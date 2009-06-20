« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

reddebs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 24, 2024, 09:56:59 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 24, 2024, 09:55:04 pm
Pennsylvania or bust for the Democrats?

Aren't they normally Dems anyway?
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 24, 2024, 09:57:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2024, 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉
zaktomundo.  and Trump and the Repugs will try - again - to get that result in a few weeks.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 24, 2024, 10:43:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2024, 09:56:59 pm
Aren't they normally Dems anyway?

Biden won it by a 1.17% margin in 2020 (about 80k votes) and Trump won it by 0.72% in 2016 (about 44k votes). It had voted Democrat at every election since 1992 before that but these days it's a toss-up.
stoa

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 24, 2024, 10:59:10 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2024, 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉


Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. So, basically the Democrats in California nominate Mick Dick and Sarah Farah (and others depending on the number of electors California has) as their electors while the Republicans nominate Jerry Ferry and Riley Kiley (and others). If you vote for Harris in California your vote basically says "I want Mick and Sarah to be the electors for California". If Harris wins the popular vote in California Mick and Sarah (and the other Democrat electors) will go to Washington to cast their vote for President. That's roughly the same in every other state except for two, where the overall winner gets two electors and the other electors are going to the winners of each congressional district (that could be the overal winner as well or a different candidate).

That was the process that was going on on January 6th 2021 when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Both Mick and Sarah could in theory still vote for a different candidate in Washington, but as they've been nominated by the party and are often high-profile people in the party or long-term members they won't. Even if they did, in a lot of states there are ways for the party to remove them from the process and replace them with new electors, who will vote for the candidate they're supposed to vote for. Other states have regulations in place that make the electors vote the way they're supposed to according to the party that nominated them.

I'm sure there are ways to fiddle with the electoral process and which electors are sent to Washington (that's what Trump tried in Georgia four years ago resulting in one of his many indictments), but there's little room in my view for corruption with the electors themselves, because the parties nominate them and will make sure, they get the right people in that position.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 12:31:27 am
thejbs

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 01:16:19 am
Quote from: reddebs on September 24, 2024, 09:45:27 pm
Thank you! 

So they're not actual Colleges then, as in further education?

College as a word in itself didnt traditionally mean university.  Around the time of the constitution it generally meant people with a common goal. A college is formed of colleagues.
wemmick

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 02:36:59 am
Just got my ballot. I'm well pleased to be voting in this election. It will feel good to keep those MAGA fools out of government. Fuck them. Gotta figure out who all these state judges are, though. Might take a whole evening.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 05:43:32 am
GreatEx

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 06:24:02 am
Quote from: stoa on September 24, 2024, 10:59:10 pm

Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. (snip)

Thanks for this post. Can you please explain exactly what the Georgia "fake electors" scandal involved? I had always thought the electors were chosen by the state governors but then had to reflect the state popular vote, e.g. Georgia has a Republican governor and the state popular vote was, say, 50.2% Biden 49.8% Trump, and Trump wanted the governor to send a bunch of MAGAts to go to Washington and say "we vote Trump". But if the electors are Democrat nominees then that wouldn't work... so was the idea to fire the D electors and send Rs in their place, or send a bunch of Rs with fake D identification and novelty glasses & moustaches?
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 06:32:54 am
Electors are pledged, not bound, to vote their constituencies.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 06:39:38 am
Here's the Repugs October Surprise.



Walzs China experience draws GOP attacks, but Beijing isnt counting on better ties
By  DIDI TANG
Updated 12:02 AM EDT, August 17, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP)  Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a history with China. And Republicans are seizing on it.

At 25, Walz taught a year of high school in China. He returned for his honeymoon and many more times with American exchange students. As a congressman, he served on a committee tracking Chinas human rights and met figures like the Dalai Lama.

Now that Walz is the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Republicans have accused him of a decadeslong relationship with Communist China and even opened an investigation. The attacks reflect how, amid a tense U.S.-China relationship, visits once seen as simple cultural interactions have become a target for political opponents. Ultimately, Beijing does not expect U.S. policy to thaw regardless of who is in the White House, experts say.

With competition defining Washingtons relationship with Beijing, any interaction with China appears to be regarded with skepticism, if not outright suspicion, and its become a well-worn tactic to attack opponents simply for having a China line in their resumes, said Kyle Jaros, an associate professor of global affairs at the University of Notre Dame.

