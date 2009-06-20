« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 386853 times)

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5520 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm »
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5521 on: Yesterday at 09:46:02 pm »
Studge may have taken Powell to task.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5522 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

First cut in 4 yrs. timely for the dems

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz04md0zdrno
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5523 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5524 on: Yesterday at 10:35:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm
It's a fix!!!

Trump says the Fed is playing politics as per the 2nd article via the link below

https://edition.cnn.com/business/live-news/federal-reserve-interest-rate-09-18-24/index.html
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5525 on: Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm
Big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?

Also, the Teamsters declining to endorse either candidate. Is not a good thing. Especially, when they claim a majority of their members back Trump.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:45:42 pm by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,728
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5526 on: Yesterday at 10:54:31 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?
.

They definitely have got inflation under control, think I read it was 2.5% down from a high of >9, much better than the persistent 4% down from a high of 6.8 that we've managed here in Australia. It makes economic sense to ease living expense strains by lowering interest rates even if the economy is doing OK. No doubt the Repugs will use lowered interest rates to argue the economy is tanking without checking other metrics. Then in the next sentence they will slam Harris on cost of living without a hint of self awareness.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5527 on: Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?

Also, the Teamsters declining to endorse either candidate. Is not a good thing. Especially, when they claim a majority of their members back Trump.
total chickenshit - don't want piss off their members, don't want to piss off Trump.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 03:59:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:01:59 pm
total chickenshit - don't want piss off their members, don't want to piss off Trump.

Yes. They were mobster run for many years. They've been in receivership for 25 years up to recently. Biden saved their pensions. But their fearless leader actually spoke at the repug convention.

Then didn't get an invite to speak at the DNC, so got his nose out of joint. So him NOT endorsing Trump after being rejected by Harris is surprising.

But the locals in NYC, Michigan and Nevada have endorsed Harris. That's nearly half their membership.

Teamsters are the union that gave unions such a bad name decades ago. Who cares about their leadership.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 07:22:09 am »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 03:59:13 am
Yes. They were mobster run for many years. They've been in receivership for 25 years up to recently. Biden saved their pensions. But their fearless leader actually spoke at the repug convention.

Then didn't get an invite to speak at the DNC, so got his nose out of joint. So him NOT endorsing Trump after being rejected by Harris is surprising.

But the locals in NYC, Michigan and Nevada have endorsed Harris. That's nearly half their membership.

Teamsters are the union that gave unions such a bad name decades ago. Who cares about their leadership.

Jimmy Hoffa must be turning in his grave, where ever that is.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 07:54:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:42:23 pm
Is that because inflation is under control or the economy is faltering?


This rate cut of 0.5% shows that the Fed see inflation firmly under control, and that the economy is in good shape - hence the ability to start tightening monetary policy that wss designed to combat inflation without any negative impact.

In many ways a base rate cut will have a stimulant impact on the economy - mortgage rates will drop, availability of mortgage products will increase, consumers will have more money to spend, and business will see lower costs associated with corporate borrowing which will go directly on the bottom line, as well as benefitting from the aforementioned increased consumer spending in some sectors.

The bond market will also rally as bonds and interest rates are negatively correlated.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,920
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 07:54:13 am
This rate cut of 0.5% shows that the Fed see inflation firmly under control, and that the economy is in good shape - hence the ability to start tightening monetary policy that wss designed to combat inflation without any negative impact.

In many ways a base rate cut will have a stimulant impact on the economy - mortgage rates will drop, availability of mortgage products will increase, consumers will have more money to spend, and business will see lower costs associated with corporate borrowing which will go directly on the bottom line, as well as benefitting from the aforementioned increased consumer spending in some sectors.

The bond market will also rally as bonds and interest rates are negatively correlated.

Many think the cut was too little, too late and are predicting there will be another 0.5% cut before the end of the year.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
Refinance 2025.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 08:24:55 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:14:52 am
Many think the cut was too little, too late and are predicting there will be another 0.5% cut before the end of the year.

If things remain 'normal' i.e. Trump doesn't win and inflation doesn't creep back up, I'd expect to see a further four cuts over the next year and the rate to settle at 3.00%.

I'm not sure it's too little, too late - 0.5% is a whopper and cutting rates too early would have been disastrous. Let's see how things play out but this is a good news story all round, because where the US goes everyone else follows and despite our current issues with inflation in the UK, we will undoubtedly see further rate cuts from the BoE - hopefully without too much delay.

