I usually just have a quick read in here these days and post very infrequently but got to say the pessimism surrounding Harris from some in here I find puzzling as it really does seem to be buying heavily into the lying rhetoric and distortions of the right wing media both in the USA and here. Unsurprisingly I feel the need to make a few observations on how I'm seeing things.Never before having been engaged by US politics. yet shaken to the core this past year by the shocking reality that somehow in 2024 not far off 50% of the American populace seem one way or another not only impervious to but comfortable with, nay, often in raptures with, the malevolent self serving depravity and manic disorder of Donald Trump and a prospective second Trump presidency, I have been absorbed by this US election. Since the presidential race started to accelerate just prior to Joe Biden's disastrous showing in the first debate and began to gather momentum once the Harris nomination was first muted, offering its initial crumbs of hope for the return of some sanity and perspective, I have felt compelled to tune into what is happening, such being the magnitude of what is involved..Most nights since I've spent an hour or so and often much more trawling through the myriad of mainly US formulated youtube election podcasts, polls and such like. Both left and right wing perspectives. Indeed, I doubt I've missed scarcely a beat of what's been going on, including all the ebbs and flows, all the contradictory claims and counterclaims, the constant hyperbole and all the crap and bile and the chilling barefaced lying.What has become increasingly more clear to me in this period is that whilst there are inevitably untruths and distortions from both sides of this contest to procure the most powerful position on earth, the proliferation of it from the right wing is so far off the scale and so unmistakably skewed in order to grift and to deceive the gullible as to render almost anything proffered by that side as untrustworthy, albeit at the same time seemingly so regrettably influential and impactful on so many.And yet, despite all that, during the time I've been so immersed in it all, the reassuringly sobering facts of the situation have stood in stark contrast to all the bluster.For the reality, so heartening for Democrats yet so agonising for Trump, his MAGA disciples and all those ordinary steadfast Republicans unable to reject the cult in their midst - all of whom thought their pathway to the presidency was cut and dried - is that in just a few months Kamala Harris has emerged in quite unfeasible fashion from the ashes of those dispiriting latter days of Joe Biden's candidacy to steadily winkle out a crucial if still marginal polling ascendancy over Donald Trump. If it might rank as hyperbole to claim supernova status for this remarkable post Biden transcendence, then by any political standards it has been nonetheless an awe inspiring transformation. In short, it has not only moved the goalposts of the contest but has narrowed the goal Trump is attacking.Some - certainly on here - seem dismayed that the Harris polling advantage remains marginal as the finish line approaches. Yet the massive initial polling deficit that has been clawed back since those closing Biden days surely precludes such advantage in such brief time from being any more remarkable than it already is.At the time of Biden's swansong we saw Democrats with an alarming 35% share of the polling popular vote. Trump meanwhile stood at around 48%. Moreover, Trump led comfortably in all seven crucial swing states. All told, it rendered Trump a near certainty at that point for a landslide triumph. Yet now, just three months or so later Harris is nudging the 50% popular vote mark with Trump around 3% below whilst Harris holds a marginal but crucially steady polling advantage in Nevada and all three Rust Belt swing states with the Georgia and North Carolina Sun Belt swing states neck and neck and only Arizona at this juncture polling in favour of Trump by several percentage points.So, I'm taking an optimistic view of this race. I'm bloody certain the prodigious groundwork the Harris campaign has enacted allied to the utter lunacy of Trump and his cronies dawning on more and more ordinary working class Americans will see Kamala Harris comfortably crossing that 270 seat line so that the positivity within the polling analyses in that David Pakman podcast I posted the other day which I've linked again below will surely bear out my own optimism.