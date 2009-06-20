« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:45:28 pm
That the silent (if you can call it that) Trump vote is big?

Yep there is evidence that this was the case in 2016 and 2020.

Much was made of the polls getting those elections wrong, and they did in relation to the swing states, but the 538 average on both occasions was remarkably accurate in predicting the democrat vote. On each occasion, the poll average was within 1% of the actual vote in each of the swing states with the exception of Wisconsin. Both times the democrat candidate polled over 1% less than the 538 average on election day in Wisconsin.

Trump on the other hand polled well above his 538 average, particularly in the rust belt. Clearly, if you trust the polls, the late deciders and/or the soft vote of the minor candidates overwhelmingly broke for Trump on both occasions. Speaking to your point, the question is were they late breakers or were they lying to pollsters, and possibly to themselves, about who they intended to vote for.

I expect that it was. to a significant extent, the latter and if the shy Trumoers still exist we have every reason to be pessimistic.

Ultimately we will not know until election day.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:45:09 pm
you realize that's what a lot of the ppl behind Maga want to see happen - right?  eg Steve Bannon.

the problem is: when it gets put back together, who decides what "it" is gonna be like?

That's because 'they' believe they'll come out of the fallout on top!!

Like most mum's of my generation if I had all these dickheads in a room together they'd get a fuck off scutch after banging their heads together.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Trump wages campaign against real-time fact checks
Donald Trump and his campaign have waged an aggressive campaign against fact-checking in recent months, pushing TV networks, journalism organizations and others to abandon the practice if they hope to interact with Trump.

Trump nearly backed out of an August interview with a group of Black journalists after learning they planned to fact-check his claims. The following month, he and his allies repeatedly complained about the fact-checking that occurred during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, berating journalists and news executives in the middle of the televised debate.

And this month, Trump declined to sit down for an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes because he objected to the shows practice of fact-checking, according to the show.

Campaign advisers also expressly asked CBS News to forgo fact-checking in its vice-presidential debate with Trumps running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance  who then complained on air when a moderator corrected him.

The moves are the latest example of Trumps long-held resistance to being called to account for his falsehoods, which have formed the bedrock of his political message for years. Just in recent weeks, for example, Trump has seized on fabricated tales of migrants eating pets and Venezuelan gangs overtaking cities in pushing his anti-immigration message as he seeks a second term in office.

Lucas Graves, a journalism and mass communications professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, said that publicly chafing at fact-checking has become a form of tribalism among some Republicans.

Within the political establishment on the right, it is now considered quite legitimate  and quite legitimate to say publicly and openly  that you disapprove of fact-checking, said Lucas, author of Deciding Whats True: The Rise of Political Fact-Checking in American Journalism. He added: Precisely because of Trumps unusual relationship with the truth  even for a politician  its hardly surprising that he would object to it so volubly and so forcefully.

The Washington Post Fact Checker team tallied that by the end of Trumps presidency, he had made 30,573 false or misleading claims  an average of about 21 false, erroneous or misleading claims a day.

In August, Trump had agreed to appear at a National Association of Black Journalists gathering, where three of the groups members would interview him. But upon realizing that he would be fact-checked in real time, Trumps team said he would not be taking the stage.

NABJ President Ken Lemon described a tense scene backstage as Trumps team objected to any fact-checking of the interview, with the discussions lasting more than an hour. If you guys are going to fact-check, hes not going to take the stage, Lemon said a Trump aide told him. They were just totally insistent that he was not going to take the stage if we fact-checked.

Lemon said he spoke with three Trump aides  who at one point called to confer with someone not at the event  about their objections to fact-checking, as the audience waited.

At one point, Lemon said he became convinced Trump was ultimately going to back out of the interview over his fact-checking concerns, so Lemon prepared remarks to go out and explain the cancellation to the crowd. But in the end, Trump took part in the interview, making headlines by falsely suggesting that Harris had only recently decided to identify as Black.

It was a very revealing moment where we got to hear him answer questions, and we were shocked at what some of the answers were, Lemon said.

Trump officials blamed the delay in taking the stage on technical audio issues.