Also, despite the fact that the Fed is neutral and this cut has been widely anticipated for months, the timing is massive W for Biden & Harris/Walz.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:41 am by Believe »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 08:48:24 am »
Next cut .25.
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 10:12:41 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:22:09 am
Jimmy Hoffa must be turning in his grave, where ever that is.

They were twice the size under his presidency of the union. He's probably "swimming with the fishes". He must have floated down Lake Erie and gone over Niagara Falls by now.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 10:17:46 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:14:52 am
Many think the cut was too little, too late and are predicting there will be another 0.5% cut before the end of the year.

That would signal panic. There's a risk to increasing too fast. I think Powell's messaging with 50 bps this time is just to convey clearly that more cuts are ahead, but they'll most likely be 25 bps just like he did upping rates.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,108
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 11:38:20 am »
Man I hope this article, and this guy, is right. 

https://fortune.com/2024/09/18/trump-vs-harris-election-odds-who-will-win/?itm_source=parsely-api

Quote
In late 2020 and early 2021, this reporter wrote several stories focusing on the election predictions advanced by Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University. I was intrigued by the highly original methodology Miller deployed in calling the trends, and outcomes, first in the presidential race, then for the two Georgia senatorial contests, where the surprise twin victories gave Democrats control of the upper chamber.

Now, Miller is back in the arena for the first time since offering those highly unconventional forecasts. Hes using a similar system to handicap the supposedly super-tight presidential election that will be decided just 48 days hence. His wildly out-of-the-mainstream call is sure to shock pollsters, pundits and Fortunes readers alike. But Millers view merits close attention for two basic reasons: First, its based on numbers-crunching thats arguably a lot more scientific than the voter surveys almost always cited to chart the contests trajectory, and second, he achieved pinpoint accuracy four years ago.

In all three 2020 contests, Miller beat virtually every pollster, and modeler parsing multiple voter surveys. He missed the size of Bidens win in the electoral college by just 12 votes, tagging every state for the correct column save Georgia. For the two senate runoffs, Miller refined his approach to sorting data on the Peach State, and scored again. A week before Election Day on December 6, 2020, the polls gave Republican David Perdue a wide lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, and showed the GOPs Kelly Loeffler in a dead heat versus opponent Raphael Warnock. By contrast, Millers numbers had Loeffler heading for a big loss, and Ossoff en route to a modest victory. Once again, the contrarian academic nailed it: Miller was just 0.2% short on Warnocks 2.0% margin, and precisely on target in forecasting Ossoffs 1.0% final bulge at the ballot box.

Harris vs. Trump in the polls and prediction markets

Millers approach vastly differs from the most of political prognostications by relying not on polls, but the prices established by Americans wagering their own dollars on the candidates they reckon are most likely to prevail. Political betting sites are the best at predicting the wisdom of the crowd, he told Fortune. He states that while polls tell you about the past, the odds on the betting sites map the future. Polls are as snapshot of the recent past, he adds. They typically canvas small samples of 500 to 1,500 people. And the pollsters are asking respondents whom theyre planning to vote for at that moment, which may have changed a few days later when the results are posted. Most polls are around four or five days behind.

That lag, he says, causes a lot of noise or variability that disguises the actual picture. Another problem with polls: Miller reckons that a better question than Tell us which candidate youll vote for? is Which candidate do you expect to win? And while the pollsters dont pose that query, its just how the bettors are making a market.


For the 2020 Biden-Trump face-off, Miller deployed the pricing posted on the largest U.S. political betting site, Predictit. He took the Predictit odds in the 56 individual voting jurisdictions, tracked the hourly changes, and used his proprietary model to roll the data into daily odds that were extremely current given that folks were posting bets for one candidate or the other 24-7 on the site. For the Senate races, Miller took a different tack. He assembled a group of about 1,200 Georgians whom he lured by agreeing to pay them a few dollars to participate, and extra dollars if they named the contender most likely to winnot the necessarily one they planned to vote for, as well as predict the margin for victory. The method he developed, called a prediction survey taking the best parts of the polling and the betting market guided Miller to a near-perfect reading of the voting shares.

