Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:46:26 am
Does that include to 20m+ on Youtube?

I think that was just tv viewers. 
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:32:29 am
Do you think anyone in the former GOP will have the guts to turn on him despite his appalling record of electoral failure? A lot of them seem to be bought and paid for. Trump will keep running til he dies or is no longer capable of talking.
Looking at the general trends around the world the Republicans should really be winning in November by a very comfortable margin.  Ruling governments have taken the brunt of the blame for inflation/cost of living increases and been consistently voted out.  It certainly played a part in us finally being rid of the Tories and Labour ending up with a massive majority.

Add in the very apparent decline in Biden and it should have been an open goal for the Republicans.

Trump has a sizeable minority of the electorate absolutely locked in but he also has zero appeal beyond that minority.
Wow, Bush's former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has written an op-ed giving his reasons why he is voting for Harris in this election.


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/09/12/alberto-gonzales-kamala-harris-endorsement-00178746
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:38:42 am
Wow, Bush's former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales has written an op-ed giving his reasons why he is voting for Harris in this election.


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/09/12/alberto-gonzales-kamala-harris-endorsement-00178746

This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

Quote
The courts decision on presidential immunity has been especially targeted for criticism. Critics fear this decision will allow a president to direct the Justice Department to prosecute rivals for political reasons without fear of prosecution. While this may be possible, one should remember that the attorney general and other confirmed DOJ employees take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Every appointees allegiance is to the Constitution first, not to the president. The fact that a president may direct an institution or prosecutor to prosecute someone for political reasons does not override that officials oath to the Constitution. If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order. They can go to the agencys inspector general, the Congress and the media. There still remain these guardrails.

Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:06:33 pm
This bit is hilarious for its naivety.

Trump will just find stooges to do his bidding, as many have predicted. There are plenty of stooges willing to break the law for Trump.
Indeed  ::)

"If an appointee is ordered to do something that they feel is illegal, they should quit or refuse to carry out the order.".  I'm sure that would stop Trump.  He wouldn't just replace them with somebody that was willing to do his dirty work in exchange for a wad of money.

Johnson and Cummings drove a cart and horses through the guardrails of UK democracy.  There were gasps from the media, from the opposition parties and even from sections of the ruling party when Johnson unlawfully prorogued parliament but it didn't stop him.  The Speaker called it a "a constitutional outrage" but had zero power to do anything about it.
