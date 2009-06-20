Kimmel blamed Vance for Trump delivering maybe the worst moment of any debate ever when the former president spread a nonsensical lie about immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.Theyre eating the dogs! The people that came in, theyre eating the cats, theyre eating, theyre eating the pets of the people that live there, Trump said.Vance has been one of the main drivers of the debunked claim.Then it wiggled its way into Trumps little brain, and now this imbecile is forced to defend it constantly, Kimmel said, and played a clip of Vance insisting that hes heard about it from constituents whove called his office.This is crazy stuff, Vance said on CNN.Its so crazy it almost sounds made up, Kimmel countered.CNNs Kaitlan Collins pushed back on Vance for saying he got the info from calls to his office.If someone calls your office and says they saw Bigfoot, that doesnt mean they saw Bigfoot, she said.Vance called that a totally fair point but said nobodys calling my office and saying that they saw Bigfoot.Well, not yet they arent, said Kimmel as he shared Vances office phone number: (202) 224-3353.But please dont [call], Kimmel said. Hes very busy.Kimmel earlier in the week put up the same number and told people not to call and report that sprinkles on ice cream were making their children gay.I tried to call Vance's office to congratulate him but the vm is full.