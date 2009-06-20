« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 421240 times)

Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5760 on: October 2, 2024, 03:17:06 am »
Vance is trying to appear too clever. Walz does lack a killer instinct so far.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5761 on: October 2, 2024, 03:40:04 am »
Walz is finishing so strongly. He challenged Vance to say if Trump lost the election snd Vance refused and deflected. That was a highlight of the debate.


"the reason Pence is not up on this stage is because on Jan 6 he did the right thing"
Offline wemmick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5762 on: October 2, 2024, 04:14:43 am »
Quote from: Giono on October  2, 2024, 03:17:06 am
Vance is trying to appear too clever. Walz does lack a killer instinct so far.

Walz was playing defense mostly. He struggles with rushing answers in debates. He wasn't relaxed enough to strike a hard blow. He more or less let Vance fuck himself over. Just about every woman watching will have noted the disrespect Vance showed the moderators. I think that was a major fuck up. Women really dislike him.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5763 on: October 2, 2024, 04:27:37 am »
Not 1 question about Ukraine...
Offline John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5764 on: October 2, 2024, 08:34:35 am »
I didn't watch it but on a 11 mile bike ride this morning I listened to TRIP US and Quiet Riot podcasts reviewing it. Both very interesting. On first listening I thought Walz had fucked up based on TRIPUS, but it sounds close overall.

Both pods state Vance won on slickness etc but summarising Alex Andreou feels that Walz won every block on substance if not delivery.






Offline Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5765 on: October 2, 2024, 08:40:03 am »
Same old story. People want details from Democrats but merely fancy packaging from Republicans.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5766 on: October 2, 2024, 12:31:29 pm »
In the words of the great DJT Jr, this debate was a nothingburger.  I fell asleep at one point.

A virtual draw.  No one struck any telling blows, each was courteous and respectful to each other.  When Walz revealed that his son had witnessed violence in his school, Vance said he was unaware and offered his condolences with "Christ have mercy."

Vance was deflective.  Every answer was - Harris let in 30M illegals at the border, and why hasn't she done anything over the past 3.5 years. The obvious answer, of course, is that the VP is basically a ventriloquist's dummy for the President.

Walz seemed nervous but competent, with much more detail on policy.

Polls called it even.

Vance reminds me of Hannibal Lecter without the charm.

Offline Caligula?

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5767 on: October 2, 2024, 12:42:19 pm »
I'll be completely honest, Walz reminds me of Hillary Clinton's VP pick in 2016. The lack of excitement and enthusiasm around him is almost identical to what Tim Kaine brought to the table. That is, not much. Picking him as her running mate could end up being a very, very bad decision on Kamala's part.
Offline Corkboy

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5768 on: October 2, 2024, 12:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October  2, 2024, 12:42:19 pm
I'll be completely honest, Walz reminds me of Hillary Clinton's VP pick in 2016. The lack of excitement and enthusiasm around him is almost identical to what Tim Kaine brought to the table. That is, not much. Picking him as her running mate could end up being a very, very bad decision on Kamala's part.

He is literally the most popular candidate on either ticket.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5769 on: October 2, 2024, 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October  2, 2024, 12:42:19 pm
I'll be completely honest, Walz reminds me of Hillary Clinton's VP pick in 2016. The lack of excitement and enthusiasm around him is almost identical to what Tim Kaine brought to the table. That is, not much. Picking him as her running mate could end up being a very, very bad decision on Kamala's part.

What a strange take. He's almot the complete opposite of Tim Kaine.
Offline thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5770 on: October 2, 2024, 01:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October  2, 2024, 12:42:19 pm
I'll be completely honest, Walz reminds me of Hillary Clinton's VP pick in 2016. The lack of excitement and enthusiasm around him is almost identical to what Tim Kaine brought to the table. That is, not much. Picking him as her running mate could end up being a very, very bad decision on Kamala's part.

eh?!?
Offline SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5771 on: October 2, 2024, 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on October  2, 2024, 03:04:58 am
VP debate is going almost exactly as I thought it would. Walz started nervous, then found his groove, and has had some strong and not-so-strong responses. Vance is lying nonstop in a much slicker way than his boss, and is coming off a bit less like a sociopath than usual. He's also talking about Harris as though she's the president, and I really, really wish Walz would hit him with something like "Are you sure you understand the job you're applying for?"

