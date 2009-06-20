« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 415252 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,591
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm »
The NYT consolidated poll of all recent polls:

AZ - Trump +2
GA - Trump +1
MI - Harris +1
NC - Trump +<1
NV - Harris +1
PA - Harris +<1
WI - Harris +1


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/us/elections/polls-president.html


Squeaky!   :(

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5721 on: Yesterday at 02:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm
The NYT consolidated poll of all recent polls:

AZ - Trump +2
GA - Trump +1
MI - Harris +1
NC - Trump +<1
NV - Harris +1
PA - Harris +<1
WI - Harris +1


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/us/elections/polls-president.html


Squeaky!   :(
How many of those swing states would either party need to win to get the overall win (assuming the rest vote as expected)?
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,263
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5722 on: Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm »

As the 2024 election enters its home straight, a Republican group is ramping up its attacks on GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump with a $15 million ad campaign targeting swing voters in key battleground states.

Disillusioned, angry and frustrated former Trump supporters explain why they will vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November in testimonial ads that Republican Voters Against Trump will air digitally, on broadcast and cable networks and radio in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nebraska.

In one of the testimonials, an ex-Trump voter named Ken calls out the former presidents incessant lying, said there is no way he could support him again and described voting for Harris as a no-brainer.

In another video, another Trump-turned-Harris backer called Norma admits she doesnt trust Trump and fears he will take our country down a really evil, dark path.

The group also released this compilation:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASMLggH0iyo&amp;t=10s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASMLggH0iyo&amp;t=10s</a>

The multistate blitz is the capstone of the 2024 Republican Voters Against Trump campaign, and the final major ad push ahead of the November election, the group said in a press release sent to HuffPost.

Many swing voters are going to be making up their minds in the coming weeks, and its critical that we let them know whats at stake, said Sarah Longwell, the groups executive director.

You can repudiate him without renouncing your deeply held conservative values, Longwell added. Were here to help establish a permission structure for right-leaning swing voters to do the right thing and vote their conscience.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-maga-voters-fear-trump-s-really-evil-dark-path-in-scathing-new-ads/ar-AA1rt4tP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=67c2629b7be64a80b741c5cd6cda38d8&ei=57
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5723 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:38:04 pm
How many of those swing states would either party need to win to get the overall win (assuming the rest vote as expected)?

If all those states go to the candidate who is currently leading them in the polls, then Harris will win. She would also win without  NV if she takes Nebraska's 2nd district. If Trump wins PA, then Harris has to win one of GA or NC to win.

Extremely tight, it's within the margin of error for either candidate to win all swing states. The worry for the Democrats is that Trump will outperform his polling yet again.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5724 on: Yesterday at 03:10:34 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm
If all those states go to the candidate who is currently leading them in the polls, then Harris will win. She would also win without  NV if she takes Nebraska's 2nd district. If Trump wins PA, then Harris has to win one of GA or NC to win.

Extremely tight, it's within the margin of error for either candidate to win all swing states. The worry for the Democrats is that Trump will outperform his polling yet again.
Thanks.  Incredibly close then.  Fingers and toed crossed.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,258
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm
The NYT consolidated poll of all recent polls:

AZ - Trump +2
GA - Trump +1
MI - Harris +1
NC - Trump +<1
NV - Harris +1
PA - Harris +<1
WI - Harris +1


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/us/elections/polls-president.html


Squeaky!   :(



Fucking hell thats nerve shredding.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,702
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:16:57 pm
Fucking hell thats nerve shredding.

Imagine living here....
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,122
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:38:04 pm
How many of those swing states would either party need to win to get the overall win (assuming the rest vote as expected)?

If Harris wins Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania she'll win the election. 
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5728 on: Yesterday at 04:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm
The NYT consolidated poll of all recent polls:

AZ - Trump +2
GA - Trump +1
MI - Harris +1
NC - Trump +<1
NV - Harris +1
PA - Harris +<1
WI - Harris +1


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/us/elections/polls-president.html


Squeaky!   :(



Nyt sienna is consistently more conservative towards Harris than others.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm
If all those states go to the candidate who is currently leading them in the polls, then Harris will win. She would also win without  NV if she takes Nebraska's 2nd district. If Trump wins PA, then Harris has to win one of GA or NC to win.

Extremely tight, it's within the margin of error for either candidate to win all swing states. The worry for the Democrats is that Trump will outperform his polling yet again.

Unless they have tweaked the weightings in their calculations and over-corrected.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm »
That NY Times poll aggregate isn't accurate, they always include so many Republican run or Republican leaning polls.