Heres the truth: President Trump initially couldnt take the stage because there were audio issues. Once the audio issues were resolved, President Trump took the stage and participated in the discussion, and the fact-checks still occurred, Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Harris, too, has taken a cautious approach to interviews, largely eschewing rigorous policy questioners for lower-stakes venues and having her advisers, at times, try to prescreen questions. Her recent blitz last week of unscripted media settings hewed to friendly questioners, including Howard Stern of Sirius XM, CBSs Late Night With Stephen Colbert and the popular Call Her Daddy podcast. During Harriss NABJ forum, the interviewers pressed less contentiously than they did with Trump, and during the ABC presidential debate with Trump, the moderators did not fact-check her in the same manner.

One Trump adviser, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe the campaigns thinking, argued that Trump is treated more harshly than others. Every candidate is opposed to fact-checking on some degree, but if youre Trump, you know they are always going to go after you harder, the adviser said.

But Harris does not misstate the truth regularly, as Trump does, and she has also not protested being fact-checked. And unlike Trump, she sat down for a wide-ranging interview with 60 Minutes that aired last week.

As part of Harriss interview, the show took the extraordinary step of explaining why it was not airing a similar segment with Trump, who had initially agreed to an interview before changing his mind.

A week ago, Trump backed out, CBS correspondent Scott Pelley explained. The campaign offered shifting explanations. First, it complained that we would fact-check the interview. We fact-check every story. Later, Trump said he needed an apology for his interview in 2020.

Pelley went on to explain that the 2020 incident for which Trump requested an apology had never occurred.

Campaign advisers acknowledged there were discussions with CBS over fact-checking, and the campaign objected to the network wanting to cut into the interview to fact-check.

The two debates  first with President Joe Biden and then with Harris after Biden dropped out  proved another point of contention. Trumps team repeatedly raised objections in negotiations that it did not want a fact-checking element during the debates, and continued to ask networks about the issue in the weeks leading up to the events, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations.

During the debate between Trump and Biden, CNN publicly stated in advance that the moderators would not fact-check, instead leaving that to the candidates.

Before the second debate, Jason Miller, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said the team was told by an ABC journalist that similarly to the CNN debate, there would be no fact checks from the moderators. However, a copy of the ABC News debate rules, obtained by The Post, did not put any limitations on fact-checking.

Nonetheless, Trump and his allies were furious with ABC for pointedly fact-checking Trump live during his debate with Harris. At one point, after Trump falsely claimed that some Democrats support executing babies after birth, moderator Linsey Davis noted, There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after its born.

At another point  after Trump repeated the false and baseless claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and eating their neighbors cats and dogs  moderator David Muir interjected to say that ABC News had reached out to the city manager, who told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.

Trumps advisers  including Chris LaCivita and Miller  erupted at ABC executives and journalists in the middle of the debate, according to the people familiar with the situation. They implored the network to stop fact-checking for the rest of the event and said it had breached its promise, and a call was even lodged to the president of ABC News by Susie Wiles, the campaigns top aide. At least one Trump adviser demanded to talk to the moderators during the debate.

The network declined to comment.

Everyone who watched the ABC debate agreed that it was a 3-on-1 fight with 2 moderators who wrongly fact-checked President Trump multiple times, but did not fact check Kamala Harris ONCE, even though she spewed multiple lies on the debate stage, Leavitt said in her statement. The ABC debate was widely viewed as one of the worst moderated debates in history, yet President Trump still won.

Harris spokesman Kevin Munoz responded: You have to lie to be fact-checked, and only one person on that stage was telling lie after lie.

By the time Vance was preparing for a CBS debate with Harriss running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the issue of fact-checking was ever-present. During Vances debate preparations, Trump advisers had former Fox News contributor Monica Crowley play the role of a fact-checking journalist, according to people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe deliberations.

In meetings with network executives, Vances team insisted there would be no fact-checking, and CBS officials said they did not expect moderators to jump in and correct candidates, leaving it up to the candidates themselves, the people said.