I'm sure this will be rated as a 'win' for Vance, but unless something big changes it won't be the kind of win that actually affects anyone's choice. And if enough people call him out on, again, the literally constant lying, that'll be nice.

that was his strategy - trying to convince ppl who've only heard the headlines about him that he's really a normal guy.  seems like he may have accomplished that.

I'm sure this will be rated as a 'win' for Vance - not really.  post-debate polls show Waltz's likeability went up 13 points to 50-something. and even though yeah Vance's went up he is at 41 Likeable vs 45 unlikeable*

* can't recall exact numbers
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5772 on: October 2, 2024, 01:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on October  2, 2024, 12:42:19 pm
I'll be completely honest, Walz reminds me of Hillary Clinton's VP pick in 2016. The lack of excitement and enthusiasm around him is almost identical to what Tim Kaine brought to the table. That is, not much. Picking him as her running mate could end up being a very, very bad decision on Kamala's part.

Caine was America's step dad.
Walz is America's dad.

Huge difference mate.
Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5773 on: October 2, 2024, 02:55:16 pm »
The same lack of excitement and enthusiasm as Kaine? No way. Kaine was a total non-entity. All of the Dems I know, who run a pretty wide spectrum, love the guy. Even my uncle, who's an old-school Reagan Republican hold-your-nose-and-vote-for-Trump type, likes him a lot more than Vance. And l think Walz really came off like a normal, relatable human being last night, as evidenced by what seems to be a bigger bump in post-debate favorability than Vance.

I just don't think there were any VP options clearly better than Walz, whether or not he was necessarily the best choice. Shapiro would have given you a more dominant debate performance and better media handling, but potentially turned off a chunk of the left wing of the party for several reasons (not even including a certain country). Walz's effect on Dem turnout/support is nothing but positive, even if his appeal to independents is possibly lower than Shapiro's.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5774 on: October 2, 2024, 06:32:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on October  2, 2024, 01:23:08 pm
eh?!?

That was my take too, eh.

Caine was a total dud.

Walz is so genuine and has done some wonderful stuff in Minnesota. He was able to pull up real examples like Minneapolis' success at building housing and lowering rents, maternity benefits that are really pro-life and business friendly.


Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5775 on: October 2, 2024, 06:38:54 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on October  2, 2024, 02:55:16 pm
The same lack of excitement and enthusiasm as Kaine? No way. Kaine was a total non-entity. All of the Dems I know, who run a pretty wide spectrum, love the guy. Even my uncle, who's an old-school Reagan Republican hold-your-nose-and-vote-for-Trump type, likes him a lot more than Vance. And l think Walz really came off like a normal, relatable human being last night, as evidenced by what seems to be a bigger bump in post-debate favorability than Vance.

I just don't think there were any VP options clearly better than Walz, whether or not he was necessarily the best choice. Shapiro would have given you a more dominant debate performance and better media handling, but potentially turned off a chunk of the left wing of the party for several reasons (not even including a certain country). Walz's effect on Dem turnout/support is nothing but positive, even if his appeal to independents is possibly lower than Shapiro's.

A Vance v Shapiro event would have been 2 guys running for President...in 2028.

Walz is a massive foil to Vance's aloofness, meanness and chameleonic behaviour.
Offline skipper757

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5776 on: October 2, 2024, 07:58:34 pm »
Kaine was a great pick if Hillary recognized the right swing states (she carried VA with ease).  It was a safe pick to ensure a swing state win.

But her mistake was underestimating the Midwest, and the need to appeal to voters there.  Kaine was the correct pick if you thought you were winning those.  But as it turned out, she was already starting to lose PA, WI, and PA, and Kaine wasn't going to help her.

