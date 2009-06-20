« previous next »
Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 398400 times)

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:24:40 am
Vance has the energy and aggression that Trump currently lacks, but whilst he will lie freely I don't think his lies hit the US psyche as effectively as Trump's.

Vance will never be POTUS in an open election only way is if Trump wins then croaks it. He's a charmless uncharismatic bore who's already heavily disliked by the electorate. He scraped over the line in Ohio which is now pretty deep red so not an impressive politician. I do wonder if Trump would have picked someone else had Biden dropped out earlier and who it would have been
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 08:58:16 am »
Nebraska may change its electoral system
 to help Trump win.

Quote
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/19/nebraska-electoral-system-trump-win-election
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:58:46 am
Harris raised 27 million $ last night at a fundraiser in New York, Trump's hometown.

Where everyone has hated him for yonks.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 09:02:18 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 08:18:01 am
The damage he'll do to the climate alone will effect everyone American or not. At this stage I wanted to see Harris ahead by 7-8 points in the polls but it's nowhere near that unfortunately.
Under no circumstances would Harris ever be that far ahead. Trump has his 46% or so no matter what he does. It's all about whether it can nudge it up and whether Harris can get people who are somehow undecided after a decade of orange idiocy to vote for her.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:44:46 am
Vance will never be POTUS in an open election only way is if Trump wins then croaks it. He's a charmless uncharismatic bore who's already heavily disliked by the electorate. He scraped over the line in Ohio which is now pretty deep red so not an impressive politician. I do wonder if Trump would have picked someone else had Biden dropped out earlier and who it would have been

Reportedly, Trump wanted that billionaire fella, forget his name, but Eric and Junior talked him into choosing Vance.

If - hopefully when - Trump loses, Vance himself could be finished in politics. Most commentators I watch reckon he'll be scapegoated.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 10:43:46 am »
Quote from: Giono on September 22, 2024, 10:04:17 pm
And those polling methodologies have been changed over those 10 years. Being up 8 is no reason to rejoice, but being up 4 is no reason to despair.

Moreso,
It will be close. Turnout is everything. Clinton's campaign was horribly run. And the FBI director opened an investigation of Clinton in the last weeks of the election. That, plus the inflated polling dampened Dem turnout and many voted for the couch.

Biden was a terrible campaigner and campaigned from his basement. The election was during covid and the Dems had very little ground game.

Yet in both cases Trump couldn't crack 46%.

He's polling at +/- 46% now.

Harris being up +4 nationally now is very good for her.  If it were the other way around that would signal a blowout for Trump simply due to the baked in electoral college advantage for the Republicans.  Harris will have to be +4/5 nationally in order to win those battleground states that are crucial to her winning the election. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:41:12 am
Reportedly, Trump wanted that billionaire fella, forget his name, but Eric and Junior talked him into choosing Vance.

If - hopefully when - Trump loses, Vance himself could be finished in politics. Most commentators I watch reckon he'll be scapegoated.

Well, it certainly won't be Trump's fault, at least according to him, I can guarantee you that. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:54:08 am
He couches them in arrogance, disdain, and factless anger.
Is he comfortable with it though.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 11:23:59 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:54:08 am
He couches them in arrogance, disdain, and factless anger.

Sofa, sooooooo gooood!!!!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:41:12 am
Reportedly, Trump wanted that billionaire fella, forget his name, but Eric and Junior talked him into choosing Vance.

If - hopefully when - Trump loses, Vance himself could be finished in politics. Most commentators I watch reckon he'll be scapegoated.

Yeah Doug Burgum is as interesting as oatmeal. I don't think he'd have gained Trump any votes but he's so bland he probably wouldn't have cost him any either. Someone like Haley
or Youngkin would have probably been the best choice . Haley understandably didn't get picked due to bad blood but I was surprised there was no noise around Youngkin. Hard to say how much the VP pick really matters though.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 01:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:58:46 am
Harris raised 27 million $ last night at a fundraiser in New York, Trump's hometown.