However, at one point, moderator Margaret Brennan corrected a comment Vance had made about the illegal immigrants that he claimed where overwhelming Springfield, Ohio, noting that the citys large population of Haitian immigrants in fact have legal status  temporary protected status.

Margaret, the rules were that you guys werent going to fact-check, Vance said. Behind the scenes, his team also raised strenuous objections with the network, arguing that such a moment was not supposed to have occurred. CBS declined to comment.

The exchange was brief, but by then, the Trump-Vance tickets desire to eschew fact-checking had so penetrated the public consciousness that Saturday Night Live poked fun at it in its next episode, when Bowen Yang, playing Vance, uttered a series of falsehoods while repeatedly muttering for the moderators not to check his facts.

You know, Nora, its rich to say that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy when he peacefully gave over power  we said no fact-checking  and willingly, and willingly  dont check that  got on his plane without incident  dont  right after saving Obamacare  dont check that, Yang-as-Vance said as the audience laughed.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-wages-campaign-against-real-time-fact-checks/ar-AA1se8Ec?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=811e21ba757c4cf19d1ee73511409cf3&ei=17
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.

And Clinton lost and Biden won. In other words the polls mean fuck all.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
I keep going back to the fact both Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020 were well ahead in the polls at this stage of the election run in and now it is neck and neck. Harris and Walz need to get the finger out or they are royally fcuked.

2024 is not the same. Harris is polling +19% better than Biden in College educated whites. The Dems are polling high in the suburbs. That is a different ballgame. They are much more reliable voters than 23 year old males. She killing him with young women who are going to be much more reliable.

She's trolling him now. He bitched about his softball Fox interview from Sunday...she just announced she is going on Fox Wednesday.

He's going full MAGA these days...

To quote Tropic Thunder, "Never go full MAGA"...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I love the new articles about Harris losing support in the Muslim community in Michigan as though the media hasn't been beating that drum for months already. We know. And part of me is totally on the side of anyone who wants to send that particular message by not voting, despite how much worse the alternative will be.

But for the love of fuck, the people actually switching to Trump? As though he wouldn't gleefully deport every non-Saudi/Emirati Muslim in the country and fully support Bibi nuking Gaza? You've just been waiting for an excuse to admit you actually like the fucker.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's been 10 years of Trump....10 fucking years of watching him lie, cheat, steal, abuse women, insult immigrants and be about as racist as they come. His presidency was a train wreck. Covid was denied at every level, as was climate change, people died on Jan 6th, Rittenhouse got away with murder and there has been very little accountability dealt out.
I think he may have just beaten people down. The non stop drivel from his mouth that has completely taken over the media 24 hours a day has taken its toll.
I speak to so many people who are just done with it all, so many have just checked out. I hope i am wrong but i think this one man has utterly fucked it up for so many people. It really does beggar belief on every level. You can add those shithouses in the republican party also...the blame lies at their feet just as much for ignoring decency and democracy and blindly backing this twat.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: nozza on Today at 02:25:57 am
It's been 10 years of Trump....10 fucking years of watching him lie, cheat, steal, abuse women, insult immigrants and be about as racist as they come. His presidency was a train wreck. Covid was denied at every level, as was climate change, people died on Jan 6th, Rittenhouse got away with murder and there has been very little accountability dealt out.
I think he may have just beaten people down. The non stop drivel from his mouth that has completely taken over the media 24 hours a day has taken its toll.
I speak to so many people who are just done with it all, so many have just checked out. I hope i am wrong but i think this one man has utterly fucked it up for so many people. It really does beggar belief on every level. You can add those shithouses in the republican party also...the blame lies at their feet just as much for ignoring decency and democracy and blindly backing this twat.

Im not American but for me the one thing which he introduced which has fucked it all for me is the concept the whole fake news thing. Just loudly say something which you dont like is bollocks, no matter how much evidence there is to the contrary, and youll get enough people who want to believe what youre saying to agree with you, and you can actually win an election by doing that. The Tories have massively gotten onto that, the whole political spectrum is absolutely fucked because of it.

