« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 399088 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm
Pennsylvania or bust for the Democrats?

Aren't they normally Dems anyway?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉
zaktomundo.  and Trump and the Repugs will try - again - to get that result in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,788
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Aren't they normally Dems anyway?

Biden won it by a 1.17% margin in 2020 (about 80k votes) and Trump won it by 0.72% in 2016 (about 44k votes). It had voted Democrat at every election since 1992 before that but these days it's a toss-up.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉


Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. So, basically the Democrats in California nominate Mick Dick and Sarah Farah (and others depending on the number of electors California has) as their electors while the Republicans nominate Jerry Ferry and Riley Kiley (and others). If you vote for Harris in California your vote basically says "I want Mick and Sarah to be the electors for California". If Harris wins the popular vote in California Mick and Sarah (and the other Democrat electors) will go to Washington to cast their vote for President. That's roughly the same in every other state except for two, where the overall winner gets two electors and the other electors are going to the winners of each congressional district (that could be the overal winner as well or a different candidate).

That was the process that was going on on January 6th 2021 when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Both Mick and Sarah could in theory still vote for a different candidate in Washington, but as they've been nominated by the party and are often high-profile people in the party or long-term members they won't. Even if they did, in a lot of states there are ways for the party to remove them from the process and replace them with new electors, who will vote for the candidate they're supposed to vote for. Other states have regulations in place that make the electors vote the way they're supposed to according to the party that nominated them.

I'm sure there are ways to fiddle with the electoral process and which electors are sent to Washington (that's what Trump tried in Georgia four years ago resulting in one of his many indictments), but there's little room in my view for corruption with the electors themselves, because the parties nominate them and will make sure, they get the right people in that position.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 01:16:19 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm
Thank you! 

So they're not actual Colleges then, as in further education?

College as a word in itself didnt traditionally mean university.  Around the time of the constitution it generally meant people with a common goal. A college is formed of colleagues.
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,079
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 02:36:59 am »
Just got my ballot. I'm well pleased to be voting in this election. It will feel good to keep those MAGA fools out of government. Fuck them. Gotta figure out who all these state judges are, though. Might take a whole evening.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:25 am by wemmick »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 05:43:32 am »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,743
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 06:24:02 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:59:10 pm

Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. (snip)

Thanks for this post. Can you please explain exactly what the Georgia "fake electors" scandal involved? I had always thought the electors were chosen by the state governors but then had to reflect the state popular vote, e.g. Georgia has a Republican governor and the state popular vote was, say, 50.2% Biden 49.8% Trump, and Trump wanted the governor to send a bunch of MAGAts to go to Washington and say "we vote Trump". But if the electors are Democrat nominees then that wouldn't work... so was the idea to fire the D electors and send Rs in their place, or send a bunch of Rs with fake D identification and novelty glasses & moustaches?
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 06:32:54 am »
Electors are pledged, not bound, to vote their constituencies.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,233
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 06:39:38 am »
Here's the Repugs October Surprise.



Walzs China experience draws GOP attacks, but Beijing isnt counting on better ties
By  DIDI TANG
Updated 12:02 AM EDT, August 17, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP)  Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a history with China. And Republicans are seizing on it.

At 25, Walz taught a year of high school in China. He returned for his honeymoon and many more times with American exchange students. As a congressman, he served on a committee tracking Chinas human rights and met figures like the Dalai Lama.

Now that Walz is the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Republicans have accused him of a decadeslong relationship with Communist China and even opened an investigation. The attacks reflect how, amid a tense U.S.-China relationship, visits once seen as simple cultural interactions have become a target for political opponents. Ultimately, Beijing does not expect U.S. policy to thaw regardless of who is in the White House, experts say.

With competition defining Washingtons relationship with Beijing, any interaction with China appears to be regarded with skepticism, if not outright suspicion, and its become a well-worn tactic to attack opponents simply for having a China line in their resumes, said Kyle Jaros, an associate professor of global affairs at the University of Notre Dame.