Cant help but read that and be disgusted by the money wasted on elections.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5611 on: Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 08:18:01 am
The damage he'll do to the climate alone will effect everyone American or not. At this stage I wanted to see Harris ahead by 7-8 points in the polls but it's nowhere near that unfortunately.
his moronic "reduce taxes by imposing tariffs on every import" will ruin the economies of every country they do business with.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 01:58:08 pm »
Burgum or Tim Scott would've been better.  Noem (if it wasn't for her crazy dog story) could've been fine.

Vance is a poor pick, and combined with some poor candidates (like Robinson in NC), it's held Trump back and helped Harris.

That being said, the latest NYT/Siena College Poll today has Trump gaining ground in places like AZ and GA.  Everyone's been focused on PA and the rust belt, but the sun belt trends will also need to be watched.

Also, surprised how poor Tester was doing in the polling in Montana.  He's always found a way to win there, but this might be a tough hold.  Brown's got a decent chance in Ohio, and Gallego is outperforming Kamala in AZ since he's running against Kari Lake.  But with Manchin gone already, the Senate might be a tough ask to keep.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5613 on: Yesterday at 02:00:45 pm »
Anyone who wants to understand better the sort of risks that Trump presents (or the likes of those conspiracy commentators like Neil Oliver also for that matter) should read Michael Lewis, the Fifth risk (Lewis wrote Moneyball as well). The first chapter is enough to tell you how much damage ignorance and greed can produce.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5614 on: Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:53:26 pm
Cant help but read that and be disgusted by the money wasted on elections.

Another result of Trump's supreme court. They equated $ with free speech.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5615 on: Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm
his moronic "reduce taxes by imposing tariffs on every import" will ruin the economies of every country they do business with.
Yes less might come in to the US from overseas, but it's usually the importer who has the raised price to pay, I saw that when they had a tariff on washing machines, they just cost the whole $60 more in the US, for everyone. So its a false premise from the start. The Harris Biden raised taxing of everyone who earns over a $100 million makes more sense and really does not hurt the rich that much at all.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5616 on: Yesterday at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:58:08 pm
Burgum or Tim Scott would've been better.  Noem (if it wasn't for her crazy dog story) could've been fine.

Vance is a poor pick, and combined with some poor candidates (like Robinson in NC), it's held Trump back and helped Harris.

That being said, the latest NYT/Siena College Poll today has Trump gaining ground in places like AZ and GA.  Everyone's been focused on PA and the rust belt, but the sun belt trends will also need to be watched.

Also, surprised how poor Tester was doing in the polling in Montana.  He's always found a way to win there, but this might be a tough hold.  Brown's got a decent chance in Ohio, and Gallego is outperforming Kamala in AZ since he's running against Kari Lake.  But with Manchin gone already, the Senate might be a tough ask to keep.

If she wins the rust belt states she wins the presidency.  North Carolina is also looking good for her as well.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 06:25:17 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm
Yes less might come in to the US from overseas, but it's usually the importer who has the raised price to pay, I saw that when they had a tariff on washing machines, they just cost the whole $60 more in the US, for everyone. So its a false premise from the start. The Harris Biden raised taxing of everyone who earns over a $100 million makes more sense and really does not hurt the rich that much at all.


MSNBC had a bit about the washing machine prices and they said that they went up 200 dollars between the start of the tariff and the point where Biden just let it run out. The washing machine bit starts at 5:00.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Xchy-P-fVBs?si" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Xchy-P-fVBs?si</a>

And it makes sense that stuff gets more expensive as a result of tariffs, if you only think about it a bit. A foreign company wanting to sell a product in the US will not just keep the price the same and eat the additional cost, if they have to pay tariffs. They'll add the cost of the tariff on the price of their product in most cases. At the same time, this gives the domestic producers a chance to up their own prices (while still staying competitive) and therefore increase their own profit. It's not really rocket science. Yet, Trump makes it sound like there's some big money pile somewhere in China, Germany, Mexico or whereever that will be shipped to the US as a result of the tariffs. And it's scary that so many people believe him (or that media outlets report his tariffs as a legitimate strategy).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm
Yes less might come in to the US from overseas, but it's usually the importer who has the raised price to pay, I saw that when they had a tariff on washing machines, they just cost the whole $60 more in the US, for everyone. So its a false premise from the start. The Harris Biden raised taxing of everyone who earns over a $100 million makes more sense and really does not hurt the rich that much at all.

