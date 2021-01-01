Vance has the energy and aggression that Trump currently lacks, but whilst he will lie freely I don't think his lies hit the US psyche as effectively as Trump's.



Vance will never be POTUS in an open election only way is if Trump wins then croaks it. He's a charmless uncharismatic bore who's already heavily disliked by the electorate. He scraped over the line in Ohio which is now pretty deep red so not an impressive politician. I do wonder if Trump would have picked someone else had Biden dropped out earlier and who it would have been