In my humble opinion, only untapped voter cluster that could flip a high turnout in Trump's favour - are angry, young male voters. So if a high turnout really ends up favouring Trump, this would really mean an unprecedented voter turnout from one of the most volatile, unreliable groups of voters. I don't think that is likely. Especially not when on the other side you have real ballot issue for so many women, who are one of the most reliable and focussed voter groups. So my money is on ladies telling Trump and Republican hordes to go fuck themselves, much more so than on Bros wanting to watch the world burn.