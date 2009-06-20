The IndependentBruce Springsteen labels Trump a 'flagrant, toxic narcissist'Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, adding that her rival Donald Trumps disdain for the Constitution should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.The Born in the USA singer, 75, is a longtime Democrat who also backed Joe Biden and Barack Obama.Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account, Springsteen said: Hi, Im Bruce Springsteen. Friends, fans and the press have asked me who Im supporting in this most important of elections.And with full knowledge that my opinion is no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, heres my answer: Im supporting Kamala Harris for president, and Tim Walz for vice-president, and opposing Donald Trump and JD Vance. Heres why: We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nations history.Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment. It doesnt have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.Now, that will take time, hard work and intelligence, faith and woman and men with the national good guiding their hearts.America is the most powerful nation on Earth, not just because of our overwhelming military strength or economic power, but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in: Freedom, social justice, equal opportunity. The right to be in love with who you want. These are the things that make America great.Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.He doesnt understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few, like me, on top. Thats the vision of America Ive been consistently writing about for 55 years.He concluded: Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, Ive only got one vote, and its one of the most precious possessions that I have. Thats why come November 5 Ill be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening.Taylor Swift made headlines by also endorsing Harris earlier this year, although pollsters have since argued that Robert F Kennedy Jr endorsing Trump did more to sway voters.Following this weeks vice presidential debate, viewers were not won over by either candidates performance  though JD Vance exceeded expectations, scraping ahead of Tim Walz.