For the 2024 presidential race, Miller is once again relying on Predictit. He praises the site for having a more stable group of investors than the populations screened by pollsters. You have tens of thousands of people betting on the site at all times of the day, he says. The maximum contract is $850, and 37,000 shares are traded on average every day. Put simply, Miller regards Predictit as a highly liquid market resembling an exchange for, say small-cap stocks or high yield bonds that gathers huge numbers of buyers and sellers. Financial markets are forward-looking, and incorporate information instantaneously, and Predictit provides the same benefits, says Miller.

Is Harris ahead of Trump? This model says yes

For gauging Biden-Trump rematch, Miller developed a generalized, linear model based on results from the most recent sixteen presidential elections starting in 1960. Starting with that years Kennedy-Nixon race, every presidential race has been decided by 538 electoral votes. The models based on a lot of historical data, says Miller. It shows that the daily pricing on Predicitit translates closely into the share of the popular vote favoring each candidate. Say on a certain day, bettors give candidate A a quote of 52 cents, amounting to 52% chance of winning. By Millers reckoning, those 52% odds should also mean that at that moment, the best forecast holds that 52% of likely voters plan to cast their ballots for candidate A.

Each day, Miller recorded the prices posted at midnight on a graph where he overlayed the crucial events shaping the election. Titled, Effects of Current and Campaign Events on Forecasted Electoral College Votes, its posted on his website, The Virtual Tout (virtual tout.com). Overall, the chart tracks the number of electoral votes the Predictit odds are showing. Its shaped like a giant U, resembling a steep ski slope that bottoms then rises into a giant mountain.

Well before the Biden-Trump debate, the Republican was far ahead; on Millers chart, he stood on top of the ski slope. Trump looked to command almost 400 of the 538 electoral votes in mid-June. After the onstage match on June 27, Trump got even more dominant, and he peaked in the days framing and during the Republican convention at a share of almost 500. The Democrats odds rose sharply after Biden withdrew on July 21, and by the time Harris secured the nomination on August 6, the Democrats were solidly in the lead at around 325 electoral votes. They kept gaining over the following two weeks, hitting 400 in a stunning reversal by the time their convention ended on August 22.


Then, Trump staged a comeback. In the days before the September 10 Trump-Harris debate, Harris was still ahead, but Trump had nearly caught up. At that point, the race was essentially a tossup, observes Miller. The forecast for the Democrats was 288. It was the onstage battle in Philadelphia that wrecked the 78-year old former POTUS, according to the Miller numbers. Within a day after the candidates left the podium, Harris had jumped to exactly over 400 electoral votes. The Harris endorsement from Taylor Swift, secured the day of the debate, probably helped sink Trumps chances, according to Miller. Since then, Harris has maintained for 400-plus vote total.

A second chart on The Virtual Tout shows how the share of the popular vote influences the electoral tally over those 16 elections. Keep in mind that Miller is using the Predictit prices as equivalent to the popular vote: A candidate whose price is 51% on Election Day is likely gets 51% of all ballots cast. He points out that Democrats traditionally must secure an advantage of more than two points or more to win, and that Republicans can prevail with as little was roughly 48%.

As of September 16, Predictit is showing a price of 55 cents for Harris, and 45 cents for Trump, the reverse of the scenario before Bidens departure. Once again, those odds translate in 55% of the popular vote for the Democrat according to Millers model. If the situation persists, Trump faces an absolute rout. It would be somewhere between the defeats of Barry Goldwater by Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and Bob Dole by Bill Clinton in 1996, says Miller. Were talking about a blowout where Harris gets over 400 electoral votes and wins Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and every other swing state.


Miller notes that at least in recent history, Americas never witnessed a reversal of fortune remotely as dramatic as this one. Its gone from a drastic landslide in Trumps direction to a drastic landslide for Harris, he marvels. The distance is now so great that only another epic swing would bring Trump back into contention, and Miller predicts that right now, it looks like Harris will win big on November 5. As a coda, he recalls a slogan the Johnson campaign used to bash Goldwater: In your gut you know hes nuts. Millers markets-based analysis posits that the people betting their own money are right in predicting that by the time the candidates left the stage on September 10, millions of voters likely to back Donald Trump abandoned the ex-President, starting the shock waves that could cause an avalanche for Harris that as of now, few see building.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,507
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 12:02:37 pm »
 In your gut you know hes nuts. Surprised Walz hasn't used that one.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/19/nebraska-electoral-system-trump-win-election

Nebraska may change its electoral system at the last second to help Trump win

In one of those strange freaks of American politics, Nebraska has a split electoral college vote, and for the past few elections the city of Omaha has reliably voted Democrat. The other four electoral districts vote solidly Republican. Ordinarily, this little hiccup in the system wouldnt matter much. But 2024 represents a uniquely precarious moment.

