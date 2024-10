@jambutty



Someone not attached to the current administration.



My choice would have been Whitmer. Harris was massively disliked and completely failed in 2020 when she ran.



The problem she has now is that she's attached to the Biden administration, and a huge number of people are not feeling good economically (even though by most metrics America is thriving). But people are not feeling the benefits.



And as much as I love walz, he literally doesn't bring any advantage to the ticket. It should have been someone from a swing state.



The democrats and anyone defending Bidens health for the past 3 years completely fucked up the process of identifying the best candidate.



Anyway fingers crossed, but it's fucking a disgrace it's even got this close. So many fuck ups and disgraceful decisions from the leadership of the democrats and the media burying bidens health, got us in the position where we are relying on a candidate that couldn't get one vote during 2020.