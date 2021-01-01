« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 416368 times)

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 03:17:06 am »
Vance is trying to appear too clever. Walz does lack a killer instinct so far.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 03:40:04 am »
Walz is finishing so strongly. He challenged Vance to say if Trump lost the election snd Vance refused and deflected. That was a highlight of the debate.


"the reason Pence is not up on this stage is because on Jan 6 he did the right thing"
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:51 am by Giono »
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 