Walz is the Midwest pick, so Kamala has essentially bet on carrying those states (Sun Belt states trending away be damned), which is all she needs.  Likeability doesn't matter nearly as much for VPs.  Kaine's popularity was probably way higher than Clinton, Trump, or Pence (hence why he's favorite to win his 4th statewide election in a purple-ish state), but Hillary misread the map.  It's why so many were banging the Shapiro drum for Kamala.  May be less appealing overall, but if you think PA is the decisive state, you pick him.  Kamala decided to broaden the appeal more with Walz, so if she still carries PA and the upper midwest states, then that's a win.  But if she loses PA narrowly and that's why Trump wins, the political hindsight brigade will be eviscerating the pick (should've been Shapiro) for years to come.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5777 on: Yesterday at 09:20:17 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on October  2, 2024, 07:58:34 pm
Kaine was a great pick if Hillary recognized the right swing states (she carried VA with ease).  It was a safe pick to ensure a swing state win.

But her mistake was underestimating the Midwest, and the need to appeal to voters there.  Kaine was the correct pick if you thought you were winning those.  But as it turned out, she was already starting to lose PA, WI, and PA, and Kaine wasn't going to help her.

Walz is the Midwest pick, so Kamala has essentially bet on carrying those states (Sun Belt states trending away be damned), which is all she needs.  Likeability doesn't matter nearly as much for VPs.  Kaine's popularity was probably way higher than Clinton, Trump, or Pence (hence why he's favorite to win his 4th statewide election in a purple-ish state), but Hillary misread the map.  It's why so many were banging the Shapiro drum for Kamala.  May be less appealing overall, but if you think PA is the decisive state, you pick him.  Kamala decided to broaden the appeal more with Walz, so if she still carries PA and the upper midwest states, then that's a win.  But if she loses PA narrowly and that's why Trump wins, the political hindsight brigade will be eviscerating the pick (should've been Shapiro) for years to come.

Fantastically well said and one of the reasons I wanted us to have Shapiro as VP. It's not that I don't like Walz, but I always thought Shapiro would be the better option but we shall see.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5778 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 am »
Walz works better with a crowd, Vance doesn't. A debate without an audience was always going to work in Vance's favour on the night, but it seems the post debate fact checking is working against him. I don't think it has moved tge needle much in anybody's favour.
Offline courty61

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 10:54:53 am »
Harris has creeped back up to 58% with 538.

But Trump has just become slight favourite on Betfair.

Have a really bad feeling about this. Just feel like he could pull off one of those close races and just get over the line.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 11:03:04 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
Harris has creeped back up to 58% with 538.

But Trump has just become slight favourite on Betfair.

Have a really bad feeling about this. Just feel like he could pull off one of those close races and just get over the line.

Hes not gonna win the popular vote. If he becomes president itll be through the racist Electoral College and the dark arts.
Offline Ray K

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5781 on: Yesterday at 11:44:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:59:30 am
Walz works better with a crowd, Vance doesn't. A debate without an audience was always going to work in Vance's favour on the night, but it seems the post debate fact checking is working against him. I don't think it has moved tge needle much in anybody's favour.
Veep debates never do.  The most famous VP debate win ('Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy') didn't move the needle a jot.

Walz is better on the campaign stump working a crowd, doing TV interviews with local stations in the battleground states and connecting with people. Shapiro is probably better in the big set-piece speeches in front of a national audience, but on a debate with Vance it would just look like two polished venture-capitalist politicians debating how big a slice of the cake their Wall St buddies should get.

In short, to quote the West Wing, the Harris campaign should just Let Walz be Walz and lean into his everyman, hunting, teachng, family man schtick.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5782 on: Yesterday at 12:21:35 pm »
The VP debate was apparently one of the least watched in recent history.  Far less than the 2020 debate.  All that debate was good for was so that political talking heads had something to discuss and for soundbites that will be made into ads going forward.  Harris campaign already has an ad about about Vance's non answer on whether or not Trump lost the 2020 election. 
Offline Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5783 on: Yesterday at 01:08:48 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
Harris has creeped back up to 58% with 538.