As it stands, once you remove the settled Democrat and Republican states, the most direct path to a Kamala Harris victory is by way of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. With those three states, she would receive exactly 270 electoral college seats, the number she needs to win. In that case, she would win if, and only if, she holds that one electoral college vote in the congressional district of Omaha, Nebraska.

The Omaha congressional district hasnt mattered much due to a kind of bipartisan detente, a balance of power. Nebraska is not the only state that splits its electoral system by district. So does Maine. And Maine, while mostly Democratic, has a similarly reliable Republican constituency, which will almost certainly give its electoral college seat to Trump. If Nebraska changes its system to give Trump an advantage, Maine has said it will reciprocate in order to cancel out any attempt to shift the balance of power.

Largely for this reason, the inclination to change the law has been muted in Nebraska, even though Republicans control the statehouse. Having a contested electoral college seat also makes Nebraska slightly more worthy of attention from both national parties, meaning the current division is, to some small degree, in the interests of Nebraskans on the whole.

Yet that state of detente may be set to unravel. The Maine legislature has now gone out of session, and last Friday, Jim Pillen, the governor of Nebraska, made a public statement: I strongly support statewide unity and joining 48 other states by awarding all five of our electoral college votes to the presidential candidate who wins the majority of Nebraskans votes, he said. As I have also made clear, I am willing to convene the Legislature for a special session to fix this 30-year-old problem before the 2024 election. However, I must receive clear and public indication that 33 senators are willing to vote in such a session to restore winner-take-all.

Pillen is effectively deflecting the electoral college question onto the state senators, but he is also opening the door to the possibility of the switch, which could alter the course of the election.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:49:37 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 02:31:31 pm »
What does it mean by "The Maine legislature has now gone out of session"?  Does that block Maine from reciprocating in the event of Nebraska playing silly buggers?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,936
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
It seems to me that increasingly Repugs will abandon campaigning in favour of contesting results.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,385
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:49:28 pm
It seems to me that increasingly Repugs will abandon campaigning in favour of contesting results.

To nobodys surprise.
The only certain outcome of the election is another attempt to win it through elays, blocking and courts.
Hopefully no blood will be spilled this time, but it's far from certain.
It will get ugly.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 03:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:38:20 am
Man I hope this article, and this guy, is right. 

https://fortune.com/2024/09/18/trump-vs-harris-election-odds-who-will-win/?itm_source=parsely-api


Right!  I wonder though how many Republicans bet on Kamala to soften the blow, that kind of hedging is common with sports betting, like Arsenal fans betting a few quid on City last season.


That Maine and Nebraska thing is terrifying. An 11th hour change to give one extra vote either way could be decisive.
Mike McDonnell the republican hold out could be bought or pressurized (threatened) by Trump. He's also anti LGBT+ and anti-abortion and those kind of Handmaid's Tale characters are not reliable guardians of democracy

https://nebraskaexaminer.com/2024/09/18/winner-take-all-push-gets-help-of-gov-jim-pillen-sen-lindsey-graham-trump/
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 03:19:51 pm »
Kamala Harris Hits Record Polling Lead Over Donald Trump

Nate Silver, the statistician and founder of polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight, issued good news for Vice President Kamala Harris on an episode of his podcast, Risky Business, with Maria Konnikova.

Silver said that "In contrast to this Labor Day period, where she was getting a lot of mediocre data from The New York Times, this is now back on track for basically a tossup election."

Silver's election model combines polling data with simulations to predict election outcomes. His approach adjusts poll weightings based on recency, sample size, and the historical accuracy of each pollster.

For a presidential race, Silver runs millions of simulations using state-by-state polling data, accounting for the inherent uncertainty and variability in the polls. The result is a probabilistic forecast, such as predicting that a candidate has a 70 percent chance of winning if they come out ahead in 70 percent of those simulations​.

"Before the debate, Harris was ahead by about two percentage points. Now, she appears to be ahead by about three percentage points. And there has been quite a bit of high-quality data at the national level," Silver said.

"Why is the number important? Well, the Electoral College bias according to our forecast, the Silver Bulletin forecast, favors Trump by about two and a half points."

