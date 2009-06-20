« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5800 on: October 4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October  4, 2024, 07:14:06 am
Dana White, The Qaids, Jon Voight, 50 Cent, Rob Schneider, Russell Brand, Amber Rose.

The Hateful Eight.

I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5801 on: October 4, 2024, 11:02:04 am
Shazam (Zachary Levi) has also endorsed Donald.


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5802 on: October 4, 2024, 11:02:23 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE

Randy & Dennis

Source - https://deadline.com/gallery/donald-trump-celebrity-endorsements-kid-rock-jon-voight/los-angeles-premiere-of-reagan-arrivals/



Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5803 on: October 4, 2024, 11:17:02 am
I heard the starting line-up of the 1975 Philadelphia Flyers are Trumpers.



Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5804 on: October 4, 2024, 11:32:55 am
Rob Schneider

Once a Democrat who switched before 2016, then supported conspiracy loon RFK as he jumped down the anti-vaxxer rabbit hole, before moving back to support the orange shitbag. He's gone proper hard-right on social issues, championing anti-LGBT and anti-CRT.




SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5805 on: October 4, 2024, 12:56:51 pm
Quote from: cptrios on October  4, 2024, 12:02:44 am
Ooh, looks like the strike is ending. Scratch that one, hopefully.
not ending, just paused while the strike vote happens.  negotiators agreed a settlement but not final yet.


kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5806 on: October 4, 2024, 01:43:30 pm
Good unemployment figures released today. So thats good.


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5807 on: October 4, 2024, 02:36:43 pm
I enjoy TRIP US podcasts, particularly as the Mooch hates Trump, but they never talk highly about Harris, give her credit or express positivity about her chances of winning.
When Harris started running Katy Kay stated she talks in word salads, this was bollocks.
And in todays show they were suggesting Harris's team are not getting a policy message out sufficiently. The complete opposite to what Jon Stewart highlighted wonderfully while discrediting Trump in one of his shows this week.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HX-5jmQplIo


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5808 on: October 4, 2024, 02:39:05 pm


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5809 on: October 4, 2024, 02:41:13 pm


Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5810 on: October 4, 2024, 02:43:00 pm
Quote from: John C on October  4, 2024, 02:36:43 pm
I enjoy TRIP US podcasts, particularly as the Mooch hates Trump, but they never talk highly about Harris, give her credit or express positivity about her chances of winning.
When Harris started running Katy Kay stated she talks in word salads, this was bollocks.
And in todays show they were suggesting Harris's team are not getting a policy message out sufficiently. The complete opposite to what Jon Stewart highlighted wonderfully while discrediting Trump in one of his shows this week.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HX-5jmQplIo

Katy Kay should start every episode with:"Hello I'm Katy Kay and you're not". Can't stand her.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5811 on: October 4, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  4, 2024, 02:43:00 pm
Katy Kay should start every episode with:"Hello I'm Katy Kay and you're not". Can't stand her.
And her husband supports Everton (I'm serious).



Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5812 on: October 4, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  4, 2024, 02:44:58 pm
And her husband supports Everton (I'm serious).

She was on Morning Joe and surprisingly Joe Scarborough is a red.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5813 on: October 4, 2024, 06:02:50 pm
Quote from: Giono on October  4, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
She was on Morning Joe and surprisingly Joe Scarborough is a red.
he's a huge fan - surprised me too.

mind you for me that's his only endearing characteristic.  I cannot stand listening to his egocentric 10-minute speeches day after effing day --- hogging the camera repeatedly while he has 3 or 4 guests staring into space wondering just when TF he's gonna finally get around to ask them something.


RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5814 on: October 4, 2024, 07:09:07 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE

Kevin Nash, slightly surprisingly, is a Democrat.

On the Republican side, they have Kevin Sorbo (aka 90s Hercules), who apparently makes a living these days by posting nonsense on twitter.


Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 09:13:34 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:55:48 am
Fred Schero and Al Davis.  Original OG.'s

My father grew up in northern Canada and hockey was in his blood. Shero's Flyers were before my time. But I learned that my father sgave up watching hockey after the 75 Flyers...

What dd Al Davis do that was so terrible in Oakland?



jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 10:14:01 am
Al was connected to Allen Glick, a Vegas mobster.

Always got everything he wanted, never took no for an answer. A rough fucker.



hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 11:02:40 am
Mick Foley (former wrestler)is a Democrat.


Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 02:26:10 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:14:01 am
Al was connected to Allen Glick, a Vegas mobster.

