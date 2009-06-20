« previous next »
Vote Harris-Walz

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 06:48:04 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:35:31 pm
I didn't watch the debate but just saw a few snippets today but to me Trump seems more cuckoo than ever!

So now we eat birds?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 06:51:07 pm
He'll have the pencils in by November.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm
 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/ckg2rxy73gyo

Some vox pops. Makes a good argument against democracy.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5363 on: Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff: Music Knower

https://www.threads.net/@douglasemhoff/post/C_wV-2EM2XC/
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5364 on: Yesterday at 08:17:12 pm
I'm hoping the long term fallout from this debate is going to benefit Harris. Normally I'd expect that to work in Trump's favour, as people will forget how atrocious he was. But unless you live within the right wing bubble, most sane media outlets are reporting a resounding win for Harris, breaking down why, and laying into Trump's debate strategy (not that he really had one to begin with).

That should resonate with most level headed voters in swing states.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5365 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm
BBC: In a post on X, the German Foreign Ministry responded to Trump's claims, saying: "Like it or not: Germanys energy system is fully operational, with more than 50% renewables. And we are shutting down - not building - coal & nuclear plants. Coal will be off the grid by 2038 at the latest."

The ministry added in a "PS", "We also dont eat cats and dogs".


 :lmao :wellin :lmao
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5366 on: Yesterday at 09:04:46 pm
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5367 on: Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:17:12 pm
I'm hoping the long term fallout from this debate is going to benefit Harris. Normally I'd expect that to work in Trump's favour, as people will forget how atrocious he was. But unless you live within the right wing bubble, most sane media outlets are reporting a resounding win for Harris, breaking down why, and laying into Trump's debate strategy (not that he really had one to begin with).

That should resonate with most level headed voters in swing states.

Surely, most level headed voters are voting for whoever is standing against trump regardless.
The less level headed ones are going trump.  I think Harris' efforts must be mainly aimed at getting support to the polls.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5368 on: Yesterday at 09:13:35 pm
She absolutely wiped the floor with him, didn't she? And he had no response.

Months ago I said that Biden was sleepwalking to a landslide loss in November. I had stopped watching or following American politics because there was no point. When he stepped down, I felt a bit of a jolt. I got more into it. It reminded me of 2016 and 2020. Evenings were all about the election. After last night, I felt not just a jolt but a surge. Just when I thought I was out, they've brought me back in! Thanks, Kamala. Send that orange gremlin back to where he belongs once and for all.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5369 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm
If he loses this election Republicans are perma-fucked.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5370 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm
If he loses this election Republicans are perma-fucked.

Trump. The man who destroyed the Republican party as we know it.

Poetic justice.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5371 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
The hero we all needed, possibly not deserved.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5372 on: Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Trump. The man who destroyed the Republican party as we know it.

Poetic justice.
They didnt need to support him.  They chose to do so.  They destroyed themselves
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5373 on: Yesterday at 09:39:51 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:43:37 am
Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.

I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.

That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.

As well as making her own position clear (on her voting intentions and Trumps use of AI) her message was asking people a) to ensure they are registered to vote, and b) then ultimately voting.

In the first real measure of her potential impact, NPR are reporting the URL link direct from her Instagram account routed over 300k visitors to vote.gov in the first 12 hours.

We may never know what kind of impact her endorsement will have but I can guarantee youd rather have it than not.

https://xcancel.com/elenammoore/status/1833936170301960507?s=46&t=UAZDiWA1J6LD04mxmvB0lQ
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5374 on: Yesterday at 09:43:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
They didnt need to support him.  They chose to do so.  They destroyed themselves
Bit like Johnson and the tories.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5375 on: Yesterday at 09:47:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:12:00 pm
Surely, most level headed voters are voting for whoever is standing against trump regardless.
The less level headed ones are going trump.  I think Harris' efforts must be mainly aimed at getting support to the polls.

Alas, tis more complicated than that.

It might surprise a lot of people, but not every person who is considering voting for Trump is an imbecile. I mean, obviously they are, but I mean uneducated or otherwise thick. There are many otherwise perfectly intelligent and sound of mind Americans who are treating this the same as any other election, rather than a critical crossroads for their nation.

Pulling some random figures out of my arse, Trump's hardcore base is probably 70% of the the traditional Repug base, which probably only amounts to around 40% nationally. He can't win without a bunch of people we would otherwise consider to be typically non-knuckledragger in the brains department.

As you say, Harris' key to victory lies in mobilising support, which is where voter enthusiasm plays a major part. People planning to vote Democrats are currently far more likely to actually go out and vote now, compared to Repug supporters. But once you throw in voter suppression, gerrymandering, laws restricting passing out water to people queuing to vote, postal ballots being fucked over, and the mass closing of voting stations, we can see that Repugs in general are an affront to democracy.

