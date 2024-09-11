Just watched most of the debate back there on my lunch. Thought and hoped we'd see more from Harris landing blows on Trump but in reality neither candidate delivered a knockout like Trump did to Biden a few months ago. While my hat is totally off to Harris in many respects, I personally dont think she moved the dial too much on either the economy or security- the two big guns that Trump has led out on in previous polls - this has to change in the coming weeks along with speaking directly to, not lecturing at, the voters in the swing states. This for me is paramount and the key to landing the big seat.



In terms of polls, Im really hoping theres an underlying unidentified wave of support for Harris thats impossible to uncover using the current polling system but will spring up come polling day- might be mad hoping for that but you cant get a worse version of Trump than he is right now - and theres unprecedented support for a democratic candidate from all sorts of places including the republicans themselves. Im praying for red states turning blue - if she keeps concentrating on the voters that count now, she has a chance but last night for me was a missed opportunity to finish the orange turd off once and for all.



One problem with polling is that over the last 5-10 years, it has tended to reach out to a less representative demographic than the population at large. This is because most polling is still done by phone, and this tends to skew old. This was *very* true in 2022 - where pretty much all the polls were showing a massive Right Wing swing in the House (some were predicting 50-100 seat majorities, instead of the <10 seat majority we got) and a possibility of a 52-48 GOP controlled Senate (reality was a 51-49 DEM controlled Senate, until that Twat Sinema decided to stab the Democrats in the back and go "independent").I am sure some will now rely more heavily on the internet, but I still think it is true that simply by the fact many polls are still done by phone, that the younger demographic, who are more likely to be the heaviest Democrat leading bloc, are under-represented. You could argue that this is also the bloc that is the least likely to turn up and vote - but I still think it is fair to say that it probably doesn't balance out. And thus the polls look close now, but then a swing to the Left happens contra the pollsters expectations. This is also why Swift's message was so crucial yday - she *does* attract support from that bloc, and she *does* have an influence on the registration of new voters who are young - so coming out backing her, and encouraging everyone to register (and then listen to what Harris says) will more likely than not show the demographic skew of the polls are what is causing it to be closer.