The assumption behind these attack lines is that having China connections makes individuals beholden or sympathetic to China and compromises U.S. interests, Jaros said. There is definitely such a thing as being too cozy with ones geopolitical rival, but blanket China-bashing and excluding people with firsthand China experience from U.S. policymaking is also bad for U.S. interests.

Republican Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, announced on Friday an investigation into Walzs China connections, including the student trips he had organized. Comer said he asked the FBI for information on whether Walz could have targeted by or recruited for Beijings influence operations.

Walzs longstanding and cozy relationship with China should be a concern for Americans, Comer said in a statement.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann pointed to the governors record in standing up to Chinas Communist Party and fighting for human rights and democracy.

Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda, Tschann said.

Scrutiny started almost immediately after Walz was named Vice President Kamala Harris running mate in the November presidential election.

Communist China is very happy with Walz, Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in President Donald Trumps administration, posted on the social media platform X.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote on X that Walz owes the American people an explanation about his unusual, 35-year relationship with Communist China. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, called Walz an example of how Beijing patiently grooms future American leaders.

Walz was 26 when he returned from a one-year teaching gig in China. He spoke kindly of the Chinese people and said they had been mistreated and cheated by their government. He told the newspaper Chadron Record in his home state of Nebraska that he wished they had proper leadership.

Walz returned to China in 1994 for his honeymoon. He got married on June 4, the fifth anniversary of the bloody crackdown of the student-led pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square, which remains a political taboo in China.

He wanted to have a date hell always remember, Gwen Whipple, Walzs wife-to-be, told the Star-Herald of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, ahead of their trip.

Later, when Walz came to Washington as a Minnesota congressman, he became a champion for Chinas human rights and served on a congressional committee that tracks the issue. He called a lunch with the Dalai Lama life-changing.

He also posed for photos with Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who testified before Congress in 2019 when the territory was engulfed in monthslong protests over an unpopular proposal to allow suspects to be extradited to China for trial that raised concerns about Hong Kongs autonomy. Beijing sees the Tibetan spiritual leader and Wong as threats to its rule and disapproved of U.S. politicians meeting them.

In recent years, China has moderated its hopes for U.S. politicians with a history in the country, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the foreign affairs think tank Stimson Center. Thats partly because they might know details of Chinas internal problems, she said.

Walzs knowledge could actually lend credibility to U.S. criticism of the ruling Communist Party, said Dimitar Gueorguiev, an associate professor of political science at Syracuse University.

He also shows how it is possible to have China experience and human-level empathy while retaining moral clarity about the Chinese government, said Jaros of the University of Notre Dame.

In China, the public has been curious about Walzs experience in the country, but the government is tamping down discussions.

Alumni of Foshan No. 1 High School, the Chinese school where Walz taught in 1989-90, were asked not to post anything about Walz or accept media interviews, especially not with foreign journalists. The notice, posted to at least one alumni chat group and shared with The Associated Press, cited the extremely sensitive China-U.S. relationship, the anti-China consensus of both political parties and the need to avoid unnecessary troubles.

The nationalistic Chinese news site guancha.cn published an exclusive interview with Chen Weichuan, a retired English teacher from the school who was a translator between Walz and the principal and had taken Walz out for street food.

Chen described Walz as very nice, easygoing and loved by students and expressed admiration for Walzs ascent from a teacher to governor and now vice presidential candidate. He is remarkable, Chen told guancha.cn.

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, declined to comment, saying U.S. elections were a domestic affair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has no illusion that Washington would soften its stance on Beijing, regardless of who gets elected in November, said Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the research institute Jamestown Foundation.

They have stopped entertaining the aspect that individual politicians, individual CEOs might push the White House towards a more China-friendly policy, Lam said.

https://apnews.com/article/tim-walz-election-harris-china-d17e0fef0e1de1f063fc9e8171b24329
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 06:46:20 am
I'd pay to see Walz v Gym Jordan and Comer (when are the Dems gonna start mispronouncing his name?) at a hearing.