In reality, Harris is polling ahead in every swing state, and four of them are now well outside the margin of error. Also, she is in with a realistic shout of flipping Texas, Florida and Ohio.

The trend since the debate is clear - the more Harris/Walz speak and do events, the better their numbers become and the more Trunp and Vance speak and do events, the clearer it becomes to everyone who isn't in MAGA that they have nothing to offer and are in fact a very real danger to democracy, which is why they aren't making any advances above the celling if c. 45% of the popular vote absolute max.

That's not to say there isn't still a long way to go, but Harris has run a brilliant campaign and her & Walz been viewed as  the change/union jobs/sensible economic policy ticket will drive a large turnout, which will ultimately prove decisive.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 06:06:05 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:28:34 pm
Imagine living here....
in all seriousness, I really feel for ppl in the US who see Trump for what he is and are - justifiably - terrified of him getting voted back in.  I'm in Canada and it scares the shit out of me.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,009
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5732 on: Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm »
I'm glad I'm going to be on holiday for the election.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5733 on: Yesterday at 06:23:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:06:05 pm
in all seriousness, I really feel for ppl in the US who see Trump for what he is and are - justifiably - terrified of him getting voted back in.  I'm in Canada and it scares the shit out of me.

As Pierre Trudeau said, living next to the US is like a mouse sleeping next to an elephant. No matter how benevolent the elephant, one little turn by the elephant can harm the mouse.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5734 on: Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 06:23:35 pm
As Pierre Trudeau said, living next to the US is like a mouse sleeping next to an elephant. No matter how benevolent the elephant, one little turn by the elephant can harm the mouse.
and god help the mouse if the elephant has the shits.
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Yesterday at 04:54:02 pm
In reality, Harris is polling ahead in every swing state, and four of them are now well outside the margin of error. Also, she is in with a realistic shout of flipping Texas, Florida and Ohio.

Do you have a source for this? Those are not the numbers I'm seeing.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 06:40:48 pm »
I think there is a ticking time bomb. Eventually rural America will realize that rounding up all the farm workers will not make their lives easier nor food less expensive.


Also, farmers will suffer the worst from reciprocal tariff wars like the last time Trump tried that.


Farmers will have no workers and no markets. Rural America will bear the brunt of retaliation.

Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,622
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm »
Can't really discuss what's happening in the Middle East right now here but it's definitely going to have an effect on the elections as if it continues to spiral downwards then Biden/Harris are going to take a hit in the polls
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 07:32:32 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm
Can't really discuss what's happening in the Middle East right now here but it's definitely going to have an effect on the elections as if it continues to spiral downwards then Biden/Harris are going to take a hit in the polls

I mean they should take a hit - this administration is clearly morally bankrupt. But ultimately there is no credible alternative.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:05:21 pm
Can't really discuss what's happening in the Middle East right now here but it's definitely going to have an effect on the elections as if it continues to spiral downwards then Biden/Harris are going to take a hit in the polls

Frying pan to fire then.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,263
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5740 on: Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 07:32:32 pm
I mean they should take a hit - this administration is clearly morally bankrupt. But ultimately there is no credible alternative.

Quoth the Raver evermore.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,591
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5741 on: Yesterday at 10:21:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Frying pan to fire then.


It's more 'frying pan to the fires of Mordor'

Anyone outside of safe Democrat states that doesn't vote for Harris on the basis of the US government's policy towards Israel is a muppet, because the fat, orange shitbag is ultra-pro-Israel - not just his rhetoric, but he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,591
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5742 on: Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm »
The scale of devastation in NC is horrendous, with as many as 600 dead.

Harris and the Democrats missed a trick; they should have had the military on high alert to go there pronto. Voters love seeing boots on the ground trying to help. And there should have been Harris front and centre with photo ops and interviews to say she and Joe Biden had prepared for the worst so that people would be helped quickly if they needed it, leaving no doubt that she was being presidential.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5743 on: Yesterday at 10:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
The scale of devastation in NC is horrendous, with as many as 600 dead.

Harris and the Democrats missed a trick; they should have had the military on high alert to go there pronto. Voters love seeing boots on the ground trying to help. And there should have been Harris front and centre with photo ops and interviews to say she and Joe Biden had prepared for the worst so that people would be helped quickly if they needed it, leaving no doubt that she was being presidential.
politicians need to wait a couple days before arriving, or they just get in the way of needed services.
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 04:08:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:21:20 pm

It's more 'frying pan to the fires of Mordor'

Anyone outside of safe Democrat states that doesn't vote for Harris on the basis of the US government's policy towards Israel is a muppet, because the fat, orange shitbag is ultra-pro-Israel - not just his rhetoric, but he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem.