Always got everything he wanted, never took no for an answer. A rough fucker.

Now the Raiders end up in Vegas. Quelle surprise!



jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5819 on: Today at 12:16:15 am


You didn't hear it from me.

And I was never here.



B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5820 on: Today at 01:15:21 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October  4, 2024, 10:58:46 am
I don't think Jack Quaid does tbf, although let me know if I am wrong.

Surprised a bit at 50 Cent - he seems an idiot but a relatively well meaning one

I would also add all wrestlers under the sun unless they prove otherwise, just assume they are - but the likes of Undertaker and Steve Austin and HHH are 100% MAGA - blame the CTE
50 Cent endorsed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the run-up for the 2016 U.S. presidential election.[242] He rejected an offer of $500,000 from the Trump campaign to make an appearance on the candidate's behalf.[243] However, he endorsed Donald Trump in 2020, due to his dislike of Joe Biden's tax plans.[244] A week later, he retracted his endorsement, saying on Twitter "Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him",[245] and endorsed Biden.[246]

___

Going off his Wiki, it doesn't appear he is tbf. He is a bit of a troll though so not sure you can take him seriously either way.


Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5821 on: Today at 03:01:09 am
Trump will win. It was already close but Musk has turned X into a propaganda machine. Its been obvious over the last couple of weeks that hes promoting MAGA content on everyones feed. Hes also created a page called America which is posting pro-Trump stuff, pretty deceiving.


GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5822 on: Today at 05:27:05 am
But I was told the media is extremely left biased, therefore if Trump could win in 2016 despite this total unfairness, can't Harris win despite the twatterwash?


A Complete Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5823 on: Today at 09:35:10 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:01:09 am
Trump will win. It was already close but Musk has turned X into a propaganda machine. Its been obvious over the last couple of weeks that hes promoting MAGA content on everyones feed. Hes also created a page called America which is posting pro-Trump stuff, pretty deceiving.

Harris needed to be 5-6 points ahead going into the last few weeks to stand a chance but it's neck and neck and she has failed to inspire confidence with undecided voters.



Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5824 on: Today at 10:22:39 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:01:09 am
Trump will win. It was already close but Musk has turned X into a propaganda machine. Its been obvious over the last couple of weeks that hes promoting MAGA content on everyones feed. Hes also created a page called America which is posting pro-Trump stuff, pretty deceiving.

Twitter ain't life.

Musk is supposed to be managing Trump's get-out-the-vote efforts and has hired a company to do it. Musk fired the 1st company a few weeks ago. They are doing this cause the repugs have no money and Trump nor Musk want to spend a dime of theirs.

Harris is doing it the conventional way, she has 30 field offices in Michigan alone. Those folks are making calls, knocking on doors and will turn out the vote. Because of covid last time in 2020 the Dems had no ground game.

Hopefully Musk runs his superpac like he runs twitter.

Serious question: How can Musk tweet 75 tweets in a day and still run anything in his empire?



Giono

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5825 on: Today at 10:29:50 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:35:10 am
Harris needed to be 5-6 points ahead going into the last few weeks to stand a chance but it's neck and neck and she has failed to inspire confidence with undecided voters.

Undecided voters are people who are not going to vote.

Past polls had Hillary or Biden way ahead and it was neck and neck. IE they were wrong. That meant nothing then to be ahead. What mattered was the 7 swing states and those margins are razor thin.

It is going to matter which candidate's supporters actually vote and which vote for the couch.



Timbo's Goals

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5826 on: Today at 10:45:43 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:01:09 am
Trump will win.

I think you need to avoid right wing bile Clint lad.  :)

Try a dose of David Pakman.

https://youtu.be/MsiZqsPdFm8?si=2NpFIpxQVyUBGhzk


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5827 on: Today at 10:55:31 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 09:35:10 am
Harris needed to be 5-6 points ahead going into the last few weeks to stand a chance but it's neck and neck and she has failed to inspire confidence with undecided voters.

I think a major challenge of the polls being so close is a Harris win will be questioned by Trump supporters even more.



A Complete Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5828 on: Today at 11:05:27 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:55:31 am
I think a major challenge of the polls being so close is a Harris win will be questioned by Trump supporters even more.

Absolutely but i don't see if coming to that at all. I'm very worried about this election much more so than 16 or 20 which had Clinton and Biden way ahead in the pre election polls. Was hoping for an Obama type enthusiasm around Harris to get her over the line but it's not materialised.



cptrios

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5829 on: Today at 11:35:23 am
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:05:27 am
Absolutely but i don't see if coming to that at all. I'm very worried about this election much more so than 16 or 20 which had Clinton and Biden way ahead in the pre election polls. Was hoping for an Obama type enthusiasm around Harris to get her over the line but it's not materialised.