When are the Dems gonna point out that the only thing the Repugs have done in 4 years is hold hearings that noone is listening to?
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 09:47:13 am
The stuff about China was thrown at him early days. Old news.
Schmidt

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:22:15 am
Accusing him of having ties with China while they coordinate with Russia to interfere with the election, I'll never fathom how someone can brazenly lie like that in public.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 11:27:12 am
Quote from: Schmidt on September 25, 2024, 10:22:15 am
Accusing him of having ties with China while they coordinate with Russia to interfere with the election, I'll never fathom how someone can brazenly lie like that in public.

Thats just them freaking out I think.
Throwing random shit and hoping something sticks.
But whats ironical is that going to China as a school teacher is apparently significantly worse (and akin to high treason) than going to Russia to do business with the oligs.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 12:10:00 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 25, 2024, 11:27:12 am
Thats just them freaking out I think.
Throwing random shit and hoping something sticks.
But whats ironical is that going to China as a school teacher is apparently significantly worse (and akin to high treason) than going to Russia to do business with the oligs.


Putin is an agent of God*, apparently



* Putin hates the gays, too
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 12:26:27 pm
Trump is trying to generate media attention by throwing BS in every direction wildly. It's his old 2016 tactic that sucked in the media. Dogs n cats, Argentina style 100% tariffs, gestapo like rounding up of 10 million immigrants of colour. Anything to get the TV heads he watches to talk about him and not her.



jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 01:28:01 pm
Manchin has withdrawn his endorsement due to abortion filibuster.

That hurts.

He may fianlly become an R and run in '28.
Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 01:45:50 pm
Quote
  House Republicans are calling for an investigation into Ukrainian President Zelenskys recent visit to the U.S., questioning whether it was politically motivated to support Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November elections. Led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), a group of nine Republicans is seeking information from the Justice and Defense departments about whether Zelensky's visit to Pennsylvania was funded by U.S. taxpayers and violated federal law   

::)

"Russia Russia Russia, if you're listening..."
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 01:54:54 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 25, 2024, 01:28:01 pm
Manchin has withdrawn his endorsement due to abortion filibuster.

That hurts.

He may fianlly become an R and run in '28.

That doesn't hurt. He was tolerated as a democrat. He killed the voting riights act because of his precios filibuster.

How many times will the Dems have 60 senators? Wyoming has 2, North and South Dakota have 4... while California and NY and Illinois have 2 each. Ridiculous.
newterp

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 02:31:47 pm
Quote from: jambutty on September 25, 2024, 01:28:01 pm
Manchin has withdrawn his endorsement due to abortion filibuster.

That hurts.

He may fianlly become an R and run in '28.

I don't know that it hurts. Manchin seems to have squarely become all about Manchin the last 5-6 years. And his shithole inbred monkey state can go to hell.


I don't think they have counted on him for a while in any case.
Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 02:57:26 pm
There's an outside chance the Democrats take down Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, but the odds of them retaining the Senate seem a bit long right now.
courty61

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 05:27:20 pm
Still getting increasingly worried with these polls. Too many close ones really. Just hope Harris gets over the line.

https://ig.ft.com/us-elections/2024/polls/

Can play around with scenarios here
TSC

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 05:37:54 pm
Quote from: courty61 on September 25, 2024, 05:27:20 pm
Still getting increasingly worried with these polls. Too many close ones really. Just hope Harris gets over the line.

https://ig.ft.com/us-elections/2024/polls/

Can play around with scenarios here

Small(ish) lead for Harris

https://inews.co.uk/news/world/election-2024-polls-and-predictions-whos-winning-harris-or-trump-3275768?ITO=msn
Believe

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 08:42:36 pm
Watching Harris talking on the economy on my second screen during the West Ham game - she's nailing her speech and her confidence in talking about her economic plans has come on so much over the last couple of months.

Some great takeaway lines so far, especially the one about owners of skyscrapers vs. those who build them, wire them and mop the floors.
A Complete Flop

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 09:31:17 pm
Quote from: courty61 on September 25, 2024, 05:27:20 pm
Still getting increasingly worried with these polls. Too many close ones really. Just hope Harris gets over the line.

https://ig.ft.com/us-elections/2024/polls/

Can play around with scenarios here

Crazy close. Nothing in it now could go either way
Believe

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:01:03 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 25, 2024, 09:31:17 pm
Crazy close. Nothing in it now could go either way

I disagree, the polls aren't taking into account first time voters and are simultaneously overestimating Trump given that most of them are either run by Republicans or speak to a larger number of older/Republican voters in their sample sizes 

