He's saying things that many people feel, so they relate to it. "America is in decline" Plenty of people will feel that as they struggle to pay for stuff and get laid off.



The problem is, not only does Trump offer no solutions, he'll make it worse by siding with the super rich who are a major part of the decline. It's a shame that so many can't see through his lack of answers to their problems. Education is a problem, but so is desperation.



Spot on - about all points.To me, the glaring question is why has 'the left' not made hay out of this dissatisfaction?Although two very different countries, both the UK and US share two key background reasons behind why there is so much decline and discontent:1) Stemming from corporate outsourcing of manufacture to sweatshop economies in order to maximise profit, there has been a massive transfer of wealth away from the 'developed world'2) The reduced amount of wealth there is, is increasingly hoarded in the hands (offshore 'financial arrangements') of a relatively tiny number of capital-owners, so that the 'pie' to be shared by the vast majority is smaller on two counts.As you say, the hard-right - represented by the likes of Trump, Bozo, Frottage, but with a cabal of billionaires funding and pulling the strings - make things worse.They remove protections for workers/the environment/consumers, in order to help them amass even more money. They cut taxes, predominantly for the wealthiest - and decimate public services to pay for that.But 'the left' - the mainstream political parties that have traditionally been 'the left' at least - has largely abandoned policies based on principles like 'redistributionism', strong unionisation of labour, extensive public services that are run for public good and not to be used as milch cows for parasitic shysters.