But Trump has just become slight favourite on Betfair.

Have a really bad feeling about this. Just feel like he could pull off one of those close races and just get over the line.

Everyone is fucking hedging, which could well become a self fulfilling prophecy. Very few, if any, are prepared to call it one way or another.
Offline John C

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5784 on: Yesterday at 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 10:54:53 am
Harris has creeped back up to 58% with 538.
But Trump has just become slight favourite on Betfair.
Have a really bad feeling about this. Just feel like he could pull off one of those close races and just get over the line.
Trump has a ceiling (of shitbags) which was probably lowered since 2020.
Harris is escalating very steadily and will collect the undecided and a few fibbing-Trump voters, who won't admit to hating him now, along the way.

Have faith in a petrifying early November resulting in an extremely tight victory for Kamala.
Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5785 on: Yesterday at 11:02:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:13:02 pm
Trump has a ceiling (of shitbags) which was probably lowered since 2020.
Harris is escalating very steadily and will collect the undecided and a few fibbing-Trump voters, who won't admit to hating him now, along the way.

Have faith in a petrifying early November resulting in an extremely tight victory for Kamala.

Everything is conspiring against her right now, though. The Middle East, the port strikes, the hurricane. The hurricane maybe doesn't hurt much, since the only person actually claiming the administration is doing a bad job is Trump himself, but it doesn't help either and the voter turnout repercussions could go either way. The port strikes can be played well, since both candidates are supporting the union and the media has everyone primed to see any upcoming price increases as a result of that rather than some nebulous force that Trump can assign to Biden/Harris. Trump could easily turn it against them, too.  I won't go into the Middle East, but I can't see that doing anything but helping Trump. Sigh.
Offline Ray K

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5786 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 pm »
Online kavah

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5787 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm »
Liz Cheney with Kamala in Wisconsin (any minute should be on CNN), hopefully she persuades women to vote Waltz Harris
Offline cptrios

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 12:02:44 am »
Ooh, looks like the strike is ending. Scratch that one, hopefully.
Offline Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 01:02:15 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:02:44 am
Ooh, looks like the strike is ending. Scratch that one, hopefully.

Trump's having a bad couple of days.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 02:56:55 am »
New Harris slogan:

Make billionaires pay their share.
Online jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 03:08:22 am »
The Independent
Bruce Springsteen labels Trump a 'flagrant, toxic narcissist'

Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, adding that her rival Donald Trumps disdain for the Constitution should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.

The Born in the USA singer, 75, is a longtime Democrat who also backed Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, Springsteen said: Hi, Im Bruce Springsteen. Friends, fans and the press have asked me who Im supporting in this most important of elections.

And with full knowledge that my opinion is no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, heres my answer: Im supporting Kamala Harris for president, and Tim Walz for vice-president, and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance. Heres why: We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nations history.

Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment. It doesnt have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.

Now, that will take time, hard work and intelligence, faith and woman and men with the national good guiding their hearts.

America is the most powerful nation on Earth, not just because of our overwhelming military strength or economic power, but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in: Freedom, social justice, equal opportunity. The right to be in love with who you want. These are the things that make America great.

Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.

He doesnt understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few, like me, on top. Thats the vision of America Ive been consistently writing about for 55 years.

He concluded: Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, Ive only got one vote, and its one of the most precious possessions that I have. Thats why come November 5 Ill be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening.

Taylor Swift made headlines by also endorsing Harris earlier this year, although pollsters have since argued that Robert F Kennedy Jr endorsing Trump did more to sway voters.

Following this weeks vice presidential debate, viewers were not won over by either candidates performance  though JD Vance exceeded expectations, scraping ahead of Tim Walz.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bruce-springsteen-endorses-kamala-harris-while-eviscerating-dangerous-trump/ar-AA1rF8zy?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=1c9eb32694ed46edaa8331a239c94f83&ei=34
