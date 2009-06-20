« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: KillieRed:
Do you think anyone in the former GOP will have the guts to turn on him despite his appalling record of electoral failure? A lot of them seem to be bought and paid for. Trump will keep running til he dies or is no longer capable of talking.
Looking at the general trends around the world the Republicans should really be winning in November by a very comfortable margin.  Ruling governments have taken the brunt of the blame for inflation/cost of living increases and been consistently voted out.  It certainly played a part in us finally being rid of the Tories and Labour ending up with a massive majority.

Add in the very apparent decline in Biden and it should have been an open goal for the Republicans.

Trump has a sizeable minority of the electorate absolutely locked in but he also has zero appeal beyond that minority.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Wow, Bush's former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has written an op-ed giving his reasons why he is voting for Harris in this election.


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/09/12/alberto-gonzales-kamala-harris-endorsement-00178746
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Giono:
Wow, Bush's former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has written an op-ed giving his reasons why he is voting for Harris in this election.


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/09/12/alberto-gonzales-kamala-harris-endorsement-00178746

This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

Quote
The courts decision on presidential immunity has been especially targeted for criticism. Critics fear this decision will allow a president to direct the Justice Department to prosecute rivals for political reasons without fear of prosecution. While this may be possible, one should remember that the attorney general and other confirmed DOJ employees take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Every appointees allegiance is to the Constitution first, not to the president. The fact that a president may direct an institution or prosecutor to prosecute someone for political reasons does not override that officials oath to the Constitution. If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order. They can go to the agencys inspector general, the Congress and the media. There still remain these guardrails.

Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: KurtVerbose:
This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.
Indeed  ::)

"If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order.".  I'm sure that would stop Trump.  He wouldn't just replace them with somebody that was willing to do his dirty work in exchange for a wad of money.

Johnson and Cummings drove a cart and horses through the guardrails of UK democracy.  There were gasps from the media, from the opposition parties and even from sections of the ruling party when Johnson unlawfully prorogued parliament but it didn't stop him.  The Speaker called it a "a constitutional outrage" but had zero power to do anything about it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: KurtVerbose:
This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

I feel like I'm taking crazy pills here. Gonzalez was the AG who said that Cheney's waterboarding torture was nice and legal. Fuck him, and fuck Dick Cheney.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: KurtVerbose:
This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.
I guess we have nothing to worry about, Senor Gonzales. I'm sure the Tw@t wouldn't put stooges in those positions who'd do whatever he wanted. good to know, amigo. gracias.

what a moron.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 12:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998:
While Harris clearly won the debate this isn't new, Anyone objective who has watched Trump debate would conclude he has lost every debate he's been in (I count the Biden knockout one as Biden just hanging himself more than anything Trump did) and yet he still is there or there abouts when it comes to the final vote tally. I'm not sure how much the debate will end up mattering before the race reverts to the norm.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy0nerwe8rro

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/some-undecided-voters-not-convinced-by-harris-after-debate-with-trump/ar-AA1qmVYz


You might be interested to know that at this time in 2020 Biden was +8 nationally while this time in 2024 Kamala is +1.1 nationally

I never like resorting to memes, but this has always been a pretty much perfect representation of the "undecided voter."
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: cptrios:
I never like resorting to memes, but this has always been a pretty much perfect representation of the "undecided voter."
...
;D

I think in European elections there's maybe a bit more scope to be undecided, like the Question Time audience member that Fiona Bruce light-heartedly called out for saying he was undecided whilst sitting there in a Jeremy Corbyn t-shirt.  He clearly wasn't going to be voting Tory but he was presumably undecided between voting Labour or spoiling his ballot.

I'm not sure how you can be on the fence in a two horse race when one of the horses is Donald Trump.  I quite like Harris's support for women but Trump makes a very valid point about pet dogs being eaten by immigrants.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
there are many, many young US citizens who are eligible to vote for the first time this year, and it seems a big % of them are motivated to do so (even before the TS endorsement).

seeing clips of the the Tw@t's debate performance will (surely to God!) scare the crap out of them. but I think the H-W campaign would be well advised to run ads showing his "greatest hits" that they may not be familiar with - to reinforce just how bad he has always been, and make it clear that Tuesday wasn't just a poor night for him.

it wouldn't hurt to remind people of all ages, actually.

there's so much to choose from - mocking a disabled man, "inject with bleach", "good people on both sides". "losers in the military" etc etc.

he's on the ground - start kicking!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I hope Trump doesn't see some nutter on the telly saying that Russia or China is about to attack the US.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: thaddeus:
Indeed  ::)

"If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order.".  I'm sure that would stop Trump.  He wouldn't just replace them with somebody that was willing to do his dirty work in exchange for a wad of money.

