Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Vote Harris-Walz
« previous
next »
Pages:
1
...
140
141
142
143
144
[
145
]
Author
Topic: Vote Harris-Walz (Read 416367 times)
Giono
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,553
And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
«
Reply #5760 on:
Today
at 03:17:06 am
Vance is trying to appear too clever. Walz does lack a killer instinct so far.
Giono
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,553
And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
«
Reply #5761 on:
Today
at 03:40:04 am
Walz is finishing so strongly. He challenged Vance to say if Trump lost the election snd Vance refused and deflected. That was a highlight of the debate.
"the reason Pence is not up on this stage is because on Jan 6 he did the right thing"
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:41:51 am by Giono
»
Pages:
1
...
140
141
142
143
144
[
145
]
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Vote Harris-Walz