"If Harris wins the popular vote by about two and a half points or more, she's a favorite in the Electoral College, if she wins by less than two and a half points, she probably doesn't get over the finish line in states like Pennsylvania."

"This is a good development for her," Silver said, and his co-host, Konnikova agreed, stating "It's good news for Harris."

Critics argue that the Electoral College has a bias toward the Republican party, which they say arises from the way electoral votes are distributed among states, which give smaller more rural states  many of which tend to vote Republican  disproportionate influence.

Each state gets a number of electors equal to its total representation in Congress, meaning that states with smaller populations still get at least three electoral votes, regardless of size.

Electoral College proponents say this voting model balances power between populous and less populous states, ensuring smaller states have a voice in presidential elections. It promotes a federalist system by preventing dominance of large urban areas and encouraging candidates to address diverse regional concerns.

In recent elections, such as in 2016 and 2020, the popular vote and Electoral College outcomes diverged.

On Wednesday, Silver said that Harris had a good day in the polls, with his averages showing the vice president is leading former President Donald Trump by 3.1 percentage points nationwide (49.1 percent to 46 percent).

Though Silver has predicted for weeks that Trump has a high chance of victory, Harris has begun to make gains in key battleground states, which is boosting her probability of securing the 270 electoral votes she needs in November.

But Silver emphasized that the race is still tight. "Earlier this month, Harris was getting some pretty mediocre numbers in state polls," Silver said.

"If those state polls also improve for her by a point or two, then we might be at a point where the race leans slightly toward her. If they don't, we might go back to saying the race leans slightly toward Trump."

"You can't look at these national polls and feel too complacent if you're a Democrat," Silver said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nate-silver-issues-good-news-for-kamala-harris-on-electoral-college-chances/ar-AA1qQm0a?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=b4d82dd110cb4c28adf08f23058b4cfe&ei=21
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline Believe

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
As terrifying as these reports of 'Republicans' trying to derail the process of democracy in America are, at least they are being called out and widely publicised well before the day.

We need people to be aware of the threats that exist, and make sure that an insurmountable amount of voters come out and vote blue up and down the ballot to make sure that this era of insanity politics is killed completely.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,802
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:03:24 pm
To nobodys surprise.
The only certain outcome of the election is another attempt to win it through elays, blocking and courts.
Hopefully no blood will be spilled this time, but it's far from certain.
It will get ugly.

There won't be another January 6th, if Harris wins, because the authorities will want to make sure there isn't. However, I'm pretty sure that there will be blood spilled, if Trump loses. Too many people have been drinking his kool-aid and they've been indoctrinated for many years now by Fox and the other right-wing media outlets. If Trump loses, it will be because the election was rigged, and they'll see themselves as protecting the country from the communist lefties destroying it. His following is too big to not have enough nutters, who are willing to use violence to get the outcome they want and in their mind deserve.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 03:26:58 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:21:57 pm
There won't be another January 6th, if Harris wins, because the authorities will want to make sure there isn't. However, I'm pretty sure that there will be blood spilled, if Trump loses. Too many people have been drinking his kool-aid and they've been indoctrinated for many years now by Fox and the other right-wing media outlets. If Trump loses, it will be because the election was rigged, and they'll see themselves as protecting the country from the communist lefties destroying it. His following is too big to not have enough nutters, who are willing to use violence to get the outcome they want and in their mind deserve.

And of course he'll stoke that fire. He can't be recognised as a serial loser.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,936
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 03:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 03:20:50 pm
As terrifying as these reports of 'Republicans' trying to derail the process of democracy in America are, at least they are being called out and widely publicised well before the day.

We need people to be aware of the threats that exist, and make sure that an insurmountable amount of voters come out and vote blue up and down the ballot to make sure that this era of insanity politics is killed completely.

I wouldn't be too sure of that unfortunately. Fox is the most popular "news" broadcaster, and they never challenge the right on anything. Plus, many Americans aren't as invested in the news cycle as we would probably like, at least on the national level. The country is just too damned big.

Don't be surprised if people outside the US are far more aware of what's going on then many people in the US. It's macro versus micro.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,189
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5549 on: Today at 03:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 03:26:58 pm
He can't be recognised as a serial loser.
Imo this is recognised by the cleverer Repugs.  Deplorables will dig in or stay home.

Trump will never admit it.  Everyone else is always to blame. He's perfect.

The vid of him letching with Epstein should be shown hourly.
Logged
Kill the humourless.
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 