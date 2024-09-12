This bit is hilarious for its naivety.



Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.



Indeed"If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order.". I'm sure that would stop Trump. He wouldn't just replace them with somebody that was willing to do his dirty work in exchange for a wad of money.Johnson and Cummings drove a cart and horses through the guardrails of UK democracy. There were gasps from the media, from the opposition parties and even from sections of the ruling party when Johnson unlawfully prorogued parliament but it didn't stop him. The Speaker called it a "a constitutional outrage" but had zero power to do anything about it.