« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 398922 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:55:04 pm
Pennsylvania or bust for the Democrats?

Aren't they normally Dems anyway?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉
zaktomundo.  and Trump and the Repugs will try - again - to get that result in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,788
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Aren't they normally Dems anyway?

Biden won it by a 1.17% margin in 2020 (about 80k votes) and Trump won it by 0.72% in 2016 (about 44k votes). It had voted Democrat at every election since 1992 before that but these days it's a toss-up.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 10:59:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
I did nearly reply with "so the hundreds of millions who do vote get them wiped out by 270 corrupt twats who really decide the outcome" 😉


Nah. The electors are not "corrupt twats" (in terms of the process of electing the president), because they are nominated by the parties of the candidates. So, basically the Democrats in California nominate Mick Dick and Sarah Farah (and others depending on the number of electors California has) as their electors while the Republicans nominate Jerry Ferry and Riley Kiley (and others). If you vote for Harris in California your vote basically says "I want Mick and Sarah to be the electors for California". If Harris wins the popular vote in California Mick and Sarah (and the other Democrat electors) will go to Washington to cast their vote for President. That's roughly the same in every other state except for two, where the overall winner gets two electors and the other electors are going to the winners of each congressional district (that could be the overal winner as well or a different candidate).

That was the process that was going on on January 6th 2021 when Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. Both Mick and Sarah could in theory still vote for a different candidate in Washington, but as they've been nominated by the party and are often high-profile people in the party or long-term members they won't. Even if they did, in a lot of states there are ways for the party to remove them from the process and replace them with new electors, who will vote for the candidate they're supposed to vote for. Other states have regulations in place that make the electors vote the way they're supposed to according to the party that nominated them.

I'm sure there are ways to fiddle with the electoral process and which electors are sent to Washington (that's what Trump tried in Georgia four years ago resulting in one of his many indictments), but there's little room in my view for corruption with the electors themselves, because the parties nominate them and will make sure, they get the right people in that position.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:23:38 pm by stoa »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,230
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 12:31:27 am »
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 01:16:19 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm
Thank you! 

So they're not actual Colleges then, as in further education?

College as a word in itself didnt traditionally mean university.  Around the time of the constitution it generally meant people with a common goal. A college is formed of colleagues.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 