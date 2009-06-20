« previous next »
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,133
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 03:39:45 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.

Yeah, I too suspect this may be the case.

On the flip-side, it is hard to imagine any new enthusiasm for The Orange One, his story is tired and old now.

There is a MAGA core that are prepared to roll the dice on the old man again but I'd reckon there are some centrist Republicans who are not going to vote for Trump this time, or stay away.

The mantra is always "Do not underestimate Trump" - we mustn't do that and Harris' campaign must not do that........
they may just be a working coalition of people who will not trust this dangerous immediate future to the ageing, volatile and easily misled ball of voluminous nothingness.







Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,546
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 03:41:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.
I really hope you're right!
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,634
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fWWP2wglRIM?si=D9Ld0cyhXCI3nt_-" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fWWP2wglRIM?si=D9Ld0cyhXCI3nt_-</a>
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 04:17:28 pm »
Pedantic and whining.

Not a good look, imo. Hopefully, few will see.

Lose the outrage, be calm and matter of fact. Presidential.

There are many more damaging clips of his dementia. Those were crap.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 04:20:21 pm »
She needs a few celebs to make some short, funny, "Are you seriously thinking of electing this clown again?" themed ads.

Mock him.

It'll make him crazier.
Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,634
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 04:44:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:20:21 pm
She needs a few celebs to make some short, funny, "Are you seriously thinking of electing this clown again?" themed ads.

Mock him.

It'll make him crazier.

Mockery doesn't get people to the polls. It will fuel the Daily Show, SNL etc...but won't do anything but enrage his base like they did in 2016 and 2020.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Make 'em laugh.

If a few are embarrassed, all the better.

Better than the boring shite we're all getting now.
