Absolutely but i don't see if coming to that at all. I'm very worried about this election much more so than 16 or 20 which had Clinton and Biden way ahead in the pre election polls. Was hoping for an Obama type enthusiasm around Harris to get her over the line but it's not materialised.



Well, seriously, if you were hoping for Obama type enthusiasm you were always going to be disappointed. Obama was a once-in-two-lifetimes candidate in that regard, and the only person who could have brought anything like what he did to the table shares his last name.We went from zero chance with Biden to a 50-50 shot with Harris. The doom and gloom you feel might be justified, but it really does nobody any good. The Dems just have to keep working at getting the votes out and keeping as broad a spectrum of their own party as possible on board. (Campaigning with Liz Cheney doesn't help on that front.)Musk's Twitter really has gone mad, though. Pretty much everything on there re: the hurricane is either baldfaced Russian propaganda or baldfaced Trump propaganda. We're sending a hundred trillion dollars to Ukraine but only five small moneys to sad cute little girl and dog! Trump personally ordered Starlink units to North Carolina! If Harris does win, it's going to be massive egg on Elon's face, and we'll be lucky if he doesn't go all-in on stolen election bullshit.