Add to that the various scandals around various Republican politicians and the trends that are all going in the Dems direction the closer we get to election day, and I think we'll see a resounding blue win and possibly Florida & Texas to flip.
jonnypb

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:02:47 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on September 25, 2024, 09:31:17 pm
Crazy close. Nothing in it now could go either way

Pennsylvania will be key and very close, if Harris can win this state, which I think/hope she will, then I think shell end up winning by a decent margin.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:08:53 pm
Quote from: Believe on September 25, 2024, 08:42:36 pm
Watching Harris talking on the economy on my second screen during the West Ham game - she's nailing her speech and her confidence in talking about her economic plans has come on so much over the last couple of months.

Some great takeaway lines so far, especially the one about owners of skyscrapers vs. those who build them, wire them and mop the floors.


I did for a time as well.

She is going to be interviewed by Stephanie Ruhl tonight on MSNCBC. Ruhl is a serious business journalist who was at Bloomberg before MSNBC and before that 15 years on Wall Street.

Should be interesting.

It would be great if she can pick up some of those voters who can't stand Trump but believe that Repug=good on the economy

Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:10:38 pm
Quote from: Believe on September 25, 2024, 10:01:03 pm
I disagree, the polls aren't taking into account first time voters and are simultaneously overestimating Trump given that most of them are either run by Republicans or speak to a larger number of older/Republican voters in their sample sizes 

Add to that the various scandals around various Republican politicians and the trends that are all going in the Dems direction the closer we get to election day, and I think we'll see a resounding blue win and possibly Florida & Texas to flip.

The polls also underrepresent Dem leaning northerners who have moved to Georgia, NC, Arizona, Texas. Californian migrants too.
Mumm-Ra

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
September 25, 2024, 10:32:46 pm
A few months ago when it looked like Biden was all set to run and lose, I just dissociated myself from this whole thing. Im going to vote, and thats it, its not like Im phone-banking or driving out to swing states and going door to door, so wtf do I care about the latest polls, or the latest outrage around what Trump just said.

Anyway Ive stuck with that mindset and I can assure you all, it feels way better than fretting over something you have no power to change anyway.
jambutty

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 02:36:28 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QKxdqGK4e1Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QKxdqGK4e1Q</a>
Red Beret

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 01:09:17 pm
Quote from: Giono on September 25, 2024, 10:08:53 pm
I did for a time as well.

She is going to be interviewed by Stephanie Ruhl tonight on MSNCBC. Ruhl is a serious business journalist who was at Bloomberg before MSNBC and before that 15 years on Wall Street.

Should be interesting.

It would be great if she can pick up some of those voters who can't stand Trump but believe that Repug=good on the economy

The same Stephanie Ruhl Trump recently called a bimbo. ::)
SamLad

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm
just watched that interview.  Harris was very good, articulate, sensible and determined.

and Steph is a cracker.  :)
exiledintheUSA

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
Quote from: Giono on September 25, 2024, 10:10:38 pm
The polls also underrepresent Dem leaning northerners who have moved to Georgia, NC, Arizona, Texas. Californian migrants too.

The thing with the "Snowbirds" here in AZ is many of them retain property in the cold north and retain voting registration in those States.
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 04:18:01 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:03:18 pm
The thing with the "Snowbirds" here in AZ is many of them retain property in the cold north and retain voting registration in those States.

Interesting. Those would be retirees I guess. Or farmers escaping the prairie cold. :)

But people migrating due to employment opportunities would be a different story and that would be more the case in NC, GA and TX. FL would be mostly snowbirds, I'd guess.

Would AZ be a mix of northern snowbirds and CA residents migrating?
Giono

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Today at 04:36:01 am
Some good polls nationally and in each battleground state from the reputable Morning Consult / Bloomberg polls.

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/

The worst result for Harris was a draw in Georgia. But Harris leads everywhere else: PA +5, WI +3, MI +3, AZ +3, NV +7, NC +2.

And nationally she is +7. And these figures are head to head without 3rd parties.

The interesting thing is that the Libertarian candidate, Oliver, is polling 2-3 % in some states and hurting trump. For example in PA the Libertarian Oliver polls 3%. That takes Harris' lead to +6.


It's gonna be a poller coaster. But this poll is reputable and quite surprising.