Well, seriously, if you were hoping for Obama type enthusiasm you were always going to be disappointed. Obama was a once-in-two-lifetimes candidate in that regard, and the only person who could have brought anything like what he did to the table shares his last name.

We went from zero chance with Biden to a 50-50 shot with Harris. The doom and gloom you feel might be justified, but it really does nobody any good. The Dems just have to keep working at getting the votes out and keeping as broad a spectrum of their own party as possible on board. (Campaigning with Liz Cheney doesn't help on that front.)

Musk's Twitter really has gone mad, though. Pretty much everything on there re: the hurricane is either baldfaced Russian propaganda or baldfaced Trump propaganda. We're sending a hundred trillion dollars to Ukraine but only five small moneys to sad cute little girl and dog! Trump personally ordered Starlink units to North Carolina! If Harris does win, it's going to be massive egg on Elon's face, and we'll be lucky if he doesn't go all-in on stolen election bullshit.


Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5830 on: Today at 12:34:18 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 11:35:23 am
Well, seriously, if you were hoping for Obama type enthusiasm you were always going to be disappointed. Obama was a once-in-two-lifetimes candidate in that regard, and the only person who could have brought anything like what he did to the table shares his last name.

We went from zero chance with Biden to a 50-50 shot with Harris. The doom and gloom you feel might be justified, but it really does nobody any good. The Dems just have to keep working at getting the votes out and keeping as broad a spectrum of their own party as possible on board. (Campaigning with Liz Cheney doesn't help on that front.)

Musk's Twitter really has gone mad, though. Pretty much everything on there re: the hurricane is either baldfaced Russian propaganda or baldfaced Trump propaganda. We're sending a hundred trillion dollars to Ukraine but only five small moneys to sad cute little girl and dog! Trump personally ordered Starlink units to North Carolina! If Harris does win, it's going to be massive egg on Elon's face, and we'll be lucky if he doesn't go all-in on stolen election bullshit.

I have a feeling Musk has looked at the declining value of "X" and decided that turning it into a full on propaganda machine for the election, even if it destroys it longer term, is the best value he's going to get out of it if Donald wins.


B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5831 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm
I dont know how much value you can put in the polls especially when its so close. They were badly off last year so who knows what measures they've put in to try and compensate

I just find it so hard to believe there can be more enthusiasm for a Trump that's 4 years older and lost the last election and with all the bullshit that came with it.... But I guess that disbelief doesn't really reflect the reality of USA...


John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5832 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 10:45:43 am
I think you need to avoid right wing bile Clint lad.  :)
Indeed, some people don't half talk shite on here.


CornerFlag

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5833 on: Today at 03:24:23 pm
Anyone able to link me up with the latest polls per state? My go-to is normally the aggregator stuff on 538 but I'm struggling to read it on my phone.






WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5834 on: Today at 03:33:37 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:34:18 pm
I have a feeling Musk has looked at the declining value of "X" and decided that turning it into a full on propaganda machine for the election, even if it destroys it longer term, is the best value he's going to get out of it if Donald wins.


The Saudis bought it because it could be turned into their very own propaganda machine.



jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5835 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm
Maybe Musk is plumping for a new Cabinet position. Secretary of Technology?



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5836 on: Today at 03:48:49 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:33:37 pm

The Saudis bought it because it could be turned into their very own propaganda machine.

I'm not sure about that. It's been horribly mismanaged and Musk seems to be the erratic driving force behind all of it. I know the Saudi's love to throw money around but $40 billion just to burn it down for a single election they might not win seems a bit ridiculous. I think the Saudi's either believed Musk could really make Twitter a good investment, or they wanted to be able to influence the world in more subtle ways.


WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5837 on: Today at 04:02:38 pm
You don't think that a world wide propaganda machine is worth $40b to the Saudis ?





Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,341
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5838 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:02:38 pm
You don't think that a world wide propaganda machine is worth $40b to the Saudis ?



Not if the userbase rapidly collapses due to Musk going full mask off and running it like a dictators mouthpiece.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5839 on: Today at 07:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:20:40 pm
Not if the userbase rapidly collapses due to Musk going full mask off and running it like a dictators mouthpiece.


The running to a dictator for funds was the mask off moment, for me anyway.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
