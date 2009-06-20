Surely, most level headed voters are voting for whoever is standing against trump regardless.

The less level headed ones are going trump. I think Harris' efforts must be mainly aimed at getting support to the polls.



Alas, tis more complicated than that.It might surprise a lot of people, but not every person who is considering voting for Trump is an imbecile. I mean, obviously they are, but I mean uneducated or otherwise thick. There are many otherwise perfectly intelligent and sound of mind Americans who are treating this the same as any other election, rather than a critical crossroads for their nation.Pulling some random figures out of my arse, Trump's hardcore base is probably 70% of the the traditional Repug base, which probably only amounts to around 40% nationally. He can't win without a bunch of people we would otherwise consider to be typically non-knuckledragger in the brains department.As you say, Harris' key to victory lies in mobilising support, which is where voter enthusiasm plays a major part. People planning to vote Democrats are currently far more likely to actually go out and vote now, compared to Repug supporters. But once you throw in voter suppression, gerrymandering, laws restricting passing out water to people queuing to vote, postal ballots being fucked over, and the mass closing of voting stations, we can see that Repugs in general are an affront to democracy.There are just so many variables in play. So it's really really important to appeal to as broad a section of people as possible. Some voters may only change their mind at the last minute, or even in the booth itself. So this debate needed to resonate with voters in the right way.