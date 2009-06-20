Kimmel blamed Vance for Trump delivering maybe the worst moment of any debate ever when the former president spread a nonsensical lie about immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.
Theyre eating the dogs! The people that came in, theyre eating the cats, theyre eating, theyre eating the pets of the people that live there, Trump said.
Vance has been one of the main drivers of the debunked claim.
Then it wiggled its way into Trumps little brain, and now this imbecile is forced to defend it constantly, Kimmel said, and played a clip of Vance insisting that hes heard about it from constituents whove called his office.
This is crazy stuff, Vance said on CNN.
Its so crazy it almost sounds made up, Kimmel countered.
CNNs Kaitlan Collins pushed back on Vance for saying he got the info from calls to his office.
If someone calls your office and says they saw Bigfoot, that doesnt mean they saw Bigfoot, she said.
Vance called that a totally fair point but said nobodys calling my office and saying that they saw Bigfoot.
Well, not yet they arent, said Kimmel as he shared Vances office phone number: (202) 224-3353.
But please dont [call], Kimmel said. Hes very busy.
Kimmel earlier in the week put up the same number and told people not to call and report that sprinkles on ice cream were making their children gay.
I tried to call Vance's office to congratulate him but the vm is full.