Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5440 on: September 13, 2024, 12:23:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 13, 2024, 11:11:29 am
I can see why people vote for him and also why those that throw in behind him do so with unshakable faith.  He offers simple solutions whilst painting anyone that disagrees as being part of a grand conspiracy.  He's hardly the first person to combine populism and fear.

I meant more that US politics is so clearly divided that I'm surprised there are still undecided voters to fight over.  I suppose one group would be traditional Republicans that don't like Trump but can't easily bring themselves to vote Democrat.

He's saying things that many people feel, so they relate to it. "America is in decline" Plenty of people will feel that as they struggle to pay for stuff and get laid off. 

The problem is, not only does Trump offer no solutions, he'll make it worse by siding with the super rich who are a major part of the decline. It's a shame that so many can't see through his lack of answers to their problems. Education is a problem, but so is desperation. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5441 on: September 13, 2024, 12:23:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September 13, 2024, 09:13:42 am
He wants to win he just doesn't want to work for it.

It's like a football manager after opposition teams figure out their tactics and they have no Plan B or fail to adapt.

The political world moved on, Trump didn't.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5442 on: September 13, 2024, 12:39:21 pm »
Trump's biggest fear is being seen as a loser. Losing to 'Sleepy Joe' hurt. Losing to an ethnic minority woman would hurt even more.

Karl Rove (remember him?) had this killer line in an article he wrote this week: "Mr Trump was crushed by a woman he previously dismissed as dumb as a rock. Which raises the question: What does that make him?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5443 on: September 13, 2024, 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: jlb on September 13, 2024, 12:39:21 pm
Trump's biggest fear is being seen as a loser. Losing to 'Sleepy Joe' hurt. Losing to an ethnic minority woman would hurt even more.

Karl Rove (remember him?) had this killer line in an article he wrote this week: "Mr Trump was crushed by a woman he previously dismissed as dumb as a rock. Which raises the question: What does that make him?

Karl Rove is the man that sent out clever dog whistles that white nationaiists, christianists and gun fanatics could make themselves at home in the Republican party in order to beat Gore and Kerry. Remember Obama's "god, guns n gays" comment? That was Karl Rove's doing. The tea party, Trump, and maga is the inevitable conclusion of that.

Now he wants to play the 'elder statesman role'. What a weasel.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5444 on: September 13, 2024, 01:24:54 pm »
I'm surprised Trump isn't open to another debate as there's a good chance it would on his home turf (Fox).  The initial agreement was for three Harris vs. Trump debates on ABC, Fox and NBC.

He must have really, really not enjoyed the previous debate.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5445 on: September 13, 2024, 01:37:59 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2024, 12:23:30 pm
He's saying things that many people feel, so they relate to it. "America is in decline" Plenty of people will feel that as they struggle to pay for stuff and get laid off. 

The problem is, not only does Trump offer no solutions, he'll make it worse by siding with the super rich who are a major part of the decline. It's a shame that so many can't see through his lack of answers to their problems. Education is a problem, but so is desperation.


Spot on - about all points.


To me, the glaring question is why has 'the left' not made hay out of this dissatisfaction?

Although two very different countries, both the UK and US share two key background reasons behind why there is so much decline and discontent:

1) Stemming from corporate outsourcing of manufacture to sweatshop economies in order to maximise profit, there has been a massive transfer of wealth away from the 'developed world'

2) The reduced amount of wealth there is, is increasingly hoarded in the hands (offshore 'financial arrangements') of a relatively tiny number of capital-owners, so that the 'pie' to be shared by the vast majority is smaller on two counts.


As you say, the hard-right - represented by the likes of Trump, Bozo, Frottage, but with a cabal of billionaires funding and pulling the strings - make things worse.

They remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, in order to help them amass even more money. They cut taxes, predominantly for the wealthiest - and decimate public services to pay for that.

But 'the left' - the mainstream political parties that have traditionally been 'the left' at least - has largely abandoned policies based on principles like 'redistributionism', strong unionisation of labour, extensive public services that are run for public good and not to be used as milch cows for parasitic shysters.




Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5446 on: September 13, 2024, 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 13, 2024, 11:23:06 am
Something about a pizza parlour?


Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,

No mention of eating them that I recall.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5447 on: September 13, 2024, 01:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 13, 2024, 01:10:45 pm
Karl Rove is the man that sent out clever dog whistles that white nationaiists, christianists and gun fanatics could make themselves at home in the Republican party in order to beat Gore and Kerry. Remember Obama's "god, guns n gays" comment? That was Karl Rove's doing. The tea party, Trump, and maga is the inevitable conclusion of that.

Now he wants to play the 'elder statesman role'. What a weasel.


 :thumbup
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5448 on: September 13, 2024, 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 01:39:00 pm
Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,

No mention of eating them that I recall.

Just harvesting them for their adrenochrome.  ::)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5449 on: September 13, 2024, 01:55:28 pm »
Dems mantra to America for the coming election should be:

It's time for every State to accept accountability for our leadership.

Kamala and Democracy or the Crook/Dictator?

Keep America Sane.

Add to that :  Kamala owns a gun.  She's not going to take yours.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5450 on: September 13, 2024, 01:56:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 13, 2024, 12:20:58 pm
Yeah, I don't think rational , consistency is his bag.

haha.  Truer words have never been written. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5451 on: September 13, 2024, 02:25:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 01:39:00 pm
Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,


That's an absolute lie.

It was a pizza parlour in DC.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5452 on: September 13, 2024, 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 13, 2024, 02:25:03 pm
That's an absolute lie.

It was a pizza parlour in DC.

Aha!

And how did you know that?  Hmmmmm?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5453 on: September 13, 2024, 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 02:34:09 pm
Aha!

And how did you know that?  Hmmmmm?

It wasn't deep dish.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5454 on: September 13, 2024, 05:41:26 pm »
Nate Silver says he'll vote for Harris.

But he'll still shill for Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5455 on: September 13, 2024, 05:55:05 pm »
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5456 on: September 13, 2024, 05:55:38 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 05:41:26 pm
Nate Silver says he'll vote for Harris.

But he'll still shill for Trump.

Works for Thiel.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5457 on: September 13, 2024, 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 13, 2024, 01:37:59 pm

Spot on - about all points.


To me, the glaring question is why has 'the left' not made hay out of this dissatisfaction?

Although two very different countries, both the UK and US share two key background reasons behind why there is so much decline and discontent:

1) Stemming from corporate outsourcing of manufacture to sweatshop economies in order to maximise profit, there has been a massive transfer of wealth away from the 'developed world'

2) The reduced amount of wealth there is, is increasingly hoarded in the hands (offshore 'financial arrangements') of a relatively tiny number of capital-owners, so that the 'pie' to be shared by the vast majority is smaller on two counts.


As you say, the hard-right - represented by the likes of Trump, Bozo, Frottage, but with a cabal of billionaires funding and pulling the strings - make things worse.

They remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, in order to help them amass even more money. They cut taxes, predominantly for the wealthiest - and decimate public services to pay for that.

But 'the left' - the mainstream political parties that have traditionally been 'the left' at least - has largely abandoned policies based on principles like 'redistributionism', strong unionisation of labour, extensive public services that are run for public good and not to be used as milch cows for parasitic shysters.






If a lot of wealth is being transferred from the rich western world to the poorer parts of the world , isn't that socialism.
I'm conveniently ignoring the capitalist aspect of those enabling that transfer 😀
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5458 on: September 13, 2024, 07:10:08 pm »
Just saw this quote from Vance:

We admire Taylor Swifts music, but I dont think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans

He almost gets it Almost.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5459 on: September 13, 2024, 07:30:31 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 13, 2024, 01:55:28 pm
Dems mantra to America for the coming election should be:

It's time for every State to accept accountability for our leadership.

Kamala and Democracy or the Crook/Dictator?

Keep America Sane.

Add to that :  Kamala owns a gun.  She's not going to take yours.


How about: Don't be the last state to vote for the felon.

or

Republicans! Leave the Dark Side

or

Fight, fight, fight Gothmog and Sam. Vote Kamala



Maybe not.  :sad
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5460 on: September 13, 2024, 08:36:06 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September 13, 2024, 01:24:54 pm
I'm surprised Trump isn't open to another debate as there's a good chance it would on his home turf (Fox).  The initial agreement was for three Harris vs. Trump debates on ABC, Fox and NBC.

