« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: Vote Harris-Walz  (Read 365961 times)

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:31:26 pm
How Harris Roped a Dope
She stayed human when Trump went feral.

By David Frum
Interesting point Frum makes about Trump not using her name. That's what happens when you kick sand into a bully's face.
Frum has gone on an interesting political journey of sorts. While he remains a conservative, I remember him publishing a book or two during the 'W' years (who he worked for) and they were simple-minded tabloid guff about the War on Terror and the virtues of neoconservatism with virtually zero critical insight or analysis. He now seems to have let go of that type of writing as he's a lot more considered these days.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,900
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 02:28:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:14:26 pm
Reports appearing that Trump will not appear in any more debates :lmao

Trump quote from the Guardian.

Quote
Well, Id be less inclined to because we had a great night. We won the debate.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,502
  • Indefatigability
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 02:33:41 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:43:37 am
Hollywood star in endorsing a Democrat shocker.........The more these useful morons tell people how to vote, the more the ordinary person on the street doesn't listen.

I remember these debates we all thought the same in 2016 and 2020 and it would be a blow out victory for the Dems come November.

That we have two candidates for President that are both terrible (IMO), although of course Trump is much more terrible says a lot about politics right now.
2016 was virgin territory in terms of MAGA and therefore analysis of polling and Trump's chances were flimsy. By 2020 the general sense of things was that it would be a tight race, which it turned out to be - although Biden won relatively convincingly in terms of the popular vote. But these experiences have informed Dems - and the wider political class - that Trump has a rigid a loyal support that won't be shifted by events and endorsements. In truth, never have the Dems been more ready and prepared for Trump, hence last night's performance from Harris who was so well rehearsed and briefed. They know it's on a knife-edge.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 02:34:52 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c9wjn8py59jt
Donald Trump had just phoned into Fox News to defend his performance in last night's debate.

"I think we did great," he said.

The Republican nominee went on to attack the ABC moderators who presided over the debate and fact checked multiple claims, which he said amounted to a "three-on-one".

"When you look at the fact they were correcting everything and not correcting with her," he said.

Trump then falsely claimed "every single poll last night had me winning like 90-10".

63% of registered voters said Harris was the better performer while 37% went with Trump, according to a CNN/SSR poll, external of 600 voters conducted after the debate.
He lies so easily and so many of the lies are barefaced.  We had it over here with Johnson and it was a horrible period.  It's mind-boggling that so many in the US would want to return to it.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:34:52 pm
He lies so easily and so many of the lies are barefaced.  We had it over here with Johnson and it was a horrible period.  It's mind-boggling that so many in the US would want to return to it.

Complaining that they kept correcting him and not her ;D. Might be something to do with the fact he kept lying.

My one bugbear was that they kept giving him the last say. But even with that clear advantage he was too stupid to land a blow.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 02:39:07 pm »
Inflation landscape looking healthier at lowest level since Feb 21

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/09/11/economy/us-cpi-consumer-price-index-inflation-august/index.html
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 371
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:27 pm
Trump saying immigrants are eating your dogs and cats




THIS IS NOT A JOKE, HE REALLY SAID THIS!!

And (when fact checked) 'I saw a guy on TV say it...'

Also (when goaded about people leaving his rallies out of boredom) 'we have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics'
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,877
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
If Trump says he won last night then his supporters will believe him, regardless of what they saw and heard with their own eyes and ears.

Absolutely baffles me how it's so close. The man is a shambolic vegetable at this point. Reagan was almost removed from office by his own cabinet for being only around 30% as dumb.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,345
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 02:53:05 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 02:28:01 pm
Trump quote from the Guardian.

Full 1984 territory there. Hey, its worked for almost 80 years when trying to sell to the rubes. Hes never going to change.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,933
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »

Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:20:08 am
She truly pissed all over him and was incedibly well prepared

I hope he paid her extra for that.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 02:58:34 pm »
Well I've been very critical of Harris but thought she did really well, sounded like she knew what she was talking about, and presented a good vision of a positive and sane leader

Trump had me worried initially I thought he started very strong, but then started losing his grip. Thank God he has this weakness where he just can't stop himself

Gotta say he had me roaring with some of his lines. We have a president who doesn't even know if he's alive :lmao and something about waking Biden up at 4pm to tell him about this :lmao
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:06:56 pm
Has someone coached Trump to pull those weird faces while Harris speaks? He looked like he was auditioning to be the new keyboardist in Sparks.
That's terrible than to say about Ron Mael. Have you seen him smile?

Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,882
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
The commentary from the media about Kamala having "won" is irrelevant. Trump doesn't give a fuck and, more importantly, neither do his supporters.

Because the media we consume is leaning so far to one side or the other, it's hard to picture a moderate who is going into this debate undecided. They are either a frothing at the mouth redneck or a flaming liberal.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,877
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 03:05:20 pm »
Fortunately it's not Trump's supporters we need to convince. Saying Harris won should hopefully resonate with enough independents who have a even just a few marbles.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 03:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:01:04 pm
The commentary from the media about Kamala having "won" is irrelevant. Trump doesn't give a fuck and, more importantly, neither do his supporters.

