseeing an orderly evac.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 12:59:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/harris-holds-steady-marginal-46-43-lead-over-trump-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2024-10-15/

I think this is very key: Some 78% of registered voters in the three-day poll - including 86% of Democrats and 81% of Republicans - said they were "completely certain" they would cast a ballot in the presidential election. The share of sure-to-vote poll respondents was up from 74% in a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted Oct. 23-27, 2020, when 74% of Democrats and 79% of Republicans said they were certain to cast ballots.

The 4% increase overall and the large increase in Democrats wanting/needing to vote is a big key - to me.

There is no one new that is voting for Trump (and I realize there is a group that says the middle east will sway them).

On the other hand - there are a lot of women that once voted for Trump that will seriously be reconsidering.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 01:07:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 03:27:26 am
Im not American but for me the one thing which he introduced which has fucked it all for me is the concept the whole fake news thing. Just loudly say something which you dont like is bollocks, no matter how much evidence there is to the contrary, and youll get enough people who want to believe what youre saying to agree with you, and you can actually win an election by doing that. The Tories have massively gotten onto that, the whole political spectrum is absolutely fucked because of it.

The climate change stuff is the perfect example of it - scientists tell people what will happen if we dont address climate change, people who dont want to believe that (or think that theres gain to be had in denying it even if they do believe it) then stage its scaremongering then the exact things which the scientists said would happen, start to happen, and then the same people that denied it accuse people of controlling the weather.

Its utterly fucked.

The term pre-dates Trump. What he did was latch onto it after he was accused of peddling fake news. It was a simple and powerful tactic by him. The term information disorder has been coined for what Trump does. Its all terribly annoying as its so effective.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 07:49:20 am »
Anyone think the massive numbers coming out to vote early in Georgia is a good indicator? I believe the Dems have a huge number of volunteers out on the streets pushing people to get out and vote.
Offline Zlen

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 08:10:07 am »
In my humble opinion, only untapped voter cluster that could flip a high turnout in Trump's favour - are angry, young male voters. So if a high turnout really ends up favouring Trump, this would really mean an unprecedented voter turnout from one of the most volatile, unreliable groups of voters. I don't think that is likely. Especially not when on the other side you have real ballot issue for so many women, who are one of the most reliable and focussed voter groups. So my money is on ladies telling Trump and Republican hordes to go fuck themselves, much more so than on Bros wanting to watch the world burn.
Online spider-neil

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
When you think about all the foot-in-mouth moments by Trump,
'she turned black'
'they're eating the dogs, they're eating the cats'

All the foot-in-mouth moments by Vance,
'childless cat ladies

It's amazing this is a close run race.
Online GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 08:22:25 am »
What the world needs is for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released on election eve, that'll suppress the incel vote just nicely