The climate change stuff is the perfect example of it - scientists tell people what will happen if we dont address climate change, people who dont want to believe that (or think that theres gain to be had in denying it even if they do believe it) then stage its scaremongering then the exact things which the scientists said would happen, start to happen, and then the same people that denied it accuse people of controlling the weather.

Its utterly fucked.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
No, no, we mustn't blame Trump. We must look at ourselves and cast the blame there. It's intellectuals' fault that many people were left behind by global capitalism; blaming the billionaire whose wealth increased 100-fold over the same period is communist thinking! It's Obama's fault that people decide to be openly racist, he should have known his place! It's your fault I shot up a school, your wokism left me the young white male without a place in the world (yes I am rich and going to a top school but that's beside the point)!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 11:45:26 pm
2024 is not the same. Harris is polling +19% better than Biden in College educated whites. The Dems are polling high in the suburbs. That is a different ballgame. They are much more reliable voters than 23 year old males. She killing him with young women who are going to be much more reliable.

She's trolling him now. He bitched about his softball Fox interview from Sunday...she just announced she is going on Fox Wednesday.

He's going full MAGA these days...

To quote Tropic Thunder, "Never go full MAGA"...

I hope you are right but i fear you are wrong.

"Harris has seen her bookmaking position vanish since the start of the month. A week ago, she had a 50.1 percent chance of winning the election on the Election Betting Odds tracker. That figure is now down to 45.5 percent, while Trump now holds a 53.9 percent chance to win on November 5"

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-harris-betting-odds-election-b2629155.html
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:30:06 am
I hope you are right but i fear you are wrong.
"Harris has seen her bookmaking position vanish since the start of the month. A week ago, she had a 50.1 percent chance of winning the election on the Election Betting Odds tracker. That figure is now down to 45.5 percent, while Trump now holds a 53.9 percent chance to win on November 5"
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-harris-betting-odds-election-b2629155.html
Mate, you're bringing doom and gloom in here from an ex-Daily Mail gobshite Alex Lang.
Pack it in until the election is over please.
You may want it or just believe it, but we don't want that shit rammed in our kipper every day.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:51:58 am
Mate, you're bringing doom and gloom in here from an ex-Daily Mail gobshite Alex Lang.
Pack it in until the election is over please.
You may want it or just believe it, but we don't want that shit rammed in our kipper every day.
To be honest, I now think that the wannabe dictator is going to win as well. He 'should' be unelectable but is the favourite and nothing will change the fact that he will get enough votes to win IF the Democrats don't come out and support their candidate. With so much at stake, it seems incredible that voter apathy is a factor but it is. Hopefully, even those who aren't sold on Harris will recognise the need to keep Trump out of power. Apologies for the negativity but it's hard to be confident when Trump, who should by all rights be out of contention (and in prison), seems the more likely to win after everything he has said and done.
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:51:58 am
Mate, you're bringing doom and gloom in here from an ex-Daily Mail gobshite Alex Lang.
Pack it in until the election is over please.
You may want it or just believe it, but we don't want that shit rammed in our kipper every day.

Thanks 👍 I'll talk about it if I want
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 05:52:44 pm
I love how the news media are bored and are trying to push Dem panic buttons to get clicks.

If Arab Americans vote for Trump or the couch they are harming their own cause by aiding Trump. They are assisting the current Israel government by even threatening it. They vouced their disapproval in the primary. That was the place to do it. Then after Nov 5 is another.


They won't vote for the orange shitbag.

They just won't vote.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:37:29 am
To be honest, I now think that the wannabe dictator is going to win as well. He 'should' be unelectable but is the favourite and nothing will change the fact that he will get enough votes to win IF the Democrats don't come out and support their candidate.
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.

Wishful thinking IMO. Trump has outperformed his poll numbers in the previous 2 elections which tends to suggest there's more silent voters on Trump's side than the democrat side.

This may have something to do with the social capital loss one may experience if you have Trump sympathies within Democrat circles being higher than the social capital loss one may experience if you have democrat sympathies within Republican circles.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:02:45 am
Wishful thinking IMO. Trump has outperformed his poll numbers in the previous 2 elections which tends to suggest there's more silent voters on Trump's side than the democrat side.