There are just so many variables in play. So it's really really important to appeal to as broad a section of people as possible. Some voters may only change their mind at the last minute, or even in the booth itself. So this debate needed to resonate with voters in the right way.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5376 on: Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:33:50 pm
They didnt need to support him.  They chose to do so.  They destroyed themselves

The Republican Party will be Trump's seventh bankruptcy. Or eighth. I've lost count. :D

Everything Trump touches dies.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5377 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:16:56 pm
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff: Music Knower

https://www.threads.net/@douglasemhoff/post/C_wV-2EM2XC/

California gov Newsome's choice of Kind Blue is not too adventuresome as it is a one of the highest selling Jazz recordings ever.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5378 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
Vance's response to Swift's endorsement of Harris-Waltz.

Quote
'Look, when grocery prices go up by 20 percent, it hurts most Americans,' Vance continued. 'It doesn't hurt Taylor Swift Donald Trump. When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn't affect Taylor Swift Donald Trump or any other billionaire. It does affect most middle class Americans all over our country.'
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5379 on: Yesterday at 11:36:01 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 09:39:51 pm
We may never know what kind of impact her endorsement will have but I can guarantee youd rather have it than not.

https://xcancel.com/elenammoore/status/1833936170301960507?s=46&t=UAZDiWA1J6LD04mxmvB0lQ

Looking at the fairly recent past, there was a study that showed Obama got an extra million votes in his primary against Clinton from being endorsed by Oprah. The right endorsement can be worth a lot of votes. I think this one, while not unexpected, is huge as well as perfectly timed and executed.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5380 on: Today at 12:34:07 am
Swift linked a voter registration site.

340K hits from her referral in 1 day.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5381 on: Today at 12:37:44 am
An estimated 67 million people watched that debate last night.  Fucking glorious. 
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5382 on: Today at 12:46:26 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:37:44 am
An estimated 67 million people watched that debate last night.  Fucking glorious.

Does that include to 20m+ on Youtube?
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5383 on: Today at 01:13:46 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:21:26 am
The polls are uniformly, although tight, 2-3% in favour of Harris, and have been since the DNC.  I'd be shocked if that doesn't wide after last night.  That is at the national level.  Looking at the battleground states, before last night, Wisconsin was polling at +3 Harris, Mighigan +2; Nevada/North Carolina/Pennsylvania were at <1 Harris; and Georgia/Arizona <1% Trump.  So to say Trump "leads" is completely wrong and inaccurate.

Thanks for pointing this out. I understand people like to be cautious/prepare for the worst, but saying Trump is winning polls or is the favourite is just wrong and needless fear-mongering. Sure, there's a hefty chance he gets back in and nobody should be complacent about that, but the more likely scenario at this stage is that Harris wins  let's have a bit of positivity about things.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5384 on: Today at 01:26:31 am
How Trump is even in with a chance depresses me enough. Thankful for the Swift intervention of Taylor to see some (how!?!) swing voters right. Bin trump off and it's been a good year for sanity.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5385 on: Today at 01:51:09 am
Tin hat wearers are suggesting Harris' earrings were in fact NOVA H1 audio earrings so that she could take direction.

Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5386 on: Today at 05:58:38 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Everything Trump touches dies.

(mails collection of vintage Penthouse mags to Mar-a-Lago)
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5387 on: Today at 06:06:39 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:49:55 pm
Everything Trump touches dies.

I wish hed touch himself.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5388 on: Today at 07:06:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:06:39 am
I wish hed touch himself.
That's an image I doubt want to start the day with.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5389 on: Today at 07:19:42 am
Not sure how much these debates matter.The candidates are extremely well known to the voters. One candidate has already been the president, and the other is the current VP who is intending to continue in a similar fashion to the current president.

It's very tempting but dangerous to predict the election based on ones personal feelings. Trump is a despicable person, but everybody has known that for years and he still attracts nearly half the voters. And many people unfortunately hate Harris either because she is a woman or because she is black.

The VP debate could be interesting, because the VP candidates are not known to the voters. But I dont know if it will matter much.

Key for Harris will be to convert supporters to votes
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5390 on: Today at 07:27:13 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:51:09 am
Tin hat wearers are suggesting Harris' earrings were in fact NOVA H1 audio earrings so that she could take direction.



If you know, you know...
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5391 on: Today at 07:30:41 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u8pNwIZTV5c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u8pNwIZTV5c</a>
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
Reply #5392 on: Today at 07:34:18 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:19:42 am
Not sure how much these debates matter.The candidates are extremely well known to the voters. One candidate has already been the president, and the other is the current VP who is intending to continue in a similar fashion to the current president.

It's very tempting but dangerous to predict the election based on ones personal feelings. Trump is a despicable person, but everybody has known that for years and he still attracts nearly half the voters. And many people unfortunately hate Harris either because she is a woman or because she is black.

The VP debate could be interesting, because the VP candidates are not known to the voters. But I dont know if it will matter much.

Key for Harris will be to convert supporters to votes

Nobody is predicting anything.

As you point out, people rarely know the VP candidate, so many voters were keen to see this debate because they wanted to see Harris up close, so to speak. This really wasn't about the questions, or the answers - it was about how candidates came across under pressure. Trump was basically Humpty Dumpty after falling off the Empire State Building by the end of that.

I agree the VP debates will be interesting, as Walz has a good track record. And in contrast to the point above, it seems people know entirely too much about JD Vance right now. Quietly hoping Walz makes a couch joke.  ;)