Don't forget the muslim ban he wants to resurrect. Sorry for the christianist pun.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 04:13:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
The scale of devastation in NC is horrendous, with as many as 600 dead.

Harris and the Democrats missed a trick; they should have had the military on high alert to go there pronto. Voters love seeing boots on the ground trying to help. And there should have been Harris front and centre with photo ops and interviews to say she and Joe Biden had prepared for the worst so that people would be helped quickly if they needed it, leaving no doubt that she was being presidential.

Na. What are they supposed to do? Get in the way and toss people paper towels? :)

Trump went to Georgia after saying "everyone will be ok" at his rally yesterday. Then lied about Biden and Kemp not talking. What a great photo op. Up there with Arlington.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 07:53:04 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
The scale of devastation in NC is horrendous, with as many as 600 dead.

Harris and the Democrats missed a trick; they should have had the military on high alert to go there pronto. Voters love seeing boots on the ground trying to help. And there should have been Harris front and centre with photo ops and interviews to say she and Joe Biden had prepared for the worst so that people would be helped quickly if they needed it, leaving no doubt that she was being presidential.

Trump helping out already

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 08:06:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:53:04 am
Trump helping out already



Actually Trump looks quite healthy in that photo.

However Taylor Greene definitely has dead eyes.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,038
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:25:05 pm
and god help the mouse if the elephant has the shits.
the elephant wears adult diapers.

And so do some of his cultists.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:06:01 am
Actually Trump looks quite healthy in that photo.

However Taylor Greene definitely has dead eyes.
Looks like she's just put her fist up his ass.
Logged

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,125
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm »
Boots on the ground and FEMA reporting a shortfall.

Quote
At the White House, President Joe Biden said Monday that Im more aware than you might know about reports that Israel is planning a limited ground incursion into Lebanon after nearly a year of fighting with Hezbollah, and said he wants a cease-fire immediately. Asked about the reports, Biden said, Im more aware than you might know, and Im comfortable with them stopping. We should have a cease-fire now.

The election is going to be about this war that the US is increasingly taking part in. By Election Day the first American soldier is going to be killed. Were all pretending that this war is not taking place because the leader of the free world has soup for brains (like why is he drawing attention to how aware he is) and his right hand woman is a moral coward.

https://apnews.com/article/us-troops-middle-east-israel-hezbollah-e37e2dbef573e33c0f8fb6a8103f27f1

Imagine what that 8.7 billion could have done for Helenes victims.

Logged
"And Israeli aggression will continue unabated. BDS. Armed struggle. Peace talks. Protests. Tweets. Social media. Poetry. All are terror in Israels books. Refaat Alareer
https://www.youtube.com/@refaatalareer9499

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,019
  • SPQR
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Boots on the ground and FEMA reporting a shortfall.

The election is going to be about this war that the US is increasingly taking part in. By Election Day the first American soldier is going to be killed. We’re all pretending that this war is not taking place because the leader of the free world has soup for brains (like why is he drawing attention to how aware he is) and his right hand woman is a moral coward.

https://apnews.com/article/us-troops-middle-east-israel-hezbollah-e37e2dbef573e33c0f8fb6a8103f27f1

Imagine what that 8.7 billion could have done for Helene’s victims.


Yeah, it's totally on the President that. It's not like the US has a Congress or anything. Wouldn't it be cool if they did?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 03:04:25 pm
Boots on the ground and FEMA reporting a shortfall.

The election is going to be about this war that the US is increasingly taking part in. By Election Day the first American soldier is going to be killed. Were all pretending that this war is not taking place because the leader of the free world has soup for brains (like why is he drawing attention to how aware he is) and his right hand woman is a moral coward.

https://apnews.com/article/us-troops-middle-east-israel-hezbollah-e37e2dbef573e33c0f8fb6a8103f27f1

Imagine what that 8.7 billion could have done for Helenes victims.

Yeah it's all Bidens fault, fuck all to do with that murderous bastard in TelAviv  ::)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,263
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Newsweek
Kamala Harris Hits Best Approval Rating In Two Years

Is the Presidential election already over? Well...not exactly. Not yet. But there's now a real argument that sometime last week, former President Donald Trump got mathematically cooked. We just can't see it yet.

The case: Trump has to win North Carolina to have any significant chance at the presidency. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson's pro-slavery-Black-Nazi-porn scandal could tank Republican turnout and make the Tarheel State unwinnable for Trump. Quod erat demonstrandum.