Because the media we consume is leaning so far to one side or the other, it's hard to picture a moderate who is going into this debate undecided. They are either a frothing at the mouth redneck or a flaming liberal.

It's very relevant that she won.  It was very relevant when Biden had his meltdown debate which completely killed his chances.

It's not as black and white as you put it with rednecks and flaming liberals or Democrats wouldn't have gone from no hopers to neck and neck. There's an admittedly small number of swing voters but they decide who wins every election.  Since Harris has come on the scene they've been drawn to her.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:05:20 pm
Fortunately it's not Trump's supporters we need to convince. Saying Harris won should hopefully resonate with enough independents who have a even just a few marbles.

Yes, right! she spoke well and showed she will be a good president.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:44:03 pm
Just watched most of the debate back there on my lunch. Thought and hoped we'd see more from Harris landing blows on Trump but in reality neither candidate delivered a knockout like Trump did to Biden a few months ago. While my hat is totally off to Harris in many respects, I personally dont think she moved the dial too much on either the economy or security- the two big guns that Trump has led out on in previous polls - this has to change in the coming weeks along with speaking directly to, not lecturing at, the voters in the swing states. This for me is paramount and the key to landing the big seat.


Trump didn't deliver a knockout to Biden, that was self inflicted.  Trump was awful in that debate, Biden just happened to be worse. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:01:04 pm
The commentary from the media about Kamala having "won" is irrelevant. Trump doesn't give a fuck and, more importantly, neither do his supporters.

Because the media we consume is leaning so far to one side or the other, it's hard to picture a moderate who is going into this debate undecided. They are either a frothing at the mouth redneck or a flaming liberal.

it's not his supporters that matter.  It's those that are still undecided.  Leading up to the debate there was still a large percentage of people who said they needed to hear more from her. That debate matters to those people. 
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,486
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:00:18 pm
That's terrible than to say about Ron Mael. Have you seen him smile?


Haha he must be a right mad fucker him.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,486
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:01:04 pm
The commentary from the media about Kamala having "won" is irrelevant. Trump doesn't give a fuck and, more importantly, neither do his supporters.

Because the media we consume is leaning so far to one side or the other, it's hard to picture a moderate who is going into this debate undecided. They are either a frothing at the mouth redneck or a flaming liberal.
Or even a Marxist!
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:44:03 pm
Just watched most of the debate back there on my lunch. Thought and hoped we'd see more from Harris landing blows on Trump but in reality neither candidate delivered a knockout like Trump did to Biden a few months ago. While my hat is totally off to Harris in many respects, I personally dont think she moved the dial too much on either the economy or security- the two big guns that Trump has led out on in previous polls - this has to change in the coming weeks along with speaking directly to, not lecturing at, the voters in the swing states. This for me is paramount and the key to landing the big seat.

In terms of polls, Im really hoping theres an underlying unidentified wave of support for Harris thats impossible to uncover using the current polling system but will spring up come polling day- might be mad hoping for that but you cant get a worse version of Trump than he is right now - and theres unprecedented support for a democratic candidate from all sorts of places including the republicans themselves. Im praying for red states turning blue - if she keeps concentrating on the voters that count now, she has a chance but last night for me was a missed opportunity to finish the orange turd off once and for all.

One problem with polling is that over the last 5-10 years, it has tended to reach out to a less representative demographic than the population at large.  This is because most polling is still done by phone, and this tends to skew old.  This was *very* true in 2022 - where pretty much all the polls were showing a massive Right Wing swing in the House (some were predicting 50-100 seat majorities, instead of the <10 seat majority we got) and a possibility of a 52-48 GOP controlled Senate (reality was a 51-49 DEM controlled Senate, until that Twat Sinema decided to stab the Democrats in the back and go "independent"). 

I am sure some will now rely more heavily on the internet, but I still think it is true that simply by the fact many polls are still done by phone, that the younger demographic, who are more likely to be the heaviest Democrat leading bloc,  are under-represented.  You could argue that this is also the bloc that is the least likely to turn up and vote - but I still think it is fair to say that it probably doesn't balance out.  And thus the polls look close now, but then a swing to the Left happens contra the pollsters expectations.  This is also why Swift's message was so crucial yday - she *does* attract support from that bloc, and she *does* have an influence on the registration of new voters who are young - so coming out backing her, and encouraging everyone to register (and then listen to what Harris says) will more likely than not show the demographic skew of the polls are what is causing it to be closer.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,339
  • Truthiness
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:00:18 pm
That's terrible than to say about Ron Mael. Have you seen him smile?


Best John Lennon quote ever: Sees Sparks appear on TOTP and phones up Ringo saying 'Switch on the telly - Marc Bolan and Adolf Hitler are singing in a band!'

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,868
  • Kloppite
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 04:16:13 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 04:17:50 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,877
Re: Vote Harris-Walz
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 04:18:23 pm »
From the Lincoln Project

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yeKAbLPdnTo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yeKAbLPdnTo</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 