Unless they have over compensated for GOP votes to prevent another mis poll like in 16 and 20.

I think they underestimated the Dems in the 22 mid terms.

Still too close to call mind you. All the close states are on a knife edge
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:30:06 am
I hope you are right but i fear you are wrong.

"Harris has seen her bookmaking position vanish since the start of the month. A week ago, she had a 50.1 percent chance of winning the election on the Election Betting Odds tracker. That figure is now down to 45.5 percent, while Trump now holds a 53.9 percent chance to win on November 5"

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-harris-betting-odds-election-b2629155.html

Betting odds mean fuck all in an election. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:30:06 am
I hope you are right but i fear you are wrong.

"Harris has seen her bookmaking position vanish since the start of the month. A week ago, she had a 50.1 percent chance of winning the election on the Election Betting Odds tracker. That figure is now down to 45.5 percent, while Trump now holds a 53.9 percent chance to win on November 5"

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-harris-betting-odds-election-b2629155.html


Who are the bookmakers? Suburban voters in 7 states? Political Science Profs? Or frustrated young men? Hmmm

Bookies odds aren't data, they are guesses in the dark. Just like in sports. Those odds change with things like debate performances. What's making them change now? 1 thing it is not...insight.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:19 am

They won't vote for the orange shitbag.

They just won't vote.



They live in America. If they don't vote the place where they live goes to hell. That is no victory at all.

100+ Dem politicians didn't show for the joint session of Congress...neither did Harris. That is a victory. Not making Trump president.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 12:54:44 pm
there is no good way to deal with it though in reality.  Put too much pressure/don't back Israel and you lose the entire Jewish vote, the media, Christians, the traditional right etc

It's probably why Harris was a bad choice, she is connected to everything biden has done and is doing. It's left open an avenue where she can be attacked.

I also fear the fact basically the more she is is talking, doing media appearances etc the more her polling is going down. People don't seem to be liking what she is saying.

She was the only choice, being so late in the game.  It was either her, or Biden.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:37:29 am
To be honest, I now think that the wannabe dictator is going to win as well. He 'should' be unelectable but is the favourite and nothing will change the fact that he will get enough votes to win IF the Democrats don't come out and support their candidate. With so much at stake, it seems incredible that voter apathy is a factor but it is. Hopefully, even those who aren't sold on Harris will recognise the need to keep Trump out of power. Apologies for the negativity but it's hard to be confident when Trump, who should by all rights be out of contention (and in prison), seems the more likely to win after everything he has said and done.

The thing is though, a lot of stuff is pointing to a big turn-out for Harris. Despite people claiming otherwise for no reason, there seems to be big enthusiasm within the party for her. They've taken in shitloads of small donations from 'normal people'. They have shitloads of volunteers doing loads of work to get the vote out. Add to that, that you have quite a lot of Republican/conservative personalities declaring that they will vote for Harris. That will encourage moderate Republicans to vote for her as well in my view, even if they don't openly declare it when polled. Another thing that shouldn't be underestimated is Trump stirring up shit in all kinds of places so even Republican mayors or Governors are forced to call him out for telling lies. Stuff like saying Aurora has been overrun by immigrants, which was denied by the Republican mayor, or him saying the Feds are doing nothing to help Hurricane victims in GOP-states, forcing their Republican Governors to tell the people that that's not true and they get all the support they want from the federal government.

I have no idea what the result of the election will be, mainly due to the stupid electoral college system, but people need to stop putting so much emphasis on negative stuff like polls or even bookies.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:37:29 am
To be honest, I now think that the wannabe dictator is going to win as well. H
that is my gut feeling as well. I just see that he is maintaining his momemtum and she has not kept up hers. I am one little perspective and I cannot wait until this is over.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:02:45 am
Wishful thinking IMO. Trump has outperformed his poll numbers in the previous 2 elections which tends to suggest there's more silent voters on Trump's side than the democrat side.
Some quite significant things have occurred since the last two elections.
The insurrection.
Roe v Wade.
A substantially diminished Trump.
Another new generation of voters.