Of course, it's not quite that simple. So, let's take the pieces one at a time.

First, is North Carolina essential for Trump? Yes. Or pretty close to it. According to election forecaster Nate Silver, if Vice President Kamala Harris wins North Carolina she has a 95 percent chance of winning the presidency. Mind you, it is possible to construct Electoral College maps where Trump still pulls out a slim victory without North Carolina. It's just not very probable.

That's why the Trump campaign's acknowledged main strategy has the Tarheel State at the fulcrum. Republicans not-so-privately recognize that if they lose there, the path becomes extremely narrow. So, North Carolina is almost, but not quite, a GOP must-win.

Second, can a gubernatorial candidate meaningfully hurt their up-ballot presidential candidate in the state? Yes. Binghamton University political scientists Amuitz Garmendia Madariaga and H. Ege Ozen studied all the relevant cases since 1960. There aren't that many of them, but the researchers did find "robust and significant gubernatorial coattail effects on [the] state-level presidential vote." Even state legislative races can have these kinds of "reverse coattails" all the way up to the presidential level: one study of 2020 legislative races in swing states, including North Carolina, by Democratic advocacy group "Run for Something" showed an effect as high as 1.5 percent from races four rungs down the ballot.

To be sure, Trump is a political unicorn. He's proved impervious to his own scandals, the kind that would have crushed almost any other figure in American political history (the man is, after all, a convicted felon). And his MAGA people will still MAGA.

But the voters Trump is counting on to win are not all MAGA. Far from it. A quarter of North Carolina's Republican primary participants voted for someone other than Trump just six months ago250,000 of them for Nikki Haleymeaning that a massive segment of his vote goal is vulnerable to peeling away. And remember that the case that Trump is sunk doesn't depend on these voters converting all the way to Harris. It depends on the more likely effect that they are turned off enough by the Robinson mess to decide to sit this one out, leading to substantially decreased Republican turnout.

Bottom line: a down-ballot flameout can singe the rest of the ticket under the right circumstances, and prominent Republicans think these are the right circumstances. As one of the top Republican pollsters, Whit Ayres, told Vox "We have few examples of reverse coattails where a down-ballot candidate hurts the top of the ticket. But if anyone could do it, it's this character [Robinson]."

Third, is the North Carolina race close enough that the Robinson effect could put it out of Trump's reach? Yes. Trump won the state by just 1.35 points in 2020 and polling averages show it statistically tied right now, with a gentle slope toward Harris even before last week.

Fourth, is the situation likely to get worse from here for Trump? Yes. As former Republican vice presidential candidate Jack Kemp observed, weakness is provocative. Robinson is surely weakhis campaign staff has fled and the Republican Governors' Association has cut him off from further funding. And the Harris campaign is definitely provoked, already running ads and billboards reminding voters of the Trump-Robinson ties.

They also have a rich library to choose from to build future attacks (Trump dubbed Robinson "Martin Luther King on steroids" and, oddly, said he is "like a fine wine"). Remember, too, that Harris has a lot of resources at her disposal to communicate with, and can blast them at a state that pollsters like the New York Times' Nate Cohn believe is already trending bluer.

So, given all of that, why isn't this a slam dunk already?

The biggest reason is that in this election, the margin of uncertainty is greater than the margin of victory. The North Carolina Republican base could still be remarkably resilient and determined to show up and vote, no matter how low Robinson sinks. Or Trump could lose North Carolina but still find a way to assemble a low probability Electoral College path. Or an October surprise could change the race in all the swing states. Or all the polls could be just wrong enough in Harris' direction right now that we're getting an artificially distorted picture.

Moreover, if the Robinson scandal was a hammer blow to Trump, we can't expect to see a ton of evidence of it in the remaining month of the campaign. Pollsters have made educated guesses about likely voters, and they won't have a reliable way to update assumptions about who will turn out to vote. So, if there is a shift that is based not on a change in voter sentiment, but on decreased Republican turnout, polls may not pick it up.

In other words, there's a good chance that North Carolina is now the Schrödinger's cat of the 2024 election: Trump could already have been politically poisoned there, or not, but we will have to wait until Election Day to find out.

So, no, we can't say that this thing is over. But there's a reasonable case that something has fundamentally shifted in the past 10 days, and that Trump is in way bigger trouble now.

Matt Robison is a writer, podcast host, and former congressional staffer.

The views in this article are the writer's own.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/sorry-donald-trump-here-s-why-the-election-may-already-be-over-opinion/ar-AA1rw16L?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=1f24497d9b01424db35d29c913df628b&ei=17
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 