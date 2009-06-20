Burgum or Tim Scott would've been better. Noem (if it wasn't for her crazy dog story) could've been fine.
Vance is a poor pick, and combined with some poor candidates (like Robinson in NC), it's held Trump back and helped Harris.
That being said, the latest NYT/Siena College Poll today has Trump gaining ground in places like AZ and GA. Everyone's been focused on PA and the rust belt, but the sun belt trends will also need to be watched.
Also, surprised how poor Tester was doing in the polling in Montana. He's always found a way to win there, but this might be a tough hold. Brown's got a decent chance in Ohio, and Gallego is outperforming Kamala in AZ since he's running against Kari Lake. But with Manchin gone already, the Senate might be a tough ask to keep.