It's closer than anybody can fathom, but lets wait and see.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It does feel that Trump has maintained his coverage (good or bad, doesn't matter) further into the run-in.  However, it's still a coin toss.

For me, it's 50/50, and very hard to predict.  We'll just have to wait for the result.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
I love the new articles about Harris losing support in the Muslim community in Michigan as though the media hasn't been beating that drum for months already. We know. And part of me is totally on the side of anyone who wants to send that particular message by not voting, despite how much worse the alternative will be.

But for the love of fuck, the people actually switching to Trump? As though he wouldn't gleefully deport every non-Saudi/Emirati Muslim in the country and fully support Bibi nuking Gaza? You've just been waiting for an excuse to admit you actually like the fucker.
so you're in favour of cutting off your nose to spite your face?

it's like that saying "Yes I voted for the Child Cannibalism Party to send a message to the opposition and teach them a lesson.  But I never thought they were gonna come and eat my kids".
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:49:48 pm
Some quite significant things have occurred since the last two elections.
The insurrection.
Roe v Wade.
A substantially diminished Trump.
Another new generation of voters.

It's closer than anybody can fathom, but lets wait and see.

I'd add the Republican primary results as well. He's hemorrhaged support from his own party across the country of which he needed to retain all of

Ive tried to make these points on here and when speaking to people but some just want to catastrophise all the time. Dont know whether its being worn down through fear or just an unwillingness to look at things clearly so they can flap constantly.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:52:48 pm
We'll just have to wait for the result.

Which will take days
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:24:57 pm
Which will take days

I reckon they won't have a decision before Thanksgiving.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:45:13 am
I disagree mate. I suspect there's a lot of silent Harris voters.
People not participating in polls.
Women not declaring that they hate the corrupt fucker and will cast their vote in private accordingly.


I desperately hope you're correct.

But I'm getting serious jitters now.


Beat this arsehole this election and that's it from him (his mental and physical decline between now and 2028 will be substantial).

The front runners to replace him from the MAGA crowd won't generate anything like the cultish devotion, and certainly wouldn't attract the sort of floating voter that the orange shitbag does. Much as I hate to say it, the orange shitbag does have charisma - something the likes of Vance & De Santis massively lack.

I think if the Repugs keep with the MAGA/culture war/oppressive Christo-fascist theme without the orange shitbag, they'll get hammered (assuming President Harris did fine over the next four years)

Their only hope would be to unearth a non-political establishment figure with a similar charisma to the orange shitbag
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
It's a toss-up, but maybe Harris has the slightest of edges for now.  But at the end of the day, it's about 7 states that will determine it all (and a few more states and districts that will determine control of Congress).

Polling has accounted for Trump (with recall vote and other tactics), so they shouldn't be undercounting his strength.  If anything, there is the chance they overestimate him since a chunk of the support for him are the low-propensity voters.

Trump has potential with apolitical, low-propensity voters (e.g. young men of color) where polling and trending favor him, but they are not a reliable voting group, so he'll have to outperform to win.  If those voters show up for him, he could nick it, but if they decide to stay home ("I don't care, they both suck."), then he's probably toast.

Democrats have become the party of the educated "elite" and have been trending towards picking up wealthier support for years and years.  On one hand, this is good for the Dems as these are high-propensity voters.  College educated women are one of the groups that is very very blue these days, and they vote at very high rates relative to the population.  On the other hand, it takes the Democratic Party (at the national level at least) further and further away from the low-propensity voters that they used to want to target.

A couple of examples:

https://www.npr.org/2024/10/10/g-s1-27633/barack-obama-kamala-harris-black-men-pennsylvania

Barack Obama on some black men being reluctant to vote for Harris:

My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said.

That lack of enthusiasm for Harris, he said, seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.

He chided voters who were voting for Trump or not casting a vote at all.

And you are thinking about sitting out? he said. Part of it makes me think  and I'm speaking to men directly  part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.

From 2020:

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/22/politics/biden-charlamagne-tha-god-you-aint-black/index.html

Charlamagne told Biden that he should come to the studio in New York City for another interview, telling the former vice president that weve got more questions.

