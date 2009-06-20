« previous next »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:11:29 am
I can see why people vote for him and also why those that throw in behind him do so with unshakable faith.  He offers simple solutions whilst painting anyone that disagrees as being part of a grand conspiracy.  He's hardly the first person to combine populism and fear.

I meant more that US politics is so clearly divided that I'm surprised there are still undecided voters to fight over.  I suppose one group would be traditional Republicans that don't like Trump but can't easily bring themselves to vote Democrat.

He's saying things that many people feel, so they relate to it. "America is in decline" Plenty of people will feel that as they struggle to pay for stuff and get laid off. 

The problem is, not only does Trump offer no solutions, he'll make it worse by siding with the super rich who are a major part of the decline. It's a shame that so many can't see through his lack of answers to their problems. Education is a problem, but so is desperation. 
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:13:42 am
He wants to win he just doesn't want to work for it.

It's like a football manager after opposition teams figure out their tactics and they have no Plan B or fail to adapt.

The political world moved on, Trump didn't.
Trump's biggest fear is being seen as a loser. Losing to 'Sleepy Joe' hurt. Losing to an ethnic minority woman would hurt even more.

Karl Rove (remember him?) had this killer line in an article he wrote this week: "Mr Trump was crushed by a woman he previously dismissed as dumb as a rock. Which raises the question: What does that make him?
Quote from: jlb on Today at 12:39:21 pm
Trump's biggest fear is being seen as a loser. Losing to 'Sleepy Joe' hurt. Losing to an ethnic minority woman would hurt even more.

Karl Rove (remember him?) had this killer line in an article he wrote this week: "Mr Trump was crushed by a woman he previously dismissed as dumb as a rock. Which raises the question: What does that make him?

Karl Rove is the man that sent out clever dog whistles that white nationaiists, christianists and gun fanatics could make themselves at home in the Republican party in order to beat Gore and Kerry. Remember Obama's "god, guns n gays" comment? That was Karl Rove's doing. The tea party, Trump, and maga is the inevitable conclusion of that.

Now he wants to play the 'elder statesman role'. What a weasel.
I'm surprised Trump isn't open to another debate as there's a good chance it would on his home turf (Fox).  The initial agreement was for three Harris vs. Trump debates on ABC, Fox and NBC.

He must have really, really not enjoyed the previous debate.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:23:30 pm
He's saying things that many people feel, so they relate to it. "America is in decline" Plenty of people will feel that as they struggle to pay for stuff and get laid off. 

The problem is, not only does Trump offer no solutions, he'll make it worse by siding with the super rich who are a major part of the decline. It's a shame that so many can't see through his lack of answers to their problems. Education is a problem, but so is desperation.


Spot on - about all points.


To me, the glaring question is why has 'the left' not made hay out of this dissatisfaction?

Although two very different countries, both the UK and US share two key background reasons behind why there is so much decline and discontent:

1) Stemming from corporate outsourcing of manufacture to sweatshop economies in order to maximise profit, there has been a massive transfer of wealth away from the 'developed world'

2) The reduced amount of wealth there is, is increasingly hoarded in the hands (offshore 'financial arrangements') of a relatively tiny number of capital-owners, so that the 'pie' to be shared by the vast majority is smaller on two counts.


As you say, the hard-right - represented by the likes of Trump, Bozo, Frottage, but with a cabal of billionaires funding and pulling the strings - make things worse.

They remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, in order to help them amass even more money. They cut taxes, predominantly for the wealthiest - and decimate public services to pay for that.

But 'the left' - the mainstream political parties that have traditionally been 'the left' at least - has largely abandoned policies based on principles like 'redistributionism', strong unionisation of labour, extensive public services that are run for public good and not to be used as milch cows for parasitic shysters.




Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:23:06 am
Something about a pizza parlour?


Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,

No mention of eating them that I recall.
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:10:45 pm
Karl Rove is the man that sent out clever dog whistles that white nationaiists, christianists and gun fanatics could make themselves at home in the Republican party in order to beat Gore and Kerry. Remember Obama's "god, guns n gays" comment? That was Karl Rove's doing. The tea party, Trump, and maga is the inevitable conclusion of that.

Now he wants to play the 'elder statesman role'. What a weasel.


 :thumbup
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,

No mention of eating them that I recall.

Just harvesting them for their adrenochrome.  ::)
Dems mantra to America for the coming election should be:

It's time for every State to accept accountability for our leadership.

Kamala and Democracy or the Crook/Dictator?

Keep America Sane.

Add to that :  Kamala owns a gun.  She's not going to take yours.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:20:58 pm
Yeah, I don't think rational , consistency is his bag.

haha.  Truer words have never been written. 
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Hillary was running a paedophile ring from the basement of a Chicago pizza parlour,


That's an absolute lie.

It was a pizza parlour in DC.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:25:03 pm
That's an absolute lie.

It was a pizza parlour in DC.

Aha!

And how did you know that?  Hmmmmm?
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:34:09 pm
Aha!

And how did you know that?  Hmmmmm?

It wasn't deep dish.