Johnson and Cummings drove a cart and horses through the guardrails of UK democracy.  There were gasps from the media, from the opposition parties and even from sections of the ruling party when Johnson unlawfully prorogued parliament but it didn't stop him.  The Speaker called it a "a constitutional outrage" but had zero power to do anything about it.

Bill Barr literally worked for Ws daddy as AG before doing the same job for Trump. Youd think the penny might have dropped either whilst they were enforcing the Unitary Executive Theory under W or when Barr was acting as Trumps new Roy Cohn. They didnt need the permission of the Supreme Court to ignore the law or norms.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Dr. Beaker:
I hope Trump doesn't see some nutter on the telly saying that Russia or China is about to attack the US.

Better not see a rerun of 'The Sum of all Fears'.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
There are plenty of twitter vids and tiktok meme's flying around backing Trumps claims on eating cats and dogs, and so much stuff on immigration. The repugs have done a good job of harnessing the lies and getting it delivered non stop under peoples noses on their phones. The younger generation are not watching  Fox or CNN that's for sure.  Social media's part in this election is the big unknown and I don't think any polls can be taken as anywhere near solid. There are so many unknowns and variables. The older voter generation already have their minds made up, it's the younger generation that will sway this in a big way one way or the other. I hope it's to the left but I do think there are plenty of surprises ahead on election night.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Ray K:
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills here. Gonzalez was the AG who said that Cheney's waterboarding torture was nice and legal. Fuck him, and fuck Dick Cheney.

He's a Texan Mexican-American Repug adding to the permission culture of repugs voting for Harris. That's a good thing. What he did in the past is another story.

I didn't read the whole thing. Just the factoid. If he helps get Harris from A to B is all that matters today.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5414 on: Yesterday at 02:53:15 pm »
I'd be amazed if anyone not already maga-pilled believed this cats and dogs nonsense. From what people have shared, it seems the GOP have gone a little nuts with AI generated memes, including hundreds featuring Trump rescuing kittens. When you're flooding cyberspace with cheap fakes, why would independent or non voting types trust you?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
A few Haitians allegedly rounded up a few wild geese and had a BBQ.

RFK2 would be proud.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: thaddeus:
;D

I think in European elections there's maybe a bit more scope to be undecided, like the Question Time audience member that Fiona Bruce light-heartedly called out for saying he was undecided whilst sitting there in a Jeremy Corbyn t-shirt.  He clearly wasn't going to be voting Tory but he was presumably undecided between voting Labour or spoiling his ballot.

I'm not sure how you can be on the fence in a two horse race when one of the horses is Donald Trump.  I quite like Harris's support for women but Trump makes a very valid point about pet dogs being eaten by immigrants.
I also dont understand how people can vote for Trump, but many do and  that just goes to show how distant we are from most Americans. They just dont think like us, and thats why its so dangerous to use personal preferences to try to understand Trumps voters
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: jepovic:
I also dont understand how people can vote for Trump, but many do and  that just goes to show how distant we are from most Americans. They just dont think like us, and thats why its so dangerous to use personal preferences to try to understand Trumps voters
We voted for Johnson and Brexit.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Its not hard to understand if your social media algorithm has you stuck in a MAGA/ultra right wing doom loop, FOX is your go to news station and your local station is run by the ultra-conservative Sinclair Broadcast Group and you are just being fed this constant barrage of pro-Trump propaganda and are in the deep end.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Social media is not the whole story though.

If you look at the crowds Kamala is attracting to her rallies, they were like Trump in 2016, but they are larger and more joyful. Trump cannot attract those kinds of crowds anymore.

This is North Carolina.... just gone from lean R to toss up

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1834360728460943688
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
And within seconds, a million MAGAbots descend to let us know the rally-goers were bussed in from interstate. COPE.

This xcancel is a double-edged sword, I've started reading the bilge again. :D
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Trump is doubling down on pets being eaten.
When you're in a hole, stop digging.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: spider-neil:
Trump is doubling down on pets being eaten.
When you're in a hole, stop digging.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
The Dems can't or shouldn't get complacent. Hilary won the popular vote but lost the election. Harris and Trump are still neck and neck in the swing states within the margin of error and that is with DNC, Swift's endorsement and Trump's utter foolishness.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Starting to believe the shouts a few weeks back that he genuinely doesn't want to win this. Associating himself with that conspiracy crank, doubling down on the absolute shite pet stuff, causing in-fighting within the party, refusing to get back up and debate and just generally going against what his team are telling him to do. Absolutely delicious stuff.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Lee-87:
Starting to believe the shouts a few weeks back that he genuinely doesn't want to win this. Associating himself with that conspiracy crank, doubling down on the absolute shite pet stuff, causing in-fighting within the party, refusing to get back up and debate and just generally going against what his team are telling him to do. Absolutely delicious stuff.