Youve got more questions? Biden replied. Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether youre for me or Trump, then you aint black.

Charlamagne responded, It dont have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact, I want something for my community.

Take a look at my record, man! Biden shot back.

Later on Friday afternoon, Biden addressed his comments in a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce, saying, I shouldnt have been so cavalier and insisting he doesnt take black voters for granted.


Obviously, the majority of black voters will vote for Harris, but there's a weird tone about it all.  The lack of connection for younger, lower-propensity voters is there.  Older black voters are more democrat and are entrenched in the community (especially with black churches), but younger black men may be less religious and spread out from the communities they grew up in, which can and will influence their political leanings beyond their initial upbringing.  Latino and immigrant communities may be the same way.  The Republicans in Florida (Marco Rubio, Francis Suarez, Maria Salazar) are not just traditional white men.  They're immigrants or children of immigrants (Suarez's dad was a Democrat).  As Latino immigrants in some communities settle down, they're much more willing to explore different political beliefs.  Immigrants are typically turned off from the GOP rhetoric, but many are against illegal immigration (which Trump does bang on about nonstop), and once they're settled, they don't have the same immigrant experience anymore.  Miami-Dade County is 70% Latino.  If you're a second generation immigrant from Cuba, there's absolutely no inherent inclination to vote Democrat just because you're Latino.

The majority of the population in the United States (especially true among some minorities) do not have college degrees.  Currently, about 60% of incoming classes at Universities are women.  It's been that way for many years.  So you essentially have a lot of white and non-white men who are not college educated, who may not have the same experiences as their parents (especially if they're immigrants), who are concerned about their livelihoods, and are looking for a party to support them.  What they find is not to their liking.  There's a massive amount of voter apathy there.  Trump and the GOP have been pushing this group, but it doesn't mean they care about them, but they're willing to reach out.  There are communities of anti-political, anti-establishment people that are most certainly not impressed by Barack Obama telling them to "get over it" or be impressed that the fucking Cheneys endorsed Harris.  If you're a suburbanite that's been converted since 2016 (aka away from the GOP), maybe you're impressed, but a large chunk of these low propensity voters would probably be more turned off by that.

Harris has been trying to brand herself differently, away from Biden, "moving forward".  But at the end of the day, the Democrats simply don't message well for some communities that they used to be stronger in.  Trump is also a bad candidate and may not be able to inspire those voters to the polls, but he has a ceiling there.  It's just a matter of if he can reach it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:48:38 pm

I desperately hope you're correct.

But I'm getting serious jitters now.


Beat this arsehole this election and that's it from him (his mental and physical decline between now and 2028 will be substantial).

Much as I hate to say it, the orange shitbag does have charisma - something the likes of Vance & De Santis massively lack.




Charisma is in the eye of the beholder though.  IMO hes about as much charisma as a bucket of shit.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A Trump win scares the shite out of me, but you have to live in hope.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:59:16 pm
Charisma is in the eye of the beholder though.  IMO hes about as much charisma as a bucket of shit.


Annoyingly, many millions take the opposite view.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:45:15 pm
Valid warning and comments

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/10/15/politics/harris-trump-unhinged-analysis/index.html


For the first time ever she played video of Trump at her rally yesterday. Trump is in hiding and this is the only way to get it in front of people. I expect her to focus on this in the interviews at Fox and Rogan cause nobody in those audiences gets to see his state of mind on display.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:34:08 pm

Annoyingly, many millions take the opposite view.
People often mistake contrarianism for charisma these days.  Those in privileged positions spouting nonsense because they're immune to the impacts of their words (see also Musk).

"I don't care what the evidence shows or what experts in the field say, I think the opposite and I'm a billionaire so I know what I'm talking about".  Cue people swooning over the "straight talking" leader.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Soz mate, but if you've had a successful tv show based on your persona for 15 seasons, that's charisma.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:45:28 pm
That the silent (if you can call it that) Trump vote is big?

I'm reading from the folks doing the door to doors the silent vote is not for Trump at all