The assumption behind these attack lines is that having China connections makes individuals beholden or sympathetic to China and compromises U.S. interests, Jaros said. There is definitely such a thing as being too cozy with ones geopolitical rival, but blanket China-bashing and excluding people with firsthand China experience from U.S. policymaking is also bad for U.S. interests.

Republican Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, announced on Friday an investigation into Walzs China connections, including the student trips he had organized. Comer said he asked the FBI for information on whether Walz could have targeted by or recruited for Beijings influence operations.

Walzs longstanding and cozy relationship with China should be a concern for Americans, Comer said in a statement.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann pointed to the governors record in standing up to Chinas Communist Party and fighting for human rights and democracy.

Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda, Tschann said.

Scrutiny started almost immediately after Walz was named Vice President Kamala Harris running mate in the November presidential election.

Communist China is very happy with Walz, Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence in President Donald Trumps administration, posted on the social media platform X.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote on X that Walz owes the American people an explanation about his unusual, 35-year relationship with Communist China. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, called Walz an example of how Beijing patiently grooms future American leaders.

Walz was 26 when he returned from a one-year teaching gig in China. He spoke kindly of the Chinese people and said they had been mistreated and cheated by their government. He told the newspaper Chadron Record in his home state of Nebraska that he wished they had proper leadership.

Walz returned to China in 1994 for his honeymoon. He got married on June 4, the fifth anniversary of the bloody crackdown of the student-led pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square, which remains a political taboo in China.

He wanted to have a date hell always remember, Gwen Whipple, Walzs wife-to-be, told the Star-Herald of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, ahead of their trip.

Later, when Walz came to Washington as a Minnesota congressman, he became a champion for Chinas human rights and served on a congressional committee that tracks the issue. He called a lunch with the Dalai Lama life-changing.

He also posed for photos with Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who testified before Congress in 2019 when the territory was engulfed in monthslong protests over an unpopular proposal to allow suspects to be extradited to China for trial that raised concerns about Hong Kongs autonomy. Beijing sees the Tibetan spiritual leader and Wong as threats to its rule and disapproved of U.S. politicians meeting them.

In recent years, China has moderated its hopes for U.S. politicians with a history in the country, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the foreign affairs think tank Stimson Center. Thats partly because they might know details of Chinas internal problems, she said.

Walzs knowledge could actually lend credibility to U.S. criticism of the ruling Communist Party, said Dimitar Gueorguiev, an associate professor of political science at Syracuse University.

He also shows how it is possible to have China experience and human-level empathy while retaining moral clarity about the Chinese government, said Jaros of the University of Notre Dame.

In China, the public has been curious about Walzs experience in the country, but the government is tamping down discussions.

Alumni of Foshan No. 1 High School, the Chinese school where Walz taught in 1989-90, were asked not to post anything about Walz or accept media interviews, especially not with foreign journalists. The notice, posted to at least one alumni chat group and shared with The Associated Press, cited the extremely sensitive China-U.S. relationship, the anti-China consensus of both political parties and the need to avoid unnecessary troubles.

The nationalistic Chinese news site guancha.cn published an exclusive interview with Chen Weichuan, a retired English teacher from the school who was a translator between Walz and the principal and had taken Walz out for street food.

Chen described Walz as very nice, easygoing and loved by students and expressed admiration for Walzs ascent from a teacher to governor and now vice presidential candidate. He is remarkable, Chen told guancha.cn.

Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, declined to comment, saying U.S. elections were a domestic affair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has no illusion that Washington would soften its stance on Beijing, regardless of who gets elected in November, said Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the research institute Jamestown Foundation.

They have stopped entertaining the aspect that individual politicians, individual CEOs might push the White House towards a more China-friendly policy, Lam said.

https://apnews.com/article/tim-walz-election-harris-china-d17e0fef0e1de1f063fc9e8171b24329
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 