He's in a shit load of legal jeapordy and he can make much more money out of another 4-year graft. There's also the potential to implant one of his sprog into power for generations to come.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
He wants to win he just doesn't want to work for it.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: BarryCrocker:
He's in a shit load of legal jeapordy and he can make much more money out of another 4-year graft. There's also the potential to implant one of his sprog into power for generations to come.

Yeah that's what I believe too, but everything since appointing the couch fucker as VP just screams self sabotage. Whatever it is, long may it continue!
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: spider-neil:
Trump is doubling down on pets being eaten.
When you're in a hole, stop digging.
Its gonna get worse. The more stressed about losing he will get, the worse his statements will get.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Lee-87:
Starting to believe the shouts a few weeks back that he genuinely doesn't want to win this. Associating himself with that conspiracy crank, doubling down on the absolute shite pet stuff, causing in-fighting within the party, refusing to get back up and debate and just generally going against what his team are telling him to do. Absolutely delicious stuff.

Nah, hes just ignorant, chaotic, old, tired and lazy. He needs to win for obvious reasons.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: Lee-87:
Starting to believe the shouts a few weeks back that he genuinely doesn't want to win this. Associating himself with that conspiracy crank, doubling down on the absolute shite pet stuff, causing in-fighting within the party, refusing to get back up and debate and just generally going against what his team are telling him to do. Absolutely delicious stuff.
He has always been work-shy, and now, as his mental capacity begins to dwindle at an alarming rate, whatever judgment and self-control he once possessed is long gone. He wants to win; he's just completely incompetent. Yet, he still has a 50/50 shot of winning.  :butt :butt :butt

Quote from: spider-neil:
The Dems can't or shouldn't get complacent. Hilary won the popular vote but lost the election. Harris and Trump are still neck and neck in the swing states within the margin of error and that is with DNC, Swift's endorsement and Trump's utter foolishness.
There's close to a 0% chance of complacency. The Dems know this is going to the wire no matter what their opponent does, which must be highly frustrating.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
I see he's refused another debate as he's 'clearly won the first one'. Surely they can goad him with 'not being man enough' , and 'why , not if it was such a victory'.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: PaulF:
I see he's refused another debate as he's 'clearly won the first one'. Surely they can goad him with 'not being man enough' , and 'why , not if it was such a victory'.

Must be the bone spurs again.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: PaulF:
I see he's refused another debate as he's 'clearly won the first one'. Surely they can goad him with 'not being man enough' , and 'why , not if it was such a victory'.

He said the loser of a boxing match is usually the one who calls for a rematch. Playing to his UFC supporting base.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Kimmel blamed Vance for Trump delivering maybe the worst moment of any debate ever when the former president spread a nonsensical lie about immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Theyre eating the dogs! The people that came in, theyre eating the cats, theyre eating, theyre eating the pets of the people that live there, Trump said.
Vance has been one of the main drivers of the debunked claim.

Then it wiggled its way into Trumps little brain, and now this imbecile is forced to defend it constantly, Kimmel said, and played a clip of Vance insisting that hes heard about it from constituents whove called his office.

This is crazy stuff, Vance said on CNN.

Its so crazy it almost sounds made up, Kimmel countered.

CNNs Kaitlan Collins pushed back on Vance for saying he got the info from calls to his office.

If someone calls your office and says they saw Bigfoot, that doesnt mean they saw Bigfoot, she said. 

Vance called that a totally fair point but said nobodys calling my office and saying that they saw Bigfoot.

Well, not yet they arent, said Kimmel as he shared Vances office phone number: (202) 224-3353.

But please dont [call], Kimmel said. Hes very busy.

Kimmel earlier in the week put up the same number and told people not to call and report that sprinkles on ice cream were making their children gay.



I tried to call Vance's office to congratulate him but the vm is full.  :(
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Quote from: jepovic:
I also dont understand how people can vote for Trump, but many do and  that just goes to show how distant we are from most Americans. They just dont think like us, and thats why its so dangerous to use personal preferences to try to understand Trumps voters
I can see why people vote for him and also why those that throw in behind him do so with unshakable faith.  He offers simple solutions whilst painting anyone that disagrees as being part of a grand conspiracy.  He's hardly the first person to combine populism and fear.

I meant more that US politics is so clearly divided that I'm surprised there are still undecided voters to fight over.  I suppose one group would be traditional Republicans that don't like Trump but can't easily bring themselves to vote Democrat.
