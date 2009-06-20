« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5720 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm
The NYT consolidated poll of all recent polls:

AZ - Trump +2
GA - Trump +1
MI - Harris +1
NC - Trump +<1
NV - Harris +1
PA - Harris +<1
WI - Harris +1


https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2024/us/elections/polls-president.html


Squeaky!   :(

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5721 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm
How many of those swing states would either party need to win to get the overall win (assuming the rest vote as expected)?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5722 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm

As the 2024 election enters its home straight, a Republican group is ramping up its attacks on GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump with a $15 million ad campaign targeting swing voters in key battleground states.

Disillusioned, angry and frustrated former Trump supporters explain why they will vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November in testimonial ads that Republican Voters Against Trump will air digitally, on broadcast and cable networks and radio in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nebraska.

In one of the testimonials, an ex-Trump voter named Ken calls out the former presidents incessant lying, said there is no way he could support him again and described voting for Harris as a no-brainer.

In another video, another Trump-turned-Harris backer called Norma admits she doesnt trust Trump and fears he will take our country down a really evil, dark path.

The group also released this compilation:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ASMLggH0iyo&amp;t=10s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ASMLggH0iyo&amp;t=10s</a>

The multistate blitz is the capstone of the 2024 Republican Voters Against Trump campaign, and the final major ad push ahead of the November election, the group said in a press release sent to HuffPost.

Many swing voters are going to be making up their minds in the coming weeks, and its critical that we let them know whats at stake, said Sarah Longwell, the groups executive director.

You can repudiate him without renouncing your deeply held conservative values, Longwell added. Were here to help establish a permission structure for right-leaning swing voters to do the right thing and vote their conscience.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-maga-voters-fear-trump-s-really-evil-dark-path-in-scathing-new-ads/ar-AA1rt4tP?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=67c2629b7be64a80b741c5cd6cda38d8&ei=57
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5723 on: Today at 03:06:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:38:04 pm
How many of those swing states would either party need to win to get the overall win (assuming the rest vote as expected)?

If all those states go to the candidate who is currently leading them in the polls, then Harris will win. She would also win without  NV if she takes Nebraska's 2nd district. If Trump wins PA, then Harris has to win one of GA or NC to win.

Extremely tight, it's within the margin of error for either candidate to win all swing states. The worry for the Democrats is that Trump will outperform his polling yet again.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5724 on: Today at 03:10:34 pm
Quote from: jlb on Today at 03:06:13 pm
If all those states go to the candidate who is currently leading them in the polls, then Harris will win. She would also win without  NV if she takes Nebraska's 2nd district. If Trump wins PA, then Harris has to win one of GA or NC to win.

Extremely tight, it's within the margin of error for either candidate to win all swing states. The worry for the Democrats is that Trump will outperform his polling yet again.
Thanks.  Incredibly close then.  Fingers and toed crossed.