Harris is doing a good job of calling Trumps tariffs a trump sales tax.  She said it at the debate and I saw an ad on tv that said the same thing the other day.  If she can gain ground on this point it could be huge for her. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:58:16 am
Nebraska may change its electoral system
 to help Trump win.

Good news is that the hold out GOP (ex Dem) Nebraska  state senator appears to be holding firm - says he won't be changing his mind either.

Bad news however from the sun belt where Sienna College have released some very positive polls for Trump in Georgia and Arizona. Polls really are all over the place this time around.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 12:23:39 am »
Georgia is going to be very hard for the Dems to hold since the state GOP have gone on a massive voter purge. Can only win if nobody votes, what a party...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 12:25:10 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 06:08:27 pm
. The Harris Biden raised taxing of everyone who earns over a $100 million makes more sense and really does not hurt the rich that much at all.

How many people actually declare earnings over 100 million? Most of them are probably on minimum wage according to their accountants.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 12:28:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:23:39 am
Georgia is going to be very hard for the Dems to hold since the state GOP have gone on a massive voter purge. Can only win if nobody votes, what a party...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346332.msg19636883#msg19636883
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 08:18:33 am »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 04:06:47 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:25:10 am


Once you're making $100k or so, the IRS withdraws taxes quarterly beginning April 15.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 04:23:40 pm »
Feels a though it'll just hinge on PA.

Bit like 2000, 1 state will decide.

The polls for the other close states seem to be widening, both for Trump and Harris
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:23:40 pm
Feels a though it'll just hinge on PA.

Bit like 2000, 1 state will decide.

The polls for the other close states seem to be widening, both for Trump and Harris

If Harris picks up North Carolina and Nevada, she wins without Pennsylvania.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm »
When do we start getting results in?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 05:46:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:30:59 pm
When do we start getting results in?

6th nov id guess.  Our election which took place with 6 weeks notice seemed like a marathon and as the US one is on a specific date the run in seems to last forever.  Plenty of time for more Trump nonsense.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:46:15 pm
6th nov id guess.  Our election which took place with 6 weeks notice seemed like a marathon and as the US one is on a specific date the run in seems to last forever.  Plenty of time for more Trump nonsense.

Don't the College things declare early though?   Or am I getting mixed up 🤷
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 08:33:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:19:43 pm
Don't the College things declare early though?   Or am I getting mixed up 🤷

I think you're getting things mixed up. We'll be getting the first results and projections on election day from each state after the polling stations there have closed. Therefore, we'll get the first results from the states on the east coast and then later the ones from the states further west (in different time-zones). I would imagine, that it's not allowed to publish any results in a state as long as it's still possible to vote in that state as to not influence the results.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 08:38:53 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/COTJMJRFX2w&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/COTJMJRFX2w&amp;t</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 09:26:06 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 08:33:26 pm
I think you're getting things mixed up. We'll be getting the first results and projections on election day from each state after the polling stations there have closed. Therefore, we'll get the first results from the states on the east coast and then later the ones from the states further west (in different time-zones). I would imagine, that it's not allowed to publish any results in a state as long as it's still possible to vote in that state as to not influence the results.

So the College things aren't anything to do with the election then?

If not, what do they do if they're so important?  Or aren't they important?  If they're not important, why does everyone talk about them like they are?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:26:06 pm
So the College things aren't anything to do with the election then?

If not, what do they do if they're so important?  Or aren't they important?  If they're not important, why does everyone talk about them like they are?

Each state counts up all their votes after polling closes on election day, and all of that states electoral college votes (barring 2 states who do things slightly differently) are given to the party with the most votes. Once all the states results are in you add up all the of the college votes and the most wins (need 270 to win).
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:26:06 pm
So the College things aren't anything to do with the election then?

If not, what do they do if they're so important?  Or aren't they important?  If they're not important, why does everyone talk about them like they are?
the Colleges are vital. 

the state's voting gets converted into College "votes" (the number of which varies by state) - and these are the official way the election is decided.

which is why you hear that candidates need a total of at least 270 Electoral College Votes to actually be declared president.