He must have really, really not enjoyed the previous debate.

The problem is, nothing Fox can do will make him not be the old guy up against a younger woman who seems well up for it. They'd let him spout his shite without fact checking him, but he can do that at his rallyes as well without having someone else with him on the stage. He can also just call in on one of their live shows as he has done in the past.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5461 on: September 13, 2024, 11:40:45 pm »
It is quite a thing that the pope (whatever I or anyone thinks about his church or the idea of a pope) has given US Catholics licence to vote for Harris. He never weighed in on Biden vs Trump, but has commented now saying that both Harris' stance on abortion and Trump's treatment of migrants are equal evils.


From what I understand, many catholic bishops are more conservative than the pope and he has already fired one or two for going against his leadership. So this statement on the elections will not be well-received iby some bishops in the US.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: Giono on September 13, 2024, 11:40:45 pm
It is quite a thing that the pope (whatever I or anyone thinks about his church or the idea of a pope) has given US Catholics licence to vote for Harris. He never weighed in on Biden vs Trump, but has commented now saying that both Harris' stance on abortion and Trump's treatment of migrants are equal evils.


From what I understand, many catholic bishops are more conservative than the pope and he has already fired one or two for going against his leadership. So this statement on the elections will not be well-received iby some bishops in the US.

Fuck him and his lesser evil and assassination comment. This prick has likened getting an abortion to hiring a hitmen, yet took the side of clergy who had raped nuns and forced them to have abortions. He refuses to fight the aids epidemic among African Catholics by endorsing safe sex practice. He preaches about looking after the poor and immigrants, while sitting on the throne of one of the wealthiest landowners in human history who continue to extort money from the poor.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5463 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 am »
Quote from: Giono on September 13, 2024, 11:40:45 pm
It is quite a thing that the pope (whatever I or anyone thinks about his church or the idea of a pope) has given US Catholics licence to vote for Harris. He never weighed in on Biden vs Trump, but has commented now saying that both Harris' stance on abortion and Trump's treatment of migrants are equal evils.


From what I understand, many catholic bishops are more conservative than the pope and he has already fired one or two for going against his leadership. So this statement on the elections will not be well-received iby some bishops in the US.

The US "Catholic" church is nothing of the kind. For all the legitimate criticism that deservedly gets levelled at the Pope and his church, he's a radical communist by American church standards.

The Vatican has done its own research on American Catholicism and in the old days the entire American church would likely have been excommunicated.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5464 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 am »
The polls are still close after the debate which blows my mind. I think Trump could kill live on TV and the polls would still be close.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5465 on: Yesterday at 12:02:26 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:08:35 am
The polls are still close after the debate which blows my mind. I think Trump could kill live on TV and the polls would still be close.

I read that it will take a good week or 2 until the polls really start to factor in the debate. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5466 on: Yesterday at 01:53:55 pm »
So catchy. If only all debates were done this way

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H-jiH6IgvjM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H-jiH6IgvjM</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5467 on: Yesterday at 08:26:58 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:08:35 am
The polls are still close after the debate which blows my mind. I think Trump could kill live on TV and the polls would still be close.
It's doesnt matter what he says or does. That must be abundantly clear at this stage.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5468 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm »
Well, Randy's not done a song about the debate yet, but he's got a few other offerings up. ;D

He must be hitting the big time now, as this video of his is sponsored!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Eo45EIZPCI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Eo45EIZPCI</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5469 on: Yesterday at 10:23:37 pm »
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/UBKLP6RYtRQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/UBKLP6RYtRQ</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5470 on: Today at 09:18:22 pm »
Harris spoke about a new executive order she would make on day 1 in her recent swing through small town PA. Like Josh Spapiro did, she'd make college degrees no longer a requirement for federal civil service jobs.


So Bill Gates and Zuckerberg could now apply.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5471 on: Today at 09:24:34 pm »
Farron Cousins breaking down some of the latest poll numbers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dwlg4kapraE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dwlg4